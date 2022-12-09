Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Having a wonderful Christmas time with… Team What’s On

If I haven’t already made it clear, I’m a big fan of Team What’s On. This creative, curious bunch of epic content creators are the most hardworking people I know. But today, we’re calling it a day a little early for our annual Christmas party. Santa hats will be worn, Christmas tunes will be sung, and plates of turkey with all the tunes will be devoured at the ever-iconic Irish Village. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

whatson.ae

Getting in the festive spirit at… Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Nothing gets me feeling Christmassy more than a tree lighting, and alongside the traditional fir trees, Dubai hotels go all out with their Christmas tree collabs, unveiling some pretty serious show-stoppers. Few do it better than Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, who this year got together with Cartier for a dazzling red Christmas tree. Glasses of bubbles, Christmas tunes and a fabulous lighting ceremony had the whole guest list enjoying all the festive feels. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@mo_jumeira

Booking into a desert escape at… Terra Solis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

I can remember the day I found out that Tomorrowland was opening a desert retreat in Dubai, and now the doors to Terra Solis are finally swinging open. I got a sneak peek around the destination earlier this week and can safely say it was worth the wait. Find me there poolside for the foreseeable. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@terrasolisdubai

Falling in love with the interiors at… Loren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

It’s no secret that Palm West Beach is going from strength to strength, but its newest addition might be my favourite so far. Sitting pretty above The Club is Loren, a chic Italian bistro by the same group that brought us stunning beach club SAN on the floor below. The interiors are nothing short of stunning, and the food is top notch, too. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@ristorante.loren

Tapping my feet to the jazzy beats of… Penelope’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

I’m going to come right out and say it, Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain on Yas Marina is the coolest Abu Dhabi opening of 2022. Fight me if you want, but this is my truth and I hold it to be self-evident. It’s not even fully finished yet, the interiors are still being slick-polished and up-jazzed — but in a brazen act of convention-defying audacity, they’ve opened the alfresco terrace anyway. It’s performing a Herculean job of heavy lifting, serving unmistakably Riviera vibes and a stunning set menu x craft cocktail combo. The resident jazz quartet are a fresh Côte d’Azur breeze across the capital’s entertainmentscape and the design details are just impossible not to have an immediate and incurable French crush on. Penelope — Je t’adore. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

@penelopes.ae

Gesturing in Italian with… Casinetto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casinetto (@casinettofood)

I got a pizza oven earlier this month and it’s mission crust or bust, I’m committed to coming up with the best backyard pizza in the whole of the UAE. Part of that journey, which has admittedly had a bit of shaky (I won’t lie to you, dough has been thrown) start, is making sure I’ve got the right ingredients. Casinetto is a gorgeous Italian deli boasting the Godfather of Italian pantries (available online and via an app), they offer free delivery across Dubai (on orders over Dhs150) and my only concern is that the product quality is so strong, I won’t be able to blame the ingredients if phase 2 of mission crust or bust delivers sketchy pizza. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

@casinettofood

There’s no place I’d rather be than… Karama

I’m at the moment in the process of finding a new home (send help). Now, I know there are plenty of buzzing places in Dubai that are closer to work, but the thought of leaving ‘my hood’, the place I’ve called home for 35 years is breaking my heart. You know what they say, you never realize what you have until it’s gone, well it’s hitting me hard this week. If luck is on my side, I may find something in my budget this week in my old bustling neighbourhood, else I will be soon setting up home in “new Dubai”. Wish me luck… – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

On the lookout for a new 2023 planner on… Namshi

One of my goals (dare I say, New Year’s Eve resolution) is to make better use of my time. This calls for a shiny new 2023 planner, but of course, it can’t be any plain ol’ looking planner, it has to be colourful. I’m scrambling to fit everything into my schedule at the moment, (oh, the irony), so I’ve taken to trying to find it online. Namshi looks promising so far, but I am keeping my options open. Only problem is I need to find it now, in order to get it delivered on time for January. Aaaah! – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@namshi

Witnessing historical moments in Saudi Arabia at… MDLBeast Soundstorm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Saudi Arabia (@whatsonksa)

Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Future, T.I, Jorja Smith, David Guetta, and Busta Rhymes were just some of the huge names performing at the three-day sell-out festival in Riyadh last weekend. It’s incredible to see how MDLBeast and both local and international artists are inspiring the young generation of Saudi. The festival, and Riyadh itself, were nothing like I expected. From the incredible performances to the street fashion, people dancing to early hours and the safe and positive ambiance – it was amazing to see. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@mdlbeast.soundstorm

Toasting to the evolution of espresso martinis at…Zuma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuma • Dubai (@zumadubai)

Who’d have thought coffee and vodka would go together so well? Well, the first espresso martini was created by British bartender Dick Bradshell in 1983. Earlier this week, we had the pleasure of meeting his daughter, Bea Bradshell, at Zuma Dubai. Bea is continuing her father’s legacy by developing a new signature version of the classic cocktail – and, it’s really good. At first sip, I was taken aback by how refreshing and thirst-quenching it was. In a world of pre-mixes and quick-fixes, little TLC goes a long way… – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@zumadubai

Catching up with a friend over karak at… Al Ijaza Cafeteria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AL IJAZA CAFETERIA (@alijazacafe)

I’m always shocked when I invite friends out for karak and they don’t know what it is, or they’re apprehensive to try it. I have a deep appreciation for the absolutely delightful hot drink. I might be a bit controversial when I say I also enjoy an iced-karak, but I do love it. Ordering karak from the car and enjoying the spiced milk tea while I catch up on the latest happening of the week has quickly become one of my favourite ways to pass time. Add in a zinger sandwich with fries and I’m one truly happy camper. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@alijazacafe

Watching my team win at… Emirates Dubai 7s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

It only comes around once a year, but much like Christmas, when it does, I am like a kid in a candy store. Emirates Dubai 7s is far more than just a tournament to watch the titans of the sport drop kick balls and score tries, it’s about the coming together of nations and celebrating the camaraderie of a sport. That and also getting my face covered in glitter, enjoying all the delicious food, and then heading to the killer concerts, which this year featured Gorgon City and Craig David. It is also always a plus when South Africa’s Blitz Boks manage to bag the win five years in a row. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@dubai7s

Dining by the beach at… Laguna Taverna

Laguna Beach Taverna has been on my foodie bucket list for quite some time, so last week I assembled my squad and had a ladies’ night at this beachside paradise. As we walked in, we were greeted by the fragrant sea breeze and sandy floors. We indulged in a Mediterranean feast; grazing on olives and bread to carpaccio and grilled seafood, which was all washed down with a fruity Sangria. The ambiance was serene with white linen drapes swaying in the breeze and glowing lights on each table, whilst beachy house-tech played in the background, transporting us to our own Grecian island. Bliss. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

@lagunabeachdubai

Checking out the coolest new hotspot… En Fuego

One of my favourite parts about working for What’s On is all the new restaurants I get to experience. This week, I went to the opening of En Fuego, the newest addition to Atlantis, The Palm and as always, I was blown away. We were greeted with margarita’s and a host of gorgeous hostesses dressed in Latin inspired costumes. As we walked through the eccentric venue there were dancers and performers meandering through all the tables, with waiters handing out lots of bite sized treats. We fuelled up on mini tacos before getting stuck into a few tequilas and getting up for a boogie. It’s safe to say this restaurant passed the vibe check in every way. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

@enfuegodubai