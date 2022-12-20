To book, visit atlantis.com/nye or Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Fontana: An aquatic circus experience

When: Until March 2023 (TBC)

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

This show has it all – live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Pick up your tickets here. After, take a stroll through Vibes by the Bay – the new outdoor destination at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Vibes by the Bay, outside Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, ticket prices start from Dhs90; platinumlist.net

2023

January

Russel Kane

When: January 6, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

British comedian, Russell Kane is returning to Dubai for an intimate headline show at the QE2 to start your new year off with plenty of LOLs. Russell Kane performed last year in September 2021 at a sold-out headline show at the Dubai Opera, so if you missed him the last time he performed, make sure you nab tickets for this show. Why is this a show you don’t want to miss? Kane was the first ever comedian to bag two of the most prestigious awards in comedy in the same year, for the same show. Tickets are on sale here with prices starting from Dhs150.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, January 6, 2023, from Dhs150, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, ticketmaster.ae

A Thousand Tales Ballet

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

A Thousand Tales is a sensational ballet performance ready to take you to the magical world of your favourite fairy tale heroes. Meet your beloved characters from classic tales including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Aladdin, and many more. Book your tickets here.

A Thousand Tales, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 6 and 7, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Connected by Mind2Mind

When: January 13, 14 and 20, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

Do these duo sound familiar? Well, you may have seen them on America’s Got Talent but did you know the duo are homegrown heroes? And they are returning to Dubai to debut their brand new show. It will feature their captivating and unique form of mind-reading but will also enable the audience to learn about ‘connection’ and uncover their own mental ability. Some selected members of the audience will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo…

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Hans Zimmer

When: January 27, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Multiple Academy Award-winning, Hanz Zimmer is bringing his European tour Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai in January 2023. The performance is part of the Dubai Shopping Festival which runs from December 2022 to January 2023. Zimmer is the man behind some of the most iconic movie soundtracks in the history of cinema. His most famous works include hits from The Lion King, Inception, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dune. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Hans Zimmer Live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 9pm onwards on Jan 27, coca-cola-arena.com

February

Jason Wang

When: February 4, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Multi-hyphenate artist, Jackson Wang is performing in Dubai as part of his Magic Man World Tour. Jackson’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. Prices start from Dhs350.

Jason Wang, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Feb 4, coca-cola-arena.com

Tom Odell

When: February 4, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Singer-songwriter Tom Odell will be gracing the stage at the Dubai Opera on Wednesday, February 4, 2023 as part of his international tour. He will be bringing some of his most popular hits to fans here in Dubai including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Prices for the concert start from Dhs250 and tickets are already available to purchase here.

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, February 4, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Shrek the Musical

When: February 21 to 26, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, the Broadway hit is coming to the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023. There are eight shows in total all packed with nonstop laughter. Expect to see Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters, including the muffin man (THE MUFFIN MAN!!). Tickets are on sale now, you can get them on Platinumlist or directly on Dubai Opera, with prices starting from Dhs275.

Shrek the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. open to all kids and adults over the age of 4. Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP). Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

March

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023

When: March 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will be hosting an electrifying performance for one night only at the Dubai Opera on March 11, 2023 showcasing his new Fragments album. Bonobo is one of the biggest names in dance music. He has seven Grammy nominations and has most recently landed a spot in the top ten albums in multiple countries. He has worked with the likes of Erykah Badu, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jon Hopkins. Prices start from Dhs350 and tickets can be booked here.

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 11, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

April

West Side Story

When: April 25 to 30, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

West Side Story musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 25 to 30, timings vary, prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

May

Jay Shetty World Tour

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

October

Lewis Capaldi

When: October 7, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Lewis Capaldi was originally set to perform on Monday, November 28 but the concert has been postponed to October 7, 2023. A statement on Capaldi stated that he was gutted to postpone his show as he is learning to adapt following the star’s recent diagnosis of Tourette’s. If you purchased tickets for the gig at Coca-Cola Arena, your tickets will be automatically valid for the new date next year. His Dubai gig will now come after the release of his long-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will drop on May 19, 2023. Tickets are priced from Dhs199 and can be purchased on coca-cola-arena.com.