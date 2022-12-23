She’s always on time…

Iconic old school R’n’B singer Ashanti will be coming to Dubai in 2023 – and she’ll be bringing some of her friends with her. The date has been set for Ashanti & Friends at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday January 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday December 27, so make you have your phone and cards at the ready.

If you aren’t familiar with Ashanti, she was first discovered in the early 2000s and worked alongside the likes of Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Since then, she has gone on to create a name for herself with tracks such as Foolish, Rock Wit U, and Body On Me. She is also a Grammy Award-winning and platinum selling artist, and was one of the first female artist to have two singles at number one and number two in the charts with Foolish and What’s Luv? respectively.

Everybody is welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. We don’t know yet who the “friends” joining her are – but what we do know is that this will be the throwback event that will kickstart a year of incredible line ups in the city. As soon as we know, you’ll know.

What else to expect in 2023?

Dubai will also be welcoming incredible artists thanks to a wide range of festivals taking place in the first quarter of the year. Desert Groove by Groove on the Grass will be taking place Friday, January 27 to 29 in Ras Al Khaimah, then Elrow XXL will also land in Dubai for two epic days of partying in February.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sat 23 Jan 2023, tickets on sale Tue 27 Dec. coca-cola-arena.com