From pole fit to HIIT, try before you buy with these gyms and studios that offer the first class for free…

Dubai is filled with brilliant workouts whether you want to spin, box or HIIT your way to healthy. But fitness classes in Dubai can be quite pricey, and often a monthly membership or packs of classes can be Dhs1000 and above.

So, we’ve rounded up some top workouts in Dubai where you can try before you buy, that offer the first class – or day pass – for free if you’re new to the facility.

GymNation

Offering a range of classes, GymNation is bound to get your heart pumping. With the usual classes such as yoga, body pump, RPM and Zumba, this outlet also has some more unique classes including jumpnation, CROSSHIT, and a Bollywood dancing workout. There’s locations all across the city, and whichever one you’re thinking of signing up for, you’ll get a free class for all newbies. If you choose to sign up, it’s Dhs259 per month which includes 24/7 gym access and more than 400 free classes.

GymNation, multiple locations, open 24/7, gymnation.com

Platform Studios

With the guidance of your superstar coach, all fitness fanatics can dive into HIIT, yoga, spinning and more at The Platform Studios. Whats even better is you can opt for a hybrid class which combines two of your favourite classes into one session; getting the benefit of spinning with either HIIT or boxing incorporated into your session. You can redeem your free class when you sign up. Thereafter single classes cost Dhs142.80 or a pack of five is Dhs677.50.

Platform Studios, multiple locations, theplatformstudios.com

Chalk Training Ground

Chalk is, quite literally, where the strong belong. Featuring an array of fitness sessions focused on strength and conditioning, high-intensity interval training, CrossFit, endurance training, functional circuits and more, the gym is designed to help participants reach their athletic potential. Founded by Trisha Cadden and Frankie Kelly, (who previously owned The Vault gym in Al Quoz), Chalk classes may be tough, but with a “positive energy” mantra they’re hoping to create ‘an ideal ground for fitness and forming friendships.’ Book in for your free trial. Thereafter it’s Dhs180 per class, although monthly packages are available.

Chalk Training, Golden Mile 3 the Palm Jumeirah and The Hilton Al Habtoor City, monthly packages available. @chalktrainingground

Circuit Factory

Famous for its intense workouts – and enormous and loyal fanbase – The Circuit Factory offers everything from big bootcamp-style workouts, to nutrition advice and regular weight loss challenges. Classes run in two locations – Motor City and Al Quoz. The latter recently underwent a facelift and doubled in size meaning more room for burpees. Sign up for your first class (Dhs85) and receive two free classes now.

Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs85. @circuitfactory

NRG Fitness

If you’re new to NRG Fitness in Dubai Marina, your first class is complimentary. There’s three state of the art studios, where you can find everything from boxing to spinning, HIIT, yoga, zumba and weights. After that, single classes are Dhs115, or if you’re in it for the long run, there are a range of packages that will fit your fitness needs.

NRG Fitness, Marina Walk, Dubai Marina, daily 7am to 9pm, Dhs115 per class, packages from Dhs499. Tel: (050) 6527722. nrgfitness.me

GFX

GFX is a premium fitness club found in Business Bay. It’s classes-only, although there’s a mix of live and video classes each day, and for your first free class, you can pick from a selection such as bodypump, yoga, spin and zumba. Classes thereafter are Dhs110 per class, or Dhs1,569 for 20 classes.

GFX, F52 Bay Avenue, Mezzanine Floor, Executive Towers, Business Bay, 6.30am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 10pm

Friday and Saturday. Tel: (04) 425 5940. gfx.ae

9Round

Found in both Al Wasl and Jumeirah, 9Round is a gym with a difference. There’s no class schedules, so you can show up for a 30-minute class when you like. The workout is split into nine stations, and a trainer will show you how to do each exercise depending on your fitness level, and then every three minutes you move onto the next station. Workouts change daily too, so you won’t get bored or used to the same routines. Guests can see if the workout suits them during their free trail session, whereafter you can purchase up to six month long unlimited packages. Boxers can also opt for a virtual collection of workouts with a 7 day free trail.

9Round, Indo 6, Mazaya Building, Al Manara, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7am to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 10pm, Sat 11am to 10pm, Dhs990 for one month unlimited. Tel: (04) 3217997. uae.9round.com

Pole Fit Dubai

Tried all the classic fitness classes? Why not give Pole Fit a go, who offer classes in pole fitness, aerial hoop, silks, trapeze and hammock yoga. As well as offering a brilliant workout, it’s also a great way to have fun, and you’ll have as much fun learning the moves as you do burning the calories. Classes don’t exceed groups bigger than 12, and it’s ladies-only.

Dubai Marina Sail Tower – G Floor – Marina Promenade, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 9pm, Fri to Sat 10am to 4pm. Tel: 04 551 6911. polefitdubai.com

Orangetheory Fitness

Not familiar with Orangetheory? The famed US workout made its way to Dubai in 2018 and is located in Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road and Mercato Mall. In a 60-minute class, you can go at your own pace and walk, jog, run or cycle your way through the workout, with performance screens to show you when to push yourself. There’s workouts throughout the day from early morning onwards, so you can fit it round your schedule.

Orangetheory Fitness, Times Square Center or Mercato Shopping mall, Dubai. orangetheoryfitness.com

Fidelity Fitness Club

From yoga, spinning or circuit training there’s a host of free classes to enjoy on your first try at this JLT gym. This weekend, they’re also hosting three days of open days when you can book in and try out some of their classes before you sign up.

First Floor, Almas Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 6am to 11pm, Fri 8am to 8pm. Tel: 04 451 1133. fidelityfitnessclub.com

TK MMA & FITNESS

Pro MMA fighter Tam Khan opened TK MMA, which is a celebration of all things martial arts and it has fast become a Dubai favourite for combat sport lovers. The self-described ‘ultimate training facility’ offers a free one-day membership before you sign up. As well as access to the vast training facilities, you can also take advantage of one of the classes, which include Muay Thai, boxing, MMA, yoga and strength and conditioning training.

TK MMA, Shatha Tower 9th Floor Media City. Tel: (04) 452 3388. tkmmafit.com

