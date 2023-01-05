Rates start from Dhs614 per room…

There are plenty of benefits to booking an all-inclusive package when you’re planning a getaway. Firstly, no nasty surprises when the bill comes at the end of your stay – because everything is included. Secondly, hello unlimited food and drink – it’s basically like an all-day brunch. Thirdly, some packages also come with added benefits such as complimentary water sports or spa access – perfect for those after a little pampering.

While the UAE might not be very well known for all-inclusive deals, they can be found if you know the right hotels to book.

Here are eight hotels offering all-inclusive packages in the UAE.

Dubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When you check-in to popular party hotel FIVE Palm Jumeirah, there’s the option to upgrade your board basis to the all-inclusive package. From Dhs2,470 for two per night (plus taxes), guests can enjoy three meals per day, free-flowing drinks at an array of restaurants, access to five swimming pools, a private stretch of beach and 24-hour gym.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs2,470 plus taxes. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Riu Dubai

One of the most affordable options on the list, Riu Dubai is an all-inclusive hotel at Dubai Islands (formerly Deira Islands). The four-star resort features various themed restaurants, a water park, three swimming pools and a spa, making it a welcome choice for families looking for a wallet-friendly getaway with something for everyone. Best of all, the all-inclusive option is available 24-hours, so you can be sure to get what you want, whatever hour of the day. The resort has dry (meals only) packages from Dhs1,090 per room per night or alcoholic packages, starting from Dhs1,210.

Riu Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai, from Dhs1,090 per night. riu.com

Rixos The Palm

Want to enjoy an all-inclusive stay without leaving Dubai? Then check yourself into Rixos The Palm. Found on the tip of the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Rixos The Palm offers their standard all-inclusive packages on all room types, as well as the ‘Ultra All-Inclusive’ package. This gives guests access to unlimited food and drink across all restaurants and bars as well as access to a variety of water sports, daily entertainment activities, wellness facilities at the Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa as well as minibar service daily. Rates start from Dhs2,040 per room per night.

Rixos The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs2,040 per room per night. thepalmdubai.rixos.com

Abu Dhabi

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

The picturesque island of Sir Bani Yas has it all: beautiful nature, fantastic wildlife, sugary beaches… plus three Anantara Resorts all of which offer all-inclusive packages. There’s the family-friendly Desert Islands Resort, then a duo of all-villa resorts called Al Yamm and Al Sahel. You can book all-inclusive which includes your breakfast, lunch and dinner, or ultra all-inclusive which comes with unlimited house beverages, too. Prices start from Dhs3,945 at Al Sahel, Dsh3795 at Al Yamm, and Dhs1,499 at Desert Islands.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. anantara.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Rixos Premium Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi is stunning, and the premium all-inclusive package at this UAE hotel ensures literally everything is included. As well as all-inclusive food and drink, guests can also take advantage of daily yoga, cycling, paddle boarding and complimentary access to the tennis courts. Think light airy bedrooms, opulent interiors and a lagoon-sized swimming pool that all open up onto a private stretch of Saadiyat Island’s enviable white beachfront. For most dates, a minimum two-night stay is required, with nightly rates from Dhs1,850.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1,850. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Cove Rotana

Among the more affordable hotels in the UAE that offers all inclusive is the Cove Rotana, set within its own peaceful inlet on a hillside that leads down to the white sandy beach. The 349 stylish rooms are all arranged to look like an Arabian village, and among them you’ll find a collection of 43 private villas with one-, two-, or three-bedrooms, ideally for big group getaways. Each comes with all the modern amenities you’d expect, separate living spaces, and some even offer their own private pools. For dining, there’s a choice of seven culinary experiences from the chilled-out pool bar and sunset cafe, to the all-day dining restaurant, Cinnamon; and signature Mediterranean restaurant, Basilico. You’ll also have access to two infinity pools, a private beach and a spa with four treatment rooms. Room rates start from Dhs614 per night for the all-inclusive package.

Cove Rotana, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Salem Rd, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs614. rotana.com

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah

This InterContinental resort is an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. Inside, you’ll find a collection of six restaurants, each drawing inspiration from the surrounding mountains, desert and sea; a five-star spa equipped with a spacious Turkish Hammam; and a duo of kids’ clubs, Planet Trekkers and Teens Club. If you’re looking for a getaway that means you can pretty much keep your wallet away, book the ‘island indulgence’ package, which includes an international buffet for breakfast and lunch at Saffar Restaurant and then either complimentary buffet dinner in Saffar Restaurant or Dhs120 dining credit per person per night in a la carte restaurants Levant & Nar or NoHo Bar & Grill.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, rate from Dhs1,229. icrasalkhaimah.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

A stalwart on the all-inclusive hotel scene in the UAE is Rixos Bab Al Bahr. At Rixos Bab Al Bahr, guests can indulge in a variety of restaurants and everything is inclusive from the kaleidoscope of cuisine in Seven Heights and the selection of unlimited beverages in See & Sea and Mojito Lounge. Away from food and drink, staycationers can expect entertainment and nightlife, kids clubs, a spa, sports, and recreational activities all included. Room rates start from Dhs970.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, room rates from Dhs970. babalbahr.rixos.com