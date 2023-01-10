23 fun and affordable date night ideas to check out in Dubai

From wine and cheese nights to buy one get one free deals…

Date nights in Dubai can get a little pricey, especially if you’re the one footing the bill. You don’t have to go to the fanciest restaurants to impress though, we promise. From fun (and some free) activities to some great dinner and drink deals, we’ve got you covered with these affordable date night ideas in Dubai.

Activities

Watch a film under the stars

VOX Cinemas offers a magical outdoor movie experience at the Galleria Mall, which takes place in a comfortable open-air, outdoor lounge-style setting with couches, bean bags and single seats. There are two different packages to choose from and prices vary from weekday to weekend. The packages on offer are the VIP couch package for two and the standard couch package for one. Both packages come with the choice of nachos or a hotdog, salted or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, water and a box of Monkey cookies. The VIP package for two starts from Dhs316 while the standard couch for one starts from Dhs137.

Vox Outdoor Cinema, Galleria Mall, daily, various timings, from Dhs137. voxcinemas.com

Paddleboard at The Palm Jumeirah

Get active with a spot of paddle boarding on The Palm Jumeirah. You could do it at Ignite, outside Riva Beach Club, with views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) the Burj Khalifa. The best time to go is sunrise which is magnificent, the water is usually as smooth as glass, and you really get an innate sense of peace. The 5am start might be a struggle, but it’s worth it. If you’re not an early bird, you can rock up at any time during the day.

Ignite Water Sports, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs75 for one hour. ignitewatersports.com

Go for a romantic stroll

The iconic Dubai Marina is breathtaking at night when its glittering skyscrapers and majestic yachts are reflected in the silky waters. Enjoy a romantic amble around, with a walk of up to 3.8 miles. There are plenty of restaurants and outlets around to stop at if you get peckish.

Face your fears together riding The Storm Coaster

Conveniently located in Dubai Hills Mall, The Storm Coaster is the fastest vertical, indoor rollercoaster which launches riders over 50m up into the building. The whole experience is rather quick and only costs Dhs65 per person. If you’re not too dizzy after chasing the storm head to one of the lovely cafes in the mall for a coffee such as L’Eto.

The Storm Coaster, Dubai Hills Mall, Tel:(0)4 448 5016 dubaihillsmall.ae @thestormcoaster

Marvel at Miracle Garden

One for the Dubai bucket list is definitely a trip to Dubai Miracle Garden, which is open once again. This incredible place features hundreds of flower displays in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, including a newly designed three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet. Don’t forget to check out the iconic Emirates A380 (the world’s largest flower structure), the floating lady, the teddy bear and more.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubailand, Dubai, for adults above the age of 12, it’s Dhs75 and for children in the age range of three to 12, it’s Dhs60. Book your tickets here.

Visit the Love Lakes

This hidden gem is debatably one of the coolest things in Dubai. Guests can come here for a walk, run, cycle, or just bring a camping chair and enjoy the scenery. There are beautiful spaces for you and your loved one to enjoy the lake and all the wildlife. It is a peaceful spot away from the city and best of all? It’s completely free

Love Lakes, Al Qudra, Dubai

Soak up the sun

If you’re enjoying a date day, why not spend it soaking up the sun at one of Dubai’s free beaches? The Beach JBR is dotted with sunbeds and cabanas for seaside lounging, and the promenade is filled with shops, restaurants, an outdoor market and even a mini games arcade. It’s got some pretty special sunsets and will have the best views of Ain Dubai. You could pop to The Cheesecake Factory (which looks right out onto the beach) afterwards and share a delicious slab of cheesecake.

The Beach Dubai, JBR. facebook.com/TheBeachDubai

Dive into culture at Infinity des Lumieres

A tour of the ultimate immersive digital art experience is at your fingertips in The Dubai Mall. The artists currently on display are Gaudí, Kandinsky, and Klee the experience is a one-of-a-kind brought from France. Book your slot for the 45-minute experience for only Dhs125 per person.

Infinity des Lumières, opposite Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dhs125. infinitylumieres.com

Have a splash of paint at Wild Paint House

The first of its kind immersive art studio in Dubai, there are six activities to get involved in at Wild Paint house: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Tried and tested it, and it is definitely worth the excursion into Al Quoz. Each of the activities will allow you and your partner to work collaboratively to create a stunning masterpiece that encapsulates you both artistically. Activities start from Dhs160 and not only are they a load of fun, but they also provide you with a piece of memorabilia to take home.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com

Test your competitive side at Unwind

If you’re looking to challenge your partner to a board game or two this is the perfect place. The food is tasty and they have a limitless list of games for you to choose from. For as little as Dhs18 per person for an hour you could get a few games of Cluedo – Or Monopoly if you’re feeling brave.

Unwind Speciality Boardgame Cafe, various locations in Dubai. Dhs18 per person for one hour. unwinddubai.com

Night kayaking with CC Watersports

If you’re feeling brave and the concept of the bottomless ocean doesn’t scare you, this would be the perfect adventure for you and your partner. Head out into the ocean from the Dubai Fishing Harbour and set sail in a romantically lit-up clear bottom kayak for only Dhs225 for two.

Crystal Clear Watersports, Dubai Fishing Harbour 1, Dhs225 for two. Tel: (056) 473 8459 @cc.watersports

Explore all the food stalls while you wander around Global Village

Strictly speaking, Global Village is a seasonal destination but that doesn’t make it any less of a fun and affordable date night. Each season there are plenty of new restaurant stalls to experience, and you can do a bit of light shopping while you’re there. Alternatively, head to their funfair and test your adrenaline levels with the rollercoasters and Ferris wheel.

Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, Dubai open daily from Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thur to Sat 4pm to 1am, and Tues is reserved for women and families only, globalvillageuae.ae

Scream and shout at Hysteria

This activity is not for the faint-hearted. The story behind Hysteria is that the owners of the Manor’s children suddenly disappeared and they now roam the halls and rooms of the house seeking revenge on the guests at the house. If you and your partner are brave and willing, tickets are only Dhs100 per person making this a cheap, but certainly not cheerful attraction.

Hysteria, Level 2, Dubai Mall, open daily from 11am to 11pm. Tel: (052) 223 0966, hysteria.ae

Dinner and drinks deals

Feast on unlimited pizza

If pizza is the way to your heart, how does unlimited pizza for Dhs95 sound? Headed up by Gordon Ramsay himself is Street Pizza at Atlantis, The Palm. Served slice by slice, guests can choose from a plethora of toppings and flavours from boards that come to the table for Dhs95 per person. Experience the ultimate oozy cheese margherita, a meaty pepperoni, or dare for one of the unique daily specials, including pulled lamb or butternut squash and blue cheese.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 11pm, no reservations. @atlantisthepalm

Tuck into fresh seafood

Whilst Dubai might be known for its abundance of fancy restaurants, those who are really in the know of the city’s hidden culinary marvels will have heard of Bu Qtair. Make sure your date is the get-stuck-in type because a fancy restaurant, this is not. This casual fish shack is known for some of the best fresh fish in Dubai. You’ll pick your catch, sourced by local fishermen, which is then cooked to perfection using Bu Qtair’s ‘secret recipe’. The prices are as humble as the place itself.

Bu Qtair, Fishing Harbour 2, Dubai, open daily 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)55 705 2130. facebook.com

Toast with two-for-one drinks

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

Wine (cheese) and dine

Stray away from the usual dinner plans and opt for a wine and cheese night at Ciao Bella (formerly known as Cafe M). For cheese and wine lovers, head over to Ciao Bella to enjoy three hours of unlimited house wine and a cheese platter for only Dhs189. The premium package is Dhs210. This offer runs on Fridays from 6pm onwards.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open daily, 7am to midnight. mediaonehotel.com

Meet for a pizza and prosecco party

On the golden sands of Palm Jumeirah, Ula is an earthy, Bali-inspired restaurant and lounge with beautiful sea views. On Wednesday, make a date at its alfresco terrace for an evening of pizza and prosecco. One pizza from a selected menu and three glasses of prosecco is Dhs175 per person.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs175 per person. Tel: (0)4 566 3041, uladubai.com

Spend the night at a pool party

Change up your nights out with a fun nighttime tropical pool party at the famous Dubai beach club Barasti. Because, well, why not? Spend the evening dipping in and out of the pool as you dance and sing the night away. Entry is free and drinks are buy one get one free from 4pm to 8pm Sunday to Friday.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open daily from 9am. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Unlimited drinks and bites for Dhs149

Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with your date, and at an authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus a backdrop of live music, from 7pm to 10pm. It’s Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

Popcorn delivery at home

Don’t feel like going out? We have got you covered too. You can have a movie night in, cinema popcorn and all. With your favourite delivery app, search for Vox Cinemas and have the perfect combo of a large popcorn, supreme nachos and a large drink delivered to your home for as little as Dhs47.

Order from Vox Cinemas on all food delivery platforms.

Unlimited tacos and margaritas

Head down to Claw BBQ’s branches in JBR and Hilton Dubai Palm for three hours of unlimited tacos and margaritas. From 7pm to 1am on Thursdays, you can enjoy the offer from Dhs149. Their venues are jam-packed with fun activities to enjoy including a bucking bronco bull, pool table and pinball machines. So challenge your partner to a game of pool in between taco feasting.

Claw BBQ, Pavillion at The Beach, JBR and Hilton Dubai Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Thu 7pm to 1am, Dhs149 for 3 hours unlimited tacos and margaritas. Tel: (0)4 577 4357, @clawbbq

Fancy a Fondue at Publique

Thursday nights at Publique means unlimited cheese and chocolate fondue along with two hours of free flowing wine. This French restaurant takes date night seriously, get out all your cheesy jokes and treat yourself and the Mrs/Mr to a lovely night of fondue fun.

Publique, Unit 27, Souk Madinat, Thursday Nights Dhs270 per person. Tel: (0)4 430 8550, publique.ae, @publiquedubai

