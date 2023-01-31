25 exciting new restaurants to try in Dubai

Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 25 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Opening soon: City Social Dubai and Seven Tales

After leaving Marina Social Dubai earlier this year, British chef Jason Atherton is now opening three new restaurants on the 43rd, 44th, and 45th floor of Dubai Marina’s Grosvenor House. The first and main restaurant, City Social Dubai, will showcase the contemporary and innovative cuisine Atherton is renowned for. Next up, Seven Tales, inspired by Japanese culture, will offer a vibrant and playful spot to enjoy innovative cocktails and spirits. The third and final concept will be a fine-dining restaurant serving a luxurious, refined tasting menu. They’re accepting reservations from February 4.

Grosvenor House – a Luxury Collection Hotel, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 8888. marriott.com Opening soon: Jaleo by José Andrés Dubai is set to get another serving of celebrity chef excellence in February, as José Andrés is set to open his famed concept Jaleo in Atlantis The Royal. Opening alongside an impressive serving of celebrity chef restaurants, the sharing menu will feature an array of inventive and traditional Spanish dishes, serving an assortment of signature tapas, savory paellas, as well as having a strong focus on Spanish cheeses. Jaleo by José Andrés, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 10. atlantis.com Opening soon: Dinner by Heston Announced back in 2018, the long-awaited Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal will finally welcome diners from February 10, when the hotly anticipated hotel welcomes its first guests. The restaurant, only the third in the world, will be located in the heart of the resort, and will include a dedicated bar, two outside terraces and a private dining room. It will serve up contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s. One of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes is “Meat Fruit”, which looks exactly like a mandarin but is actually made from chicken liver parfait. Dinner by Heston, Atlantis The Royal, opening February 10, 2023. atlantis.com Opening soon: Ling Ling Cantonese restaurant Ling Ling is set to open at the Atlantis The Royal when the hotel itself finally opens on February 10. It’s the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. The new venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of the hotel, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. Set to cater for both dining and nightlife, we’re told to expect an ‘edgy, vibrant and sophisticated’ setting and atmosphere. Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 10. atlantis.com Now open La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Ahead of the hotel opening to the public on February 10, guests can already get a taste of Peruvian cuisine by acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio at La Mar at Atlantis The Royal. Famed for his use of fresh ingredients and traditional Peruvian techniques, Gastón Acurio has over 45 restaurants around the world. The menu promises traditional Peruvian seafood dishes including Acurio’s signature Peruvian ceviche as well as popular Peruvian street food such as chicken thighs, veal heart, and octopus in potato cream. The new restaurant’s design is inspired by a fisherman’s wharf ,with an open terrace overlooking views of Palm Jumeirah.

La Mar, Mezzanine level, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Daily from January 26, 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com / @lamardubai

Josette

Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, new restaurant Josette has just opened its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place. At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. On the menu, expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics. Alongside the main restaurant, Josette will also house Petit Josette, which is set to serve as an inviting neighbourhood hub, fusing the charm of a Parisian street café with the hustle and bustle of DIFC.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 6pm to late. @josettedubai Bungalo 34 Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. This chic, come-as-you-are concept comes from Tashas Group, and is ideal for those looking to relish in a leisurely beachside breakfast, lunch or dinner with impeccable food and drinks. While you may come for the beach and sunshine, you will certainly stay for the food. The classic menu, conjured up by culinary director Jill Okkers, honours the custom of enjoying leisurely meals with friends and family. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, enjoy classic European Riviera-inspired dishes including fresh pasta (the Amalfi lemon is a must-try), a seafood bar, wood-fired pizza, refreshing salads, and more. Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com Nobu 2.0 View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Previously found in The Avenues, Nobu Dubai has been operating in Atlantis, The Palm for an impressive 14 years, but as of January 2023, you’ll find it at a new location, previously used as the Royal Bridge suite for A-list celebrities and VIPs. At the rooftop restaurant, guests can enjoy an incredible menu of Japanese dishes, curated by chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself. The restaurant includes a Nobu lounge and bar where guests can tuck into pre-dinner cocktails and small bites, with a soundtrack provided by the resident DJs. For dinner, guests can sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The expansive terrace, where the bar and lounge area is located, offers those unforgettable views of The Palm and the Dubai skyline. Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm ’til late. Tel: (0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com Fiya View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) As part of the expansive facilities at the new Matcha padel club in Meydan comes a restaurant from two homegrown heavyweights: healthy pizza brand Pinza and the UAE’s main pitmaster, the legendary Hattem Mattar, introduce Fiya. A community eatery that puts fire-based cooking at its heart, meat is the star of the show at Fiya. Fiya, Keturah Reserve, Matcha Meydan, daily from 5pm. @fiya.dxb Maison Mathis The Palm Maison Mathis is now open inside voco Dubai The Palm, on Palm West Beach. Promising to be a relaxing and inviting family restaurant, the ground floor venue boasts indoor and outdoor seating, the latter of which promises lovely beach and skyline views. On the menu, expect Maison Mathis crowd pleasers like classic mussels, pain perdu and Belgian waffles. The venue is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, open daily Mon to Thur 6.30am to 11pm, Fri 6.30am to midnight, Sat 7am to midnight, Sun 7am to 11pm. @maisonmathisvocopalm Verde Beach Verde Beach is the brand new beach club you need to know about, bottling up chic Riviera glamour and showering it over a luxurious Mediterranean beach club and restaurant. A hedonistic playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach is now open daily for dreamy days on the sand. Whether a leisurely lunch in the restaurant or a day of tanning on the beach, Verde Beach is set to be the place to see and be seen this season. On the culinary front, chef Julien Lee Thibault has devised a menu of creative Mediterranean dishes with French flair. Gourmet flavours are paired with fine French wine and an impressive menu of Champagnes. Verde Beach Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 10am to 7pm beach, daily 12pm to 5.30pm and 8pm to 1am restaurant. Location here. Tel: (0)4 228 5053. @verdebeachdubai Mythos The Square at City Walk is now home to the second outpost of beloved homegrown Dubai restaurant, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery. Decorated in true laidback island style, just like the charming restaurants you find on every corner in the Cyclades, the restaurant oozes easy-going Grecian vibes. Featuring a cosy outdoor garden terrace surrounded by greenery and pretty olive trees, beautifully-crafted pottery, handwoven rattan chairs, and bi-folding windows, the new hotspot effortlessly reflects a contemporary Greek taverna. Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, The Square, City Walk. Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 12am. Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 225 3313. mythosdubai.com Andina From Peru to London, and now open in Dubai Marina, Andina promises authentic Peruvian tastes with creative cocktails and a laid-back atmosphere. Open from 11.30am daily, Andina serves up its delicious a la carte menu including ceviches, grilled octopus, panca glazed beef brisket, salmon tiradito, beetroot and cauliflower causa, and anticuchos. On weekdays, guests can enjoy light Peruvian bites as part of the business lunch for just Dhs49 per person while weekends turn into one big fiesta with the Saturday brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Andina, Dubai Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, 11.30am to 11,30pm. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11.30am to 1am. @andinadubai Le Petit Beefbar Beefbar Dubai is going back to its roots with a new concept, Le Petit Beefbar now open in DIFC. Though the atmosphere and dress code is more relaxed than its sister restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem, guests can still enjoy the all-time favourite dishes such as the signature bao buns and steak frites, and sharing style street food. On top of this, guests will be able to enjoy Le Petit Beefbar’s breakfast menu from 8am, as well as weekday business lunch from 11.30am. Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai, daily 8am to 11.30pm. beefbar.com Sumosan It’s known as one of London’s swankiest spots for dinner with a lively vibe, and as of today you’ll be able to dine at Sumosan inside of The Dubai EDITION. The upscale Japanese restaurant promises a contemporary setting, an indoor terrace, and a regular rotation of resident DJs. Like the ever-popular London restaurant, Sumosan Dubai will also be home to JBar, an indoor terrace that will serve as the perfect space for a private soirée. Menu highlights? There are aplenty…crispy sushi rice pizza with salmon (Dhs75), yellowtail with truffle yuzu (Dhs120), 24-hour miso marinated black cod (Dhs220), and the melt in your mouth Japanese milk bread sando with Wagyu (Dhs270). Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai. Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 2am. Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0) 4 358 0500. sumosan.com, @sumosandubai

Mott 32

If you love lofty rooftop dining in Dubai, there’s a new restaurant you need to know about. On the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the stunning Mott 32 – an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong – is one of the highest restaurants in Dubai. As well as seating in the indoor restaurant, Mott 32 will feature an outdoor terrace where diners will be able to soak up the stunning views of JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. First renders of the venue show plenty of brass and metal elements, with hues of emerald green, leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical-looking space.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 278 4832, mott32dubai.com

La Niña

Brought to us by the team behind Opa, Bagatelle and Myrra, La Niña draws culinary inspiration from Spain and Portugal. The interiors are pulled straight from Lisbon, with double-height ceilings, and patterned blue tiles stretching all the way up. A water fountain at the entrance and a sail-shaped curtain helps us to forget about the bustling financial district outside and transport us to a Mediterranean setting. The venue is cleverly designed to make a large space feel intimate. The majority of the restaurant will spill onto the terrace once it’s ready to open later this month. It’s only when we take a sneak peek outside that we’re reminded of our location, as DIFC’s skyscrapers surround us and flood the terrace with light.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 889 8336. @laninadubai



Rüya

Formerly found in Grosvenor House, Rüya made a welcome return to Dubai last month at St Regis Dubai The Palm. Lacing traditional Anatolian cuisine with modern nuances, guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea. The space, which adds to the culinary array at The St Regis Dubai, promises to be bold and bright, with an open kitchen the star of the show. Patterned tiles are an ode to the rich history of the Anatolian region, elegant chandeliers elevate every occasion, and the juxtaposition of marble and metal creates a modern bar setting, making Rüya an interesting amalgamation of rustic and regal.

Rüya, The St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Tower, opening soon. @ruyadubai

En Fuego

The hotly anticipated new addition to Atlantis, The Palm’s culinary array, En Fuego brings South American flavour to The Avenues. En Fuego, which translates to on fire in Spanish, is a high-octane, social dining concept with a big focus on entertainment. Guests are welcomed by Master Showman, Don Fuego, who invites you into his world of unexpected experiences. A huge cast of talented performers vary from musicians and dancers, to singing hosts and an enchanting family of roaming characters – offering non-stop entertainment throughout the evening. Rest assured, there’ll never be a dull moment here.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 426 0772. atlantis.com

Babylon

Babylon is bringing something new to the haute dining scene in DIFC, with sophisticated interiors and sultry decor setting the stage for an evening of fun fine dining and extraordinary entertainment. Known as a place of maximalism and opulence, this splendour is showcased throughout rich interiors, a menu of gourmet delights and vibrant entertainment. When guests can tear their eyes away from the stage, a culinary show awaits on their plate, with refined sharing dishes the star of the show. Internationally influenced and inspired by Babylon’s historic essence as a gathering place for pure conviviality, executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos describes his menu as ‘revisited neo-classical cuisine’ that promises to be “unique, fun and designed to serve the purpose of entertaining.”

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 7.30pm to late. Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylondifc

Loren

Dreaming of a slice of La Dolce Vita? Then check out Loren, a gorgeous new restaurant on the ever-popular Palm West Beach. Offering a more refined dining experience to the beach clubs elsewhere on the strip, the stylish restaurant is perched on the rooftop of The Club, fusing stunning sea views with delightful Italian dishes. a celebration of Italy where the beauty of Italian food and the stunning views of the sea go together like tomato and mozzarella. The flavour-packed menu will take guests on a journey, transporting them to a colourful and deliciously chic world: the epitome of la bella vita. Think authentic pizza, octopus, homemade pasta, fresh seafood, indulgent desserts, and more. Let’s just say, you’ll definitely want to go back for seconds.

Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 5578293. lorenristorantedubai.com / @ristorante.loren

Onze

A new addition to Dubai Creek Resort’s culinary portfolio is ONZE. French for 11, it also has a special meaning in Japanese, which gives an indication of the daring cuisine on offer at this Peruvian-meets-Japanese restaurant. The result is a dazzling menu that contains highlights such as salmon taquitos, tuna tataki, ceviche, and corn robata. As well as superb cuisine, ONZE provides a memorable party experience from sunset until late after dark with a string of exuberant DJs in residence and a stellar line-up of guest DJs throughout the season. A curated soundtrack of Afro house, melodic chillout and disco increases the blissed-out sunset vibes at ONZE. Mesmerising dance shows and other entertainment acts will add even more energy to the atmosphere of the restaurant. The generous alfresco terrace is one of the most impressive in the city, serving as a perfect spot to enjoy sundowners and Creek views.

ONZE, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club – Port Saeed, 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 250 6567, dubaicreekresort.com

Couqley Downtown

Couqley is a firm favourite on Dubai’s dining scene for its cosy atmosphere, brilliant roster of daily deals and top quality French cuisine. But alongside the original in JLT, you can now enjoy all this and more at Couqley French Brasserie, the brand’s gorgeous new Downtown venue. Located inside the Pullman Hotel Downtown, Couqley has brought its signature charm and delectable menu to its new outpost, while getting a visual glow-up befitting of its upscale new location. There’s still a nod to the Parisian charm of the JLT original, but interpreted in a modern brasserie style, with a triple height ceiling, verdant trees and plants, bright artworks and a jewel-hued aesthetic. In addition to the best-selling menu at the JLT location, Couqley French Brasserie has some exciting new additions, but still features daily deals including a business lunch, steak frites Monday and ladies’ night.

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

Tresind

Award-winning Tresind restaurant, sibling to Michelin Starred Tresind Studio, has relocated to the Al Sufouh side of town, and is now found in the Arabian Court of One&Only Royal Mirage. The flagship restaurant from Passion F&B has welcomed guests since 2014, and prides itself in fostering the legacy of contemporary Indian food. In its new location, guests can still expect the progressive fine Indian dishes they know and love from the original in a chic, elevated setting.

Tresind, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 12pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 374 6661, oneandonlyresorts.com