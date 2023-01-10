Get your steps in at these gorgeous spots…

The year has just begun, and if you’re on a health kick, we hear you. Instead of hitting the treadmill, why not switch up a morning on the machine for a walk in the great outdoors, where you can gaze at the beautiful city skylines as you stroll.

Here are 10 of the best places where you can enjoy leisurely walks in Dubai.

Kite Beach

One of Dubai’s favourite public beaches is the perfect place to head to for a casual walk, or even a run any time of the day. There’s an extensive running and walking track that runs along the shore, with lovely restaurants scattered along the shoreline. With the Burj Al Arab and lapping waves as your backdrop, what more could you need?

Al Ittihad Park, Palm Jumeirah

This green park at Palm Jumeirah is a little sanctuary in the hustle and bustle of Dubai’s fast-paced life city life. With a 2.5km running loop, it makes for the perfect place to enjoy a walk if you’re looking for some relaxing exercise. You can even bring your little ones as there are shaded play areas for them to enjoy, and it’s pet-friendly too.

Safa Park

A surprisingly quiet haven awaits just off Sheikh Zayed Road. Safa Park is the perfect spot to relax and take it easy, put together a cute picnic and head for a long leisurely walk and finish it off by enjoying a snack on the lush green grass. They do also have a running track for you to follow, which stretches 2.5km along the Creek side, making this a stunning spot for walks in Dubai.

Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk

This 11km boardwalk stretches all the way around Palm Jumeirah from the Rixos The Palm on the East Crescent to the One&Only on the West. Anyone can run, walk, skate or scooter along this boardwalk, whilst enjoying panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

Dubai Water Canal

The 6.4km track on the waterfront has mesmerizing views of the Downtown Dubai skyline. Dubai Canal’s five pedestrian bridges are a sight within themselves, with unique architecture unlike anything else in the city. It is the perfect place to head to if you like to soak up the skyline views as you stroll. A late-night walk might be worth a go too with the glittering lights of Dubai to keep you company.

Dubai Marina

With the hectic traffic in Dubai Marina, walking is arguably quicker than driving in this area of the city. A walk around the Marina is scenic and beautiful with skyscrapers to tilt your neck up to and enjoy as you stroll from one destination to the next. There’s plenty of cafes and restaurants to make a pit stop at too.

Burj Park Downtown

Located at the base of the Burj Khalifa, this is the perfect spot for downtown residents to enjoy all the beauty that Downtown Dubai has to offer. The little island alongside the Dubai Fountain Lake it is the perfect spot for an early evening walk. As the lights begin to twinkle, stroll along the water on this man-made island.

Palm West Beach

With restaurants scattered along the coastline, Palm West Beach stretches from One Palm, the Dorchester residences, right up to Dukes The Palm. It’s got a Venice Beach feel, and best of all it’s pet friendly, so you can take your four-legged bestie for a walk too. Take a pit stop for a coffee at Jones the Grocer, or a poke bowl at Koko Bay.

Love Lakes

With unpaved tracks running alongside the lakes and much wildlife in its vicinity, this spot acts as a peaceful getaway from the urban city landscape. These lakes are located in Al Qudra, so it’s a bit of a trek to get there, but it’s worth it.

