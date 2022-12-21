Spice up your life…

There’s something magical about a warm glass of red wine with cinnamon and spices that really puts you in the festive mood. If you’re looking for ways to get into the Christmas spirit, we’ve rounded up the best places to get a festive tipple in Dubai.

Here are the best places to find mulled wine in Dubai this Christmas:

CMP Bar and Grill

For the whole month of December, guests can warm up with a mug of mulled wine or a classic eggnog, or try one of CMP’s special Christmas cocktails such as the Pecan Old Fashioned or the Butternut Squash Sour.

CMP Bar & Grill, East Marina, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Tel:(0) 4 580 7983. cmprestaurants.com

Ernst Bavarian winter food market

Explore a Bavarian winter with Ernst’s winter market from December 19 to December 28. Guests can sample an array of delights, like Glühwein (the German take of mulled wine), festive waffles and traditional German sweets. Covered in twinkling fairy lights, the terrace will be offering a truly Christmassy feel, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central, Trade Center St, Tel: (0)4 210 2511, ernstbiergarten.com

Eunoia by Carine

The Mediterranean restaurant by Chef Izu is serving up a Christmas feast this December. Guests can expect dishes including grilled Tomahawk with roast potatoes, foie gras mousse, roast turkey, a classic bûche de noël, washed down with a warm mulled wine.

Eunoia by Carine, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai La Mer North – Jumeirah 1. Tel:(0)4 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Madinat Christmas Market

Everyone’s favourite Christmas market is back. Running from Thursday December 15 until Friday December 30, the Madinat Festive Market is open from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. There’s plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on including a glass of mulled wine for Dhs40.

Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 15 to 30, 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

Qwerty

Qwerty has a whole calendar of festive cocktails this Christmas from Sparkling Clementine to a Santa Clausmopolitan. On weekdays, enjoy a glass of mulled wine for just Dhs15 with their business lunch from 12pm to 3pm.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel Dubai. Tel:(0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social

‘Tis the season to be jolly. Reform Social has your festive plans all wrapped up. There’s festive drinks packages available from Dhs240 for two hours of unlimited drinks including festive cocktails or Dhs55 per glass of warm homemade mulled wine.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. @reformdubai

Tandoor Tina

The Indian restaurant has a special three-course Christmas set menu with mulled wine and other festive cocktails that will keep you feeling merry and bright. Packages start from Dhs345 per person.

Tandoor Tina, 25 Hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. tandoortina.com

The Duck Hook

The Duck Hook is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive food and drinks menu which includes a glass of mulled wine and mulled cider for Dhs40.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Course, Dubai Hills, Dubai. WhatsApp:(0) 55 140 6732. jumeirah.com

Winterfest by Mcgettigan’s

Located at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, this pop-up winter wonderland is offering free entry to guests until it closes on Christmas Eve, December 24. There’s plenty of food and drink, with food stalls selling an array of hearty eats and naughty treats to keep you fuelled for the festive fun and games. Eat a mince pie or sip a mulled wine while you sing-along to all the Christmas tunes.

Winterfest by McGettigan’s, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, 3pm to 10pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 12am Fri to Sun, November 20 to December 24. mcgettigtans.com/winterfest

