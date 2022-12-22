Go for the food, stay for the vibes…

The return of winter means outdoor activities are back and one of our top Instagrammable spots, Salt Camp, has now reopened.

The colourful, immersive pop-up returns to DIFC, taking up the space behind the stunning Museum of the Future. The pop-up is decked out in its signature vibrant pops of bright pink so if you want to visit, you can’t miss it.

Salt Camp has reopened for the new season today, Thursday December 22. We aren’t sure when it will be closing its doors but we can only assume it will remain open during the winter season.

What can you find at Salt Camp?

Similar to previous editions, the Salt campsite is all about the food. For savoury fans, you can pick up all the Salt signature burgers and fries, plus sides like charred corn, chciken popcorn or the camp salad. For sweet lovers, there’s Salt’s beloved soft serves, a cookie sundae and a chocolate affogato.

You can take a seat and tuck into your meal under teepee-styled tents or colourful booths. There’s even deck chairs on the sand for a beachy feel in the heart of the city. And of course, if you stay until the sun goes down in the evening, you’ll get that picture-perfect view of the illuminated Museum of the Future.

But you can do much more than just fill your belly at this space.

Go snap happy at the bright ‘Grammable art installations, enjoy a camel ride, get glammed up, and listen to live music from singers, DJs and bands.

For guests who love to shop, you can purchase merchandise, from bags, stationery and coffee cups to brightly-coloured tracksuits and even personalised Apple AirPod cases.

Salt Camp, behind Museum of the Future, close to Dubai World Trade Centre, daily 12pm to 12am. @findsalt

Images: What’s On