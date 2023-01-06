When can we move in?

Dubai’s incredible skylines are instantly recognisable thanks to the soaring towers that define them. From Dubai Marina to the Palm Jumeirah to Downtown, unique designs, lofty heights and modern materials all make Dubai one of the world’s most visually pleasing places. If you’ve got cash to splash – or just love to window shop for your dream pad – we’ve put together a list of Dubai’s upcoming residential towers that are seriously wow-worthy.

Here’s 6 residential projects set to redefine the Dubai skyline.

Ava at Palm Jumeirah

Just when you thought there wasn’t a plot left on the Palm Jumeirah, Omniyat unveils Ava, nestled neatly at the entrance to the Palm Jumeirah next to the developer’s ultra-luxury One at Palm Jumeirah. Like its next door neighbour, Ava will be managed by luxury hospitality purveyors, Dorchester Collection, and will feature just 17 unique private residences, each one occupying an entire floor. Of course the views will be jaw-dropping, stretching across the skyline, with the architectural curves seamlessly blending the land and sea. All homeowners will benefit from 24-hour valet and concierge, an infinity pool, gym, spa plus their own private beach. Of course, being at the top of the Palm West Bech strip means residents are a mere stroll away from an array of restaurants, bars and beach clubs.

avaatpalmjumeirah.com

Burj Binghatti

Burj Binghatti aims to secure the title of the world’s tallest residential tower. First unveiled in November 2022, it’s a collaboration between luxury jewellers Jacob & Co, and Emirati property development company Binghatti. Since the tower is aiming to snag the title of ‘world’s tallest residential tower’, the most important information we’re looking for is the height – but this information has not been officially released yet. The tower will be located in Business Bay and will include two and three-bedroom residences, an infinity pool, and in-house concierge services including private chefs, bodyguards, chauffeurs and chefs. Since this collaboration includes a luxury jewellery company, we can expect the architecture to reflect a little bit of bling.

binghatti.com

Cavalli Couture

For one of their more wow-worthy canal-front residential buildings, DAMAC have teamed up with luxury fashion house, Cavalli. The uniquely designed Cavalli Couture building features an array of three-, four- and five-bedroom addresses split across 12 storeys, all designed with the influence of the tropical Amazonian rainforest. The private swimming pools have been designed to look like a cascading waterfall, further enhancing this aesthetic. Upon entry, guests are welcomed into a triple height lobby and views that gaze out across the calming canal, and enjoy shared facilities that include an indoor lagoon and lazy river. Once in the comforts of their private digs, guests can bask in their surroundings on the private terrace.

damacproperties.com

Palm Flower

This breathtaking new apartment building located on Palm West Beach will have a penthouse on every floor. Called Palm Flower, thanks to its petal-like design, it will consist of just eleven floors with one penthouse per floor, and one mega penthouse across two floors. Each apartment will have double-height living space encompassing 9,000 to 18,300 square feet; floor-to-ceiling windows with endless views of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf; a 360-degree terrace with a private pool facing the sea and a garden facing the other side; a private cinema; and a gym. Can you think of anything more ‘Dubai’? And that’s not all: residents will park their car in personalised parking pods that open directly to their penthouse through private elevators. The ultra high-end building is being delivered by Alpago Properties.

alpagoproperties.com

Safa One and Safa Two

Another jaw-dropping residential project by DAMAC properties currently taking shape is Safa One and Safa Two in Al Safa. This futuristic looking twin tower development promises exclusive living and luxury interiors by Swiss jewellery brand, de Grisogono. The 80+ storey towers will be connected at the top by a 360-degree viewing deck, that will offer panoramic views of the surroundings on Sheikh Zayed Road and beyond. What makes this residence project particularly show-stopping however, if a floating infinity pool set between the two towers, complete with a diamond surface that sparkles at night. Four beach-inspired pools and a selection of restaurants will further add to the resort-like experiences at this urban retreat.

damacproperties.com

Chic Tower

Looking to invest in a breathtaking Business Bay residence with stunning canal views? Consider Chic Tower, branded by Swiss master jeweler de Grisogono, where you’ll get exactly that. The curvaceous canalside residence comprises of studio, one- and two-bedroom pads, all with a wellness focus to ensure maximum zen for homeowners. The piece de resistance is an 180-metre-long lazy river, laced through the centre of the 30-storey skyscraper. Elsewhere, guests can relax at the rock pool, bask in the serenity of a waterfall, and work up a sweat at the private gym. All apartments are of course fitted with elegant De Grisogono- influenced interiors.

damacproperties.com