Want to be healthy in 2023? Try these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai…

How are you when it comes to sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions? If you’re anything like us, the answer is average at best. Three days in, and we’re already scrolling through Deliveroo for lunch (with our best-intentions vegan stir-fry sadly languishing on the kitchen bench at home). If one of your resolutions is to eat better in 2023, then perhaps it’s time to check out one of these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai. They’re a quick and easy way to make sure you’re eating right, without taking hours out of your day meal prepping and menu planning.

Here are 12 of the best healthy meal delivery services in Dubai to try.

Jetlagged Chef

As a former aviation employee, Eliza’s love for cooking took off during lockdown. Blending healthy recipes with an Australian twist, Jetlagged Chef (JLC) focuses on fuelling the body rather than punishing or restricting it. Helping you keep track of your intake, each dish has a scannable barcode which directly links to MyFitnessPal. Customers can tailor the weekly menu to their goals, with lunch and dinner equating to around 1,100 to 1,200 calories. The plan currently includes lunch and dinner, with more options being added soon. There’s a strong focus on quality when it comes to the meat and seafood, and JLC doesn’t shy away from proper portions. Each day you’ll get a printout with the exact dietary breakdown of every meal. If you’re looking for an easy way to add more fresh vegetables and controlled healthy dishes into your routine, this is the one for you.

Price: For the weekly plan it’s Dhs575 for two meals a day, five days per week, or Dhs500 per person for couples. For the four week plan it’s Dhs2,100 for two meals a day, five days per week or Dhs2,000 per person for couple orders. Delivery days are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

jetlagged-chef.com

8020 Meal Prep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 8020 Meal Prep (@8020prep)

A relatively new addition to the meal plan game is 8020 meal prep. They offer chef-prepared meals made from premium, fresh produce designed to fill you up. The regular rotation of meals on offer is available in one of five packages, depending on what your goal is. For example, the entry level lean package, provides lunch and dinner each day, nourish comes with breakfast as well, energize replaces breakfast with a pre-lunch meal, performance is three meals plus a snack, while fuel your day is four meals. All packages can be purchased for either a week or four weeks, and all come as either five or six day options. They deliver all over the emirates too.

Price: For the weekly plan prices start from Dhs590 for five days or Dhs708 for six days, for the monthly plan prices start from Dhs2,150 for five days and Dhs2,580 for six days. Deliveries are three days per week.

@8020prep

Prep&Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prep & Co Meal Plans (@prepandco)

Whether it’s healthy eating or weight loss, achieve your goals with Prep & Co’s meal plans. They offer daily delivery across the UAE, with 120 recipes to pick from, meaning you’ll never get bored. There’s four meal plans to choose from: international, keto, low-carb and vegan, all of which come with three meals and two snacks, so if you like grazing all day, this one’s a solid option. Sample menus include a spinach and cheese egg muffin for breakfast, crab lettuce wrap for snack, beef shawarma plate for lunch, an afternoon snack of chocolate vanilla protein balls and chicken skewers for dinner.

Price: Prices start from Dhs1,899

prepandco.net

Colour My Plate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Healthy Meal Plans and Food Shop (@colourmyplatedubai)

This Dubai-based meal plan delivery company was born in 2016 to provide a personalised experience to meal planning, using high-quality ingredients while tailoring plans for intolerances, allergies and dietary requirements. A team of dietician’s are on-hand to offer around-the-clock nutritional advice, so if you’re new to meal plans, you’ll always have someone to turn to. Across, their array of plans, you can choose low-carb, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, dairy free and gluten free, and gut healthy options, so they truly offer something for everyone. You can pick between one meal and a snack, two meals and a snack, or three meals and two snacks, all available as five, six and seven day options.

Price: For lunch and snack, pay Dhs1,500 for five days, Dhs1,752 for six days, and Dhs1,988 for seven days. For two meals and a snack, pay Dhs2,620 for five days, Dhs3,024 for six days and Dhs3,388 for seven days. For three meals and two snacks, pay Dhs3,420 for five days, Dhs3984 for six days, and Dhs4,508 for seven days.

colourmyplate.ae

Delicut

More about eating healthy than weight loss, Delicut invite Dubai residents to enjoy nourishing, freshly prepared meals that can be added to their existing schedule, or replace it entirely. You can customise the number of meals you want – one, two, or three – with the option to also add a snack or two if you like. There’s a five-day trial option, then the plans are available monthly, with three meal options available of either 500 calories per meal, 600 calories per meal or 650 calories per meal, all of which come as five or six day plans.

Price: Monthly one meal plans start from Dhs700 for five days per week or Dhs840 for six days per week. Monthly two meal plans are Dhs1,360 for five days per week or Dhs1,632 for six days per week. Monthly three meal plans are Dhs1,980 for five days per week or Dhs2,376 for six days per week.

delicut.ae

PrepHero

Designed as a simple solution to make meal prep more easy, Prep Hero has plans for fat loss, performance and gain, depending on your fitness goal. Designed by nutritionists and chefs, PrepHero’s plans are freshly delivered and promise clean and healthy dishes that keep you feeling full for longer. There’s lots of protein-enriched meals including beef, chicken, seafood, but there’s plant-based protein options too if you’re eating green. You can sign up for two-, four- or eight-week plans, all of which come as five, six or seven day options, and all are three meals and two snacks.

Price: Four week plans start from Dhs2,856 for five days, Dhs3,217 for six days and Dhs3,685 for seven days.

myprephero.com

Zero Fat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEROFAT® زيروفات (@zerofatae)

Whether your goal is weight loss, a healthier lifestyle or athletic performance, Zerofat can help you reach your goals with its array of customisable meal plans. Delivered direct to your door, plans are priced daily so you can book for as many days per week as you’d like. Weight loss plans range from 1,000 to 1,300 calories per day, and come as either lunch and dinner or lunch, dinner and a snack. Lifestyle plans, which include breakfast, lunch and dinner or breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, range in calories from 1,400 to 1,800 per day.

Price: Weight loss plans start from Dhs87 per day, lifestyle plans start from Dhs101 per day, athlete plans start from Dhs118 per day.

zerofat.ae

Keto by Foxxy

Born out of an experiment, Emiliya a.k.a Foxxy trialled a keto diet in 2018 and fell in love with it. After noticing a lack of comfort food options in the market, Foxxy began baking for friends and family. Fast forward two years, the Keto by Foxxy concept has grown to a full meal plan offering. On this diet, you must keep your carbs low to stay in ketosis. But that doesn’t mean missing out on treats. The plan can be two or three meals plus one snack a day, delivered direct to you on five, six over seven days. The creativity involved in making low-carb food delicious is impressive. Turkey mince ‘pizzas’ on courgette beds and loaded with cheese were a positive alternative that we’d happily swap the real thing for.

Price: Prices start from Dhs612 for two meals and a snack for five days and Dhs770 for three meals and a snack for five days. Monthly prices start from Dhs2,005 for two meals and a snack and Dhs2,600 for three meals and a snack. Once booked, an agent will be in touch to organise delivery.

ketobyfoxxy.com

Honest Badger

Karate black belt and yogi, Yasmin, created Honest Badger to fill a need for healthy yet indulgent food. The brand loves to play on classics, giving them a healthy twist from scratch within their kitchen. Made fresh, using wholesome ingredients, Honest Badger offers vegan, active vegan, protein and active protein plans, depending on the lifestyle of the client. For those who like to graze throughout the day Honest Badger will keep you happy. You’ll start with a morning juice and fresh ginger and lemon shot (if you can handle it!). Breakfast is exciting and unpredictable, followed by a snack, lunch, another snack, dinner and a vegan dessert. You won’t get bored with the variety offered in this meal plan. Opening the box of goodness in the morning becomes something to look forward to. Plus, there’s deliveries every day for those with laser focus on their diet plan.

Price: Prices range from Dhs115 to Dhs145 per day depending on the plan you pick, deliveries come seven days a week.

honestbadgerfoods.com

Kcal Extra

No healthy meal delivery round-up in Dubai would be complete without Kcal, one of the city’s original – and best. There’s an array of food plan options, which include weight loss, muscle building and weight management (for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.) Your calorie count for the day will differ depending on which plan you pick, but you will get breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks delivered daily to your door. They have over 800 dishes on the menu, so if you don’t like something, you can contact your account manager to switch it for something else going forward.

Price: The lowest calorie plan starts from Dhs3,100.

kcalextra.com

RightBite

One of the UAE’s longest-standing meal plan services, RightBite has an array of eight meal plans, which include a weight loss option, low carb, fuel up, simple healthy eating and more. Choose your plan online after getting a sneak peek at what your menu looks like, and then schedule an appointment to tailor-make your meal plan with one of RightBite’s dietitians. Each day, you’ll receive breakfast, lunch, dinner, two snacks, and two sides to go with lunch and dinner, and packages start from Dhs99 per day.

Price: From Dhs99 per day to Dhs128 per day.

rightbite.com

Pura

Pura healthy meal deliveries in Dubai are based on three meals a day (without snacking), and they’ll deliver your three daily meals at a time to suit you. They have set menus, but you can also create meal plans based on your preferences. They cater for an array of dietary requirements, customising menus that are gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, seafood-free and nut-free upon request. Not necessarily just for weight loss, Pura is designed for those looking to maintain a healthy eating routine, although you can opt for the 1,500 calorie plan or 1,800 calorie plan if you’re looking to curb your calorie count.

Price: Packages start from Dhs130 per day for a vegan plan, Dhs136 per day for the wellness plan and Dhs153 for a personalised plan. Monthly packages start from 2,615 for the vegan plan, 2,720 for the wellness plan and 3,045 for the personalised plan.

pura.ae

Images: Supplied/Facebook/Instagram