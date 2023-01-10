10 incredible sky high restaurants in Dubai

Serving up cuisines from around the world with incredible city vistas…

For drinks with a view, Dubai is home to an array of brilliant rooftop bars. But if you’re looking for a whole dining experience while admiring the city’s dazzling vistas, look no further than these sky high Dubai restaurants.

Here’s 10 of the tallest restaurants in Dubai.

Level 73: Mott 32

Arguably one of the tallest fine dining restaurants in Dubai is Mott 32. On the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the stunning Mott 32 – an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong – is a new addition to the city’s restaurant scene. As well as seating in the indoor restaurant, Mott 32 features an outdoor terrace where diners can soak up the stunning views of JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. But as well as incredible views, the restaurant’s impressive attention to detail with the interiors mean that even if you’re dining inside, it’s in stunning surrounds. Dominating the industrial feel, there’s plenty of brass and metal elements, with hues of emerald green, leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical-looking space.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, daily 6pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 278 4832, @mott32dubai

Level 72: Hotel Cartagena

One of two lively dining experiences that top out one of the towers of JW Marriott Marquis is Hotel Cartagena. Styled on an eclectic hotel, where trinkets from each guest are collected to add to the kitsch charm, Hotel Cartagena boasts stylish interiors befitting of a chic sky high location. On the hotel’s 72nd floor, Hotel Cartagena’s window tables are the place to enjoy the marvellous views, although a restaurant further inside the space means you’ll quickly be immersed in the live performances that rotate their way around the table. The menu is based loosely on Latin cuisine, although you’ll find influences from all over in this crowd-pleasing offering, like Jamaican spatchcock chicken, grilled seabass and an array of sushi rolls.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott​ Marquis Tower B, Business Bay, 6pm to late, Sun to Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to late Sat. Tel: (050) 119 7743, hotelcartagena.ae

Level 70: Fi’lia

If hearty Italian classics just like Nonna makes them is your version of authentic Italian cuisine, then make yourself a reservation at Fi’lia. Helmed by chef Sara Aqel, the restaurant is perched on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai, and as well as a restaurant adorned in shades of lime and orange, a folia-filled terrace boasts some incredible views of the Burj Al Arab and Downtown Dubai. Opening for lunch and dinner, as well as Saturday brunch and sunset aperitivo, the menu celebrations multi-generational Italian cooking, with dishes inspired by family recipes passed on from generation to generation. Think rustic homemade foccacia, twirl-able ribbons of pasta and fresh fish served sharing style.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 607 0770, sbe.com

Level 68: Prime 68

Unsurprisingly perched on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis, Prime 68 is a classic steakhouse that’s stood the test of time. Intimate leather booths are perfect for big groups, while the more romantic tables for two all line the windows, inviting guests to soak up with city skyline. While it’s all indoors, there’s still incredible views to be enjoyed from the floor to ceiling windows, and the chefs at the helm of this smart steakhouse know their stuff: premium suppliers have been carefully selected for their artisan produce. While the star of the show is the array of premium cuts of meat, fresh oysters, seafood and flavourful salads are all mouthwatering additions to the menu.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, @prime68dxb

Level 54: CE LA VI

When visitors come to town, a firm favourite to to take them to is CE LA VI. Firstly, the setting is unrivaled, with its prime Burj Views from the 54th floor of Address Sky View unmatched by any other venue. But there’s more to CE LA VI than just the incredible vistas. An alfresco pool deck for shisha, sky bar and club lounge are all welcome additions to the indoor and alfresco restaurant, inviting guests for power business lunches, sundowners and a regular rotation of club nights, meaning there really is no bad time to go. And that’s before we’ve even mentioned the food, all masterminded by chef Howard Ko and some of the best pan-Asian fare to be served in this part of town.

CE LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 3am Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3am Sat. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, celavi.com

Level 51: Sushisamba

If you don’t make a reservation at SushiSamba for the incredible Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine masterminded by chef Moon, let it be for the stunning views that stretch across the Palm fronds and right back to the city. Despite the restaurant being pretty expansive, it’s consistently busy, and you’ll struggle to snag a table either for their power business lunch or an evening meal unless you book several weeks in advance. Even if you don’t manage to snag one of the coveted window tables, the triple height ceilings and panoramic glass windows ensure everyone enjoys the views, whether dining in a cosy burnt orange booth or perched up at the bar. Coupled with lots of leafy foliage and a tropical aesthetic, it’s one of Dubai’s most photogenic restaurants.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 3pm, Sun to Wed, 6pm to 2am and Thurs and Sat, 6pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Level 44: Nonya

Occupying the entire 44th floor of the Taj JLT, this pan-Asian restaurant is cleverly split into a series of smaller spaces, which mean that no matter where you’re sitting you feel like you’re somewhere intimate and inviting. Private dining rooms are discreetly tucked behind glittering gold curtains, a horseshoe-shaped bar leads to a colourful lounge, and glass doors give way to little, leafy terraces where guests can dine against the backdrop of the looming city skyline. Initially, Nonya was positioned Singaporean, but has since migrated to describing itself as pan-Asian, which feels more reflective of the menu. Maki rolls sit alongside Dim Sum, a dedicated robata section and a whole page of meat and seafood dishes.

Nonya, 44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai

Level 23: Inti

With Burj Khalifa views and an open-air terrace, Inti is a sleek addition to Dubai’s rooftop dining scene. Located on the top floor of the design-centric Dubai EDITION, much attention to detail has been paid to the décor, and from the eye-catching lamps to intricate wall carvings, the space feels contemporary and authentically Latin American. It’s only the dazzling Downtown views that remind you that you haven’t left the city. On the menu, Nikkei flavours that pack a punch, and while you soak in the starry city lights, expect to dine on dishes like tuna tar-tar and truffle yuzu; the bao, and smoked brisket with panca barbecue and cabbage; and guacamole prepared fresh at the table.

Inti, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 3377. @intidubai

Level 23: Tabu

This sky-high restaurant can be found atop St. Regis Downtown Dubai, taking the spot formerly held by Morimoto. What was once a huge open plan space, has been redesigned to feel more intimate, and to make way for a large stage for a selection of live entertainment. So, if you can tear yourself away from the views from this lofty restaurant, there’s an immersion of live acts to look forward to including a sumo wrestler that never breaks character, a gothic samurai, a geisha, and a Kill Bill­ style character that takes on the samurai in a nail-biting performance.

Tabu, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Sunday to Friday 6pm to 2am, Saturdays 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 456 9455. tabudubai.com

Level 22: Nobu

Beloved Japanese restaurant Nobu, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, has upgraded to a new rooftop location that was formerly the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite. The restaurant will welcome guests from Monday January 23 and will feature a Nobu lounge and bar where guests can tuck into pre-dinner cocktails and small bites. For dinner, guests can sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The expansive terrace, where the bar and lounge area is located, will offer those unforgettable views of The Palm and the Dubai skyline.

Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, opens January 2023. @nobudubai