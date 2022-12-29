20 exciting new restaurants to try in Dubai

Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 20 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Opening soon: Mott 32

If you love lofty rooftop dining in Dubai, there’s a new restaurant you need to know about. On the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the stunning Mott 32 – an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong – is opening very soon. As well as seating in the indoor restaurant, Mott 32 will feature an outdoor terrace where diners will be able to soak up the stunning views of JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. First renders of the venue show plenty of brass and metal elements, with hues of emerald green, leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical-looking space.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, opening soon. @mott32dubai

Opening soon: Rüya

Formerly found in Grosvenor House, Rüya is making a welcome return to Dubai in opening at St Regis The Palm in the coming weeks.Lacing traditional Anatolian cuisine with modern nuances, guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea. The space, which adds to the culinary array at The St Regis Dubai, promises to be bold and bright, with an open kitchen the star of the show. Patterned tiles are an ode to the rich history of the Anatolian region, elegant chandeliers elevate every occasion, and the juxtaposition of marble and metal creates a modern bar setting, making Rüya an interesting amalgamation of rustic and regal.

Rüya, The St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Tower, opening soon. @ruyadubai

Opening soon: Sumosan

It’s an award-winning, contemporary Japanese restaurant that’s consistently recognised among the best in London, and soon, you’ll be able to dine at Sumosan in Dubai. The upscale Japanese restaurant is set to open in The Dubai EDITION in Downtown in the first week of January, and we’re already drooling. The brand is celebrated for high-quality sushi, sashimi, and an innovative Japanese cuisine menu created by Executive chef Bubker Belkhit. While we’re not yet sure what the Dubai menu will look like, we’re hoping to see beloved classics such as lobster salad, tuna and truffle rolls, and salmon rice pizza all feature as part of the Dubai offering.

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, opening early January 2023. @sumosandubai

En Fuego

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The hotly anticipated new addition to Atlantis, The Palm’s culinary array, En Fuego brings South American flavour to The Avenues. En Fuego, which translates to on fire in Spanish, is a high-octane, social dining concept with a big focus on entertainment. Guests are welcomed by Master Showman, Don Fuego, who invites you into his world of unexpected experiences. A huge cast of talented performers vary from musicians and dancers, to singing hosts and an enchanting family of roaming characters – offering non-stop entertainment throughout the evening. Rest assured, there’ll never be a dull moment here.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 426 0772. atlantis.com

Babylon

Babylon is bringing something new to the haute dining scene in DIFC, with sophisticated interiors and sultry decor setting the stage for an evening of fun fine dining and extraordinary entertainment. Known as a place of maximalism and opulence, this splendour is showcased throughout rich interiors, a menu of gourmet delights and vibrant entertainment. When guests can tear their eyes away from the stage, a culinary show awaits on their plate, with refined sharing dishes the star of the show. Internationally influenced and inspired by Babylon’s historic essence as a gathering place for pure conviviality, executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos describes his menu as ‘revisited neo-classical cuisine’ that promises to be “unique, fun and designed to serve the purpose of entertaining.”

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 7.30pm to late. Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylondifc

Loren

Dreaming of a slice of La Dolce Vita? Then check out Loren, a gorgeous new restaurant on the ever-popular Palm West Beach. Offering a more refined dining experience to the beach clubs elsewhere on the strip, the stylish restaurant is perched on the rooftop of The Club, fusing stunning sea views with delightful Italian dishes. a celebration of Italy where the beauty of Italian food and the stunning views of the sea go together like tomato and mozzarella. The flavour-packed menu will take guests on a journey, transporting them to a colourful and deliciously chic world: the epitome of la bella vita. Think authentic pizza, octopus, homemade pasta, fresh seafood, indulgent desserts, and more. Let’s just say, you’ll definitely want to go back for seconds.

Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 5578293. lorenristorantedubai.com / @ristorante.loren

Onze

A new addition to Dubai Creek Resort’s culinary portfolio is ONZE. French for 11, it also has a special meaning in Japanese, which gives an indication of the daring cuisine on offer at this Peruvian-meets-Japanese restaurant. The result is a dazzling menu that contains highlights such as salmon taquitos, tuna tataki, ceviche, and corn robata. As well as superb cuisine, ONZE provides a memorable party experience from sunset until late after dark with a string of exuberant DJs in residence and a stellar line-up of guest DJs throughout the season. A curated soundtrack of Afro house, melodic chillout and disco increases the blissed-out sunset vibes at ONZE. Mesmerising dance shows and other entertainment acts will add even more energy to the atmosphere of the restaurant. The generous alfresco terrace is one of the most impressive in the city, serving as a perfect spot to enjoy sundowners and Creek views.

ONZE, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club – Port Saeed, 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 250 6567, dubaicreekresort.com

Couqley Downtown

Couqley is a firm favourite on Dubai’s dining scene for its cosy atmosphere, brilliant roster of daily deals and top quality French cuisine. But alongside the original in JLT, you can now enjoy all this and more at Couqley French Brasserie, the brand’s gorgeous new Downtown venue. Located inside the Pullman Hotel Downtown, Couqley has brought its signature charm and delectable menu to its new outpost, while getting a visual glow-up befitting of its upscale new location. There’s still a nod to the Parisian charm of the JLT original, but interpreted in a modern brasserie style, with a triple height ceiling, verdant trees and plants, bright artworks and a jewel-hued aesthetic. In addition to the best-selling menu at the JLT location, Couqley French Brasserie has some exciting new additions, but still features daily deals including a business lunch, steak frites Monday and ladies’ night.

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

Tresind

Award-winning Tresind restaurant, sibling to Michelin Starred Tresind Studio, has relocated to the Al Sufouh side of town, and is now found in the Arabian Court of One&Only Royal Mirage. The flagship restaurant from Passion F&B has welcomed guests since 2014, and prides itself in fostering the legacy of contemporary Indian food. In its new location, guests can still expect the progressive fine Indian dishes they know and love from the original in a chic, elevated setting.

Tresind, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 12pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 374 6661, oneandonlyresorts.com

Esco-Bar

The casual yet elevated Tex-Mex spot Esco-Bar hails from Lebanon, and is located in front of Palm Beach West in the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort. The Dubai branch is larger than the cosy outposts in Lebanon, with seating for 220 party people across the vibrant indoor restaurant and leafy alfresco dining space. The menu brags a number of popular Latin American dishes including indulgent favourites such as fajitas, ceviche, salads, and more. For a bigger meal, there’s Camarones a la Criolla (grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, capers and white wine), Pescado de Esco-bar (white fish fillet served with baked potato and rice) and much more.

Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai

Issei

Copenhagen-born Issei is a signature restaurant in the Radisson hotel group portfolio, and you can now find it in the brand’s Damac Hills property. Presenting fresh Peruvian Japanese fusion dishes, the restaurant has opened on the 27th floor of Radisson Hotel Damac Hills, pairing Nikkei cuisine with gorgeous views of the greens. Familiar favorites on the menu include yakitori skewers mix served with antichuchera or lime mayo, salmon tataki with jalapeño, chili and papaya or crispy octopus with a roccoto-chilli sauce, broccolini and aji verde. The interiors are just as colourful, with inspiration taken from the land and sea in the bright space.

Issei Dubai, Radisson Hotel Damac Hills, Dubai, 5pm to 12am Tues to Fri, 1pm to 12am Sat, 1pm to 10pm Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (0)4 879 1111, @isseidubai

Kata

Contemporary Japanese dining lands at The Dubai Mall in the form of Kata. The new, unlicensed addition to Fashion Avenue is a suitably stylish address backdropped by picture-perfect Dubai Fountain views. At the culinary helm, chef Ricardo Bojador fuses traditional Japanese precision with contemporary flavours, all given a delightful twist. These include the signature KATA Maki Roll with striploin beef, caviar and foie gras and the black sesame creme brûlée dessert. Like the food on the menu, the interior indulges in the contemporary with stunning graffiti adorning the walls. Outside, KATA is equally impressive with its enormous terrace area that allows for unrestricted views of The Dubai Fountain and the world’s tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa.

KATA, The Dubai Mall, 11am to midnight weekdays, 11am to 1am weekends. Tel: (054) 582 9933, kata.ae

Summersalt by Kayto

A stylish beachside escape at Jumeirah Al Naseem is Summersalt, flanked by the sugary sandy beach. For the new season, this upscale beach club experience jut got even better, unveiling a new beachfront restaurant: Summersalt by Kayto. Summersalt by Kayto is a beachside iteration of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s beloved Nikkei restaurant Kayto, featuring fine Peruvian Japanese flavours and dishes such as seaweed salad, mushroom and tofu hotpot and a cheesecake brulée.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-naseem-summersalt

Attiko Lounge

Attiko is the name of a new Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge set on the lofty rooftop of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. With brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location, the chic and contemporary venue features an expansive alfresco terrace. Lush green foliage fills the entrance, while floor to ceiling windows promise a brilliant spot from which to see golden sunsets along the horizon. What’s on the menu? Starters include shrimp tempura, oyster, tuna tataki salad, and yellow tail carpaccio. For the mains, Attiko’s instant crowd-pleasers include black pepper chicken, Chilian seabass, lobster with lime butter and a chili crumble, and spicy Waygu beef striploin, alongside an extensive sushi, sashimi, and maki selection. To end on a sweet note, try the three kinds of Mochi ice cream and passion fruit cheesecake with banana ice cream.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Dubai’s stunning new rooftop escape has transformed the top floor of Palm West Beach’s Radisson Resort. The venue oozes Mediterranean style, complete with inviting swimming pool, a duo of VIP private jacuzzis, and a breezy restaurant in ocean shades. Drawing inspirations from the glorious Italian coast, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum brings the Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai’s shores, welcoming guests to a trio of experiences: pool, bar and restaurant every day from 11am. Whether it’s a pool day, long, leisurely lunch or a catch-up over sundowners, this new hotspot is one you need to know about. The restaurant will open from 11am daily for laidback lunches, transforming into a sought-after spot for alfresco dinners with a view once the sun has set. On the menu, expect an array of Mediterranean delicacies with heavy Italian influence. Fresh seafood, grilled-to-order meats and homemade pastas are among the highlights.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Level 14, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, 11am to 6pm pool, 11am to 11pm restaurant, 11am to 2am bar. Tel: (0)58 559 4222, @tlmarenostrumdubai

Laguna Beach Taverna

Laguna Beach Taverna opens this weekend on the shores of Sofitel Dubai The Palm and features a seaside aesthetic in keeping with its beachfront setting, complete with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. On the menu, starters served family style include plentiful portions of grilled squid, a fresh greek salad and punchy beef carpaccio. For mains, you’ll find signatures such as grilled prawns and chicken gyros, while you won’t want to miss a sweet Laguna Magnum.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. @lagunabeachdubai Black Flamingo Take a trip to Miami without leaving Dubai at newly opened Black Flamingo. Bringing jaw-dropping Miami maximalism to the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort, its standout interiors feature details that draw you to every corner of the space. On the beach-facing terrace expect bright booths, verdant greenery and lively beats that welcome you for an evening of dinner that turns into drinks and dancing into the night. At the culinary helm, Reif Othman presents a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes. Matching the tropical interiors and flavourful menu, expect a rotation of DJs and live music that fuses Afro beats, Reggaeton, Latin and R&B from all eras. Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 5pm to late Mon to Thurs, 1pm to late Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 513 4777, @blackflamingodxb Rosa’s Thai Brick Lane’s beloved Rosa’s Thai has opened in Dubai. Rosa’s Thai had humble beginnings as a market stall in London’s Brick Lane in 2007. There, Chef Saiphin Moore served time-honoured classics for lunchtime crowds. Shortly after this the first restaurant opened and quickly became synonymous with simple, fresh and authentic Thai food. Their first international outpost is now open on JBR, serving that same authentic Thai food in a setting that is fun, bright and welcoming. Rosa’s Thai, The Walk, JBR, 11am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 564 4969. rosathaiarabia.com, @rosasthaiarabia

Asia Asia Business Bay

If you’re a fan of Pier 7’s long-standing Pan-Asian hotspot, Asia Asia, you may be delighted to hear that the restaurant can now also be found at Grand Millennium Business Bay. As you enter, the exquisite restaurant immediately transports you to the ancient Spice Route through opulent interiors and hand-sourced collectible antiques, furniture, and art from around the world. The venue also overlooks Dubai Water Canal, with a large terrace for guests to dine alfresco. On the menu? From dim sum to sushi platters, crispy aromatic duck to red curry, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s Asian food cravings. Save enough room for dessert to try the Asia Asia Mochi.

Asia Asia, Level 2, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai, 6pm to 1am Mon to Fri, 2pm to 2am Sat, 2pm to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 873 3388, dubai.asia-asia.com

Dasha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dasha.dubaichapter

Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ newest pop-up, Dasha, is a collaboration between celebrity chef Akira Back and regional hospitality leaders, Gates Hospitality. The menu promises the best of Akira Back’s impressive culinary array, with a menu of Asian fusion dishes featuring highlights like the Szechuan dim sum and chill garlic broccoli. It occupies the hotel’s 50th and 51st floors – so comes with some pretty impressive views, too.

Dasha – The Dubai Chapter, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Mon to Fri 5pm to late, Sat and Sun, 12pm to late. Tel: (0)4 319 8783, @dasha.dubaichapter