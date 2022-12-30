Try something new: 14 brilliant new things to do in Dubai
New dining spots, performances and much more…
A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.
Here are 14 new things to do in Dubai this month:
See a stunning drone show
One of the unmissable highlights of Dubai Shopping Festival, the drone light show, is also back by popular demand. The epic show takes place at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR and runs until January 29 with two shows taking place daily at 7pm and 10pm. The 3D production cleverly illustrates the story of Dubai, with the help of cutting-edge technology including AR headsets, 500 drones, and two pilots. The first show is inspired by a day in the life of a tourist in Dubai, taking viewers on a journey from landing at the airport to exploring the city’s iconic sites. While the second show – Future of Dubai – gives the audience a glimpse into Dubai in the year 2040. Each show lasts around five minutes long.
The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily until January 29, 7pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com
Be immersed into a futuristic world
Aya, an experiential entertainment park, just opened its doors at Wafi City Mall and transports visitors into a futuristic universe through the magic of art and technology. Aya is Spread across 40,000 square feet at Wafi City Mall, divided into 12 different zones, all with water and space themes, such as ‘the falls,’ ‘luna,’ and ‘aurora.’ Each room is filled with interactive experiences that you can wander through, witness and even touch, so there’s sure to be some Instagram-worthy locations as you move through the destination. Luminous gardens, twinkling galaxies and stunning light shows await.
Aya Dubai, first floor, Wafi Mall, Oud Metha Road, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to midnight weekends, opens December 17, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com
Check out a sizzling new dinner and a show
Babylon is bringing something new to the haute dining scene in DIFC, with sophisticated interiors and sultry decor setting the stage for an evening of fun fine dining and extraordinary entertainment. Known as a place of maximalism and opulence, this splendour is showcased throughout rich interiors, a menu of gourmet delights and vibrant entertainment. When guests can tear their eyes away from the stage, a culinary show awaits on their plate, with refined sharing dishes the star of the show. Internationally influenced and inspired by Babylon’s historic essence as a gathering place for pure conviviality, executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos describes his menu as ‘revisited neo-classical cuisine’ that promises to be “unique, fun and designed to serve the purpose of entertaining.”
Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 7.30pm to late. Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylondifc
Retreat to a stunning new desert glamping retreat
Set over a sprawling 371,000 square metre landscape, Terra Solis Dubai can be found in a hidden oasis surrounded by endless dunes. The venue is a 30-minute drive from most locations in Dubai, making it the perfect escape from the city without a long car journey. Inspired by star constellations, guests can choose from three overnight experiences including 48 spacious and luxurious Polaris bell tents, 20 Perseid lodges and six exclusive Orion pool lodges. Prices for the bell tents start from Dhs1,354 per couple including breakfast and access to the pool and events.
Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision, from Dhs1,354. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com
Go shopping at Vibes by the Bay
Vibes By The Bay is a must-visit during the outdoor season in Dubai. Located at Dubai Festival City Mall by the waterfront, this outdoor destination has plenty to see and do. There’s a shopping zone with homegrown brands, a dining spot with food trucks called Hotspot, and a pet zone. The market opens its doors on October 5 and there will be a dazzling firework display at 8.30pm (to be confirmed) paired with an all-new Imagine show, Vibes.
Vibes by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, opening on Oct 5 from 7pm, Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalcitymall
While you’re there, go see Fontana – the all-new aquatic circus performance
Fontana, a breathtaking water show produced by Cirque Du Liban is heading to Dubai this month with a number of shows from September 29. Fontana is the first travelling water circus in the Middle East and is a performance the whole family will love. Expect live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Ticket prices start from Dhs90 for the green seating and it goes all the way up to Dhs300 for gold which is right in front of the mesmerizing action.
Grab a coffee at a cool desert pop-up
The ever popular and Insta worthy Hidden pop-up is back. This off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe oozes boho-vibes, with rope deck chairs in crisp white surrounding cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. Hidden welcomes guests for evenings under the stars from 4pm to 12am from Sunday to Thursday and 4pm until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Hidden, near Al Maha, Dubai, Sun to Thu 4pm to 12am and Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. @hidden_dubai
Top off your tan at gorgeous Kyma Beach
Beach club season is back and if you’re looking for a sizzling new spot to try, Kyma needs to go straight to the top of your list. The Grecian-inspired paradise features an infinity pool, plush cabanas and a gorgeous earthy palette, so you can expect to enjoy sun-soaked days by the beach and then indulge in long, lazy lunches with your toes in the sand. As for the menu, expect authentic Greek flavours with a wider Mediterranean influence. Read more here.
Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai
Visit Esco-Bar, The Palm’s newest hotspot
Serving as a sister branch to its original in Lebanon, Esco-Bar is sat on the front of the Palm’s West Beach, in the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort. Sitting 220 party people across it’s indoor outdoor dining space, guests can enjoy an array of Tex-Mex delights as well as elegant ceviches, salads and more. Dive into their hand crafted and extensive cocktail menu, which will do more than satisfy the argent margarita lover. This venue is perfect for a sundowner, a mid week catch up, or anyone who wants to spend the evening getting stuck into gorgeous bites and delightful tibbles.
Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai
Dibba Bay oysters can now be enjoyed at JBR
Following it’s non-licensed first location in Jumeirah, you can now enjoy a tray of Fujairah-born Dibba Bay oysters alongside a glass of wine or bubbly at the Sheraton JBR. With the gorgeous backdrop of JBR, Bluewaters and the Ain Dubai, you can also tuck into locally smoked salmon by Salmonti as well as locally produced burrata.
Dibba Bay, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 11.30pm daily. dibbabay.com
Visit a new gallery in Al Quoz
The Efie Gallery opened its doors back in March in the heart of Dubai’s cultural centre, Al Quoz. Specialising in the representation and advancement of African art, The Efie Gallery hosts a diverse range of artists, exhibitions, as well as a dynamic residency program that promotes collaborations with local artists, institutions, and community members. Make sure to keep track of their socials as they are always hosting vibrant and interesting new exhibitions, showcasing up and coming talents.
Efie Gallery, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun 11am to 7pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)42 524 182, efiegallery.com
Experience the flavours of South America at En Fuego
One of the newest hotspots to hit The Palm is the hotly anticipated new addition to Atlantis, En Fuego. This social dining concept is serving South American flavours with a fiery focus on entertainment. All guests will be welcomed by Don Fuego, the venues master showman, and will be enchanted by a host of talented musicians, dancers and performers that will offer-non stop entertainment – making it a night to remember.
En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 426 0772. atlantis.com
Sip sundowners at a new rooftop bar in the Marina
Attiko is a Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge set on the rooftop of the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. This chic and contemporary venue offers an expansive terrace, that is perfect for a sundowner or a midweek catch up. With lots of delicious bites on their menu, you can get stuck into shrimp tempura, oysters, tuna tataki salad and yellow tail carpaccio.
Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com
Dine with your toes in the sand at Laguna Beach Taverna
This venue has been on our “must try” list since it opened. It’s alluring bohemian chic vibe, with wooden canopy designs and elegant finishes make for a perfect al fresco dining spot. Offering an array of Mediterranean Greek dishes designed for sharing, all guests can dive into olives, Padron peppers, oysters, ceviche and a wide variety of grilled fish and meat. With a glass of sangria in hand and your toes in the sand, you will transported to your own Grecian Island at this beach front venue.
Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com
Images: Social and supplied