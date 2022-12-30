Try something new: 14 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

New dining spots, performances and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 14 new things to do in Dubai this month:

See a stunning drone show

One of the unmissable highlights of Dubai Shopping Festival, the drone light show, is also back by popular demand. The epic show takes place at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR and runs until January 29 with two shows taking place daily at 7pm and 10pm. The 3D production cleverly illustrates the story of Dubai, with the help of cutting-edge technology including AR headsets, 500 drones, and two pilots. The first show is inspired by a day in the life of a tourist in Dubai, taking viewers on a journey from landing at the airport to exploring the city’s iconic sites. While the second show – Future of Dubai – gives the audience a glimpse into Dubai in the year 2040. Each show lasts around five minutes long.

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily until January 29, 7pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com

Be immersed into a futuristic world

Aya, an experiential entertainment park, just opened its doors at Wafi City Mall and transports visitors into a futuristic universe through the magic of art and technology. Aya is Spread across 40,000 square feet at Wafi City Mall, divided into 12 different zones, all with water and space themes, such as ‘the falls,’ ‘luna,’ and ‘aurora.’ Each room is filled with interactive experiences that you can wander through, witness and even touch, so there’s sure to be some Instagram-worthy locations as you move through the destination. Luminous gardens, twinkling galaxies and stunning light shows await.

Aya Dubai, first floor, Wafi Mall, Oud Metha Road, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to midnight weekends, opens December 17, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com

Check out a sizzling new dinner and a show

Babylon is bringing something new to the haute dining scene in DIFC, with sophisticated interiors and sultry decor setting the stage for an evening of fun fine dining and extraordinary entertainment. Known as a place of maximalism and opulence, this splendour is showcased throughout rich interiors, a menu of gourmet delights and vibrant entertainment. When guests can tear their eyes away from the stage, a culinary show awaits on their plate, with refined sharing dishes the star of the show. Internationally influenced and inspired by Babylon’s historic essence as a gathering place for pure conviviality, executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos describes his menu as ‘revisited neo-classical cuisine’ that promises to be “unique, fun and designed to serve the purpose of entertaining.”

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 7.30pm to late. Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylondifc

Retreat to a stunning new desert glamping retreat

Set over a sprawling 371,000 square metre landscape, Terra Solis Dubai can be found in a hidden oasis surrounded by endless dunes. The venue is a 30-minute drive from most locations in Dubai, making it the perfect escape from the city without a long car journey. Inspired by star constellations, guests can choose from three overnight experiences including 48 spacious and luxurious Polaris bell tents, 20 Perseid lodges and six exclusive Orion pool lodges. Prices for the bell tents start from Dhs1,354 per couple including breakfast and access to the pool and events.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision, from Dhs1,354. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com