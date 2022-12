Splash out on a pool and beach pass, and get all of your entry fee back to spend on food and drinks…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully-redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get credit back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 16 of the best Dubai pool and beach passes that are redeemable…

Playa

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs250 Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. @playadubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers, the latter of which are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, although you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant Koko Bay is usually packed out with people enjoying the boho-chic setting. Prop yourself on one of the cool wicker sun loungers for the day to catch those rays for Dhs150 Monday to Thursday, and Dhs200 Friday to Sunday. It’s fully redeemable, so you can spend that back on fruity cocktails or a bite or two from the European-Asian inspired menu.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 12pm onwards. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Surf Club

Surf Club Dubai has added to the roster of beach-chic restaurants and bars on the shorefront of Palm West Beach, and serves as the perfect spot for a fully redeemable beach day. Prices range from Dhs150 through the week to Dhs250 on Friday and Sunday, and for Saturday beach days you’ll pay Dhs350, although you can redeem it all against food and drink. There’s a ladies’ night on a Wednesday too, when Dhs199 gets ladies specially curated platters accompanied with bottomless mojitos and wine from 6pm to 11pm.

Surf Club Dubai, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, beach open 12pm to sunset daily. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. surfclubdubai.com

Beach by FIVE

Soak up the sun at Beach by FIVE, where an 150-metre private beach awaits for a day of tan topping. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun, sip on signature drinks and admire the gorgeous Marina views. Ladies enjoy free entry, while it’s Dhs300 for guys, fully redeemable.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 9am to sunset, daily. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, @beachbyfive

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs100.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Riva

Those wanting to spend a day chilling by the beach or in the pool can head to Riva Beach Club for a family-friendly day of dipping between the temperature-controlled pool and Mediterranean-inspired indoor restaurant. For little ones, there’s also a new kids’ playground to enjoy. It’s Dhs90 for entry, but you’ll get it all back in food and drink. You’ll pay Dhs50 for children aged 5 to 12.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline, 7am to 7pm daily, Dhs90 adults, Dhs50 child. Tel: (0)4 430 9466, riva-beach.com

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy pool access for Dhs75 per person, or Dhs120 per couple – fully redeemable.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, daily 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

La Piscina

The only blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Entry is priced at Dhs200 for gents and Dhs100 for ladies, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. Ladies can enjoy free entrance from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday and there’s a Monday’s ladies day offer too, which gets you three free drinks between 1pm and 4pm when you order a main dish.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons DIFC? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 506 0000. instagram.com/fsdubaidifc/

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99 Monday to Thursday, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs149 which is fully-redeemable. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset. Happy hour runs every day from 5pm to 8pm with 50 per cent off food and beverages.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 446 6669. @icdubaimarina/

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs99, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 10am to 7pm. @cocoloungedxb/

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Daily Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Monday to Thursday, and Dhs250 Friday to Sunday, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 midweek. Under fours are free.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A weekday pass to Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs300, which is fully-redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends it’s Dhs350, fully-redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR. Tel: (04) 399 5555.@leroyalmeridiendubai/

