More showers are on the way, but it shouldn’t rain on your New Year’s parade…

In case you’re still wrapped up in bed with the curtains closed, you probably know by now that it’s raining in the UAE. Across the emirates, scattered rain began on Monday December 26, with heavy downpours reported right from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi. Again today, Tuesday December 27, the wet weather has continued, with connective cloud formations causing rain across the region.

But what can we expect for the remainder of the week, and into the New Year’s weekend?

Well, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the rain isn’t going to last all week. On Tuesday December 27, expect a wet morning, but most of the rainfall will conclude by 1pm. Temperatures will stay mild, with highs of 23°C.

Looking later to the week, we could see some light rain on Wednesday, but much of the country will remain dry with with temperatures reaching highs of 25°C.

As per the current forecast, things will dry up by Thursday, with no rain expected in Dubai or Abu Dhabi for the rest of the week. Temperatures look set to reach up to 26°C and 27°C across Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

So, while the rain may have changed some of your immediate plans, it shouldn’t stop your alfresco New Year’s Eve plans from going ahead.

Those who do need to go out and about today, are reminded to drive carefully, take precaution, and avoid areas prone to flash flooding.