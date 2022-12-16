The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

Alfresco season is here…

Love the cinema? Take a break from the usual and opt for a different experience at one of these outdoor cinemas in Dubai. With the winter season nearly upon us, you won’t have to worry about breaking out into a sweat as you enjoy the movie.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season.

New: Roxy Outdoor, Galleria Mall Al Barsha

Roxy Cinemas’ brand new outdoor location is found on the rooftop of the Al Barsha Galleria Mall. Roxy Outdoor cinema offers guests a VIP experience, featuring plush and comfy couches, delicious food and drink and a perfect setting for watching the latest blockbusters. The Roxy Outdoor screen will only be open throughout the winter season and features a range of shows for all cinephiles. Tickets cost Dhs140 per person, which includes a choice of nachos or a hot dog, one large box of popcorn, as well as delicious Mirzam chocolates and a soft drink or water. The kids packages start at Dhs95 and include a ticket, a small popcorn, the choice of nachos or a hotdog and a juice.

Roxy Cinemas, Outdoor Cinema, Al Barsha Galleria Mall. roxycinemas.com @theroxycinemas

Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

On the rooftop of The Galleria Mall you’ll find a single screen, open-air Vox Cinema. Guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana. The standard package is Dhs137 for one Sunday to Wednesday and Dhs158 from Thursday to Saturday. It includes a ticket and your choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, a bottle of water and a box of Monkey cookies. The VIP Cabana for two will cost you Dhs315 Sunday to Wednesday and Dhs368 Thursday to Saturday. It includes a two-person VIP cabana along with the food and beverage options mentioned above for both people. For little ones, it’s Dhs95 and a choice of salt or caramel popcorn, fresh juice and a box of Monkey cookies. There are also waiters around, so guests can relax and order their food and beverages from the comfort of their seats.

Vox Outdoor, The Galleria Mall, Jumeirah, screening times vary, from Dhs137. uae.voxcinemas.com

Vox Outdoor at Aloft Dubai Creek

VOX Cinemas also provides an outdoor movie experience on the rooftop of Aloft Dubai Creek which takes place in a comfortable air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting. The outdoor cinema here at Aloft Dubai Creek is strictly for guests above the age of 21 and it is fully licensed, meaning you can enjoy a glass of wine while you watch your movie. For your snacks, the menu is packed with sweet and savoury items including burgers, pizza, salads and desserts which can be ordered from the comfort of your seat. Pick from single seats for Dhs74 or double plush-style seatings for Dhs130 (for two tickets).

Vox Outdoor, Aloft Dubai Creek, screening times vary, from Dhs74. uae.voxcinemas.com

Pop up: Retail Plaza, Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters Island is setting up a new outdoor cinema this winter season so you can enjoy an array of cult classic movies under the stars. Backdropped by the sea, settle in to one of the plush beanbags every day from December 18 to 25 and watch a string of the biggest festive films to get you in the Christmas spirit. The movies are free to attend and will take place at the Retail Plaza, opposite Vaga, at 7pm.

Retail Plaza, Bluewaters Island, off Dubai Marina, 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec 18 to 25, free. bluewaters.ae

Pop up: JBR Winter Wonderland

JBR Winter Nights is back in full swing, and there’s a whole host of family-friendly entertainment to enjoy. Each weekend, this includes a free movie screening, each with a festive theme throughout December. Taking place at 7pm, catch Home Alone 1 and 2 on December 16 and 17 respectively, and Elf and Jingle All The Way on December 23 and 24.

JBR Winter Wonderland, JBR, Dubai Marina, 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays through December, free. @jbr_official

Caddy Shack Dubai

Even the little ones deserve to have some movie fun outdoors. At Trump International Golf Club, kids can enjoy a number of family-friendly movies under the stars. There will be popcorn, bean bags and fairy lights, with movies changing every Friday. The best part? It’s free (including the popcorn) but if you want additional food, you’ll have to pay. For a guaranteed spot, email reservations@skelmorehospitalitypartners.com or call the team on 054 417 0399.

Caddy Shack Dubai, Trump International Golf Club, outdoor movie every Friday, bookings required, Tel: (0)54 417 0399. @caddyshackdubai

Dive-in Cinema at The Green Room

Make a splash at one of the coolest alfresco cinema offerings in the city: a dive-in cinema. Taking place every Friday (from 8pm) and Saturday (from 9pm) at The Green Room in Sports City, this family-friendly film night lets you keep cool at the pool with a classic family film, a tasty set menu and more. There’s a choice of in-pool or poolside seating, so you can drift around on a floatie while you watch, or recline on a plush lounger or beanbag by the water’s edge. Entry is priced at Dhs150 for adults, but as well as a seat for the film, you’ll get unlimited popcorn and a three-course menu and three house drinks inspired by the movies on the big screen. For children under the age of 21, it’s Dhs80. Movies screening this month include Jaws and Hocus Pocus.

Dive-in Cinema at The Green Room, Sports City, 7.30pm, Fridays, Dhs150 adults, Dhs80 children. Tel: (0)4 423 8310 greenroomdubai.com