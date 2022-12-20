The global music festival was cancelled back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic…

One of the world’s biggest music festival is heading to the UAE capital, with Ultra Abu Dhabi set to make its long-awaited arrival in March 2023. Hot on the heels of legendary music festival Wireless announcing it will take place on Yas Island on March 11, Ultra Abu Dhabi has unveiled the dates for its two-day extravaganza as March 4 and 5, 2023.

The world’s premier electronic music festival will take over Yas Island’s Etihad Park for a weekend of next-level DJ sets and incredible A-list artists. Pre-registration is open now, so to unlock a special price register via ultraabudhabi.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra Abu Dhabi (@ultraabudhabi)

While this will be the first time the epic EDM extravaganza has landed on UAE shores, it’s not the first time we’ve been counting down to the event. The first Ultra Abu Dhabi was supposed to take place just before the pandemic, but was cancelled due to rising health concerns.

For the first ever Ultra Abu Dhabi next year, there will be two stages: the Main Stage, for stadium-smashing headliners; and Resistance, Ultra worldwide’s house and techno stage dedicated to more underground acts.

Though the line-up for Ultra Abu Dhabi 2023 has not yet been announced, the cancelled 2020 edition roster featured a huge array of electronic, dance and trance superstars. So we’ve got high hopes for the March 2023 line-up. Among them, names including Afrojack, Alesso, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Luciano, Nicky Romero, Major Lazer, Eats Everything, and Seth Troxler were all on the bill.

Ultra is present in more than 25 countries over six continents so it’s about time that the UAE got a slice of EDM action. You can also find its festivals taking over cities in Singapore, China, Australia, Bali, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, South Africa and Brazil.

We can’t wait to find out more…

Ultra Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 4 and 5, 2023. ultraabudhabi.com