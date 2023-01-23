A new date for his show has not been announced…

English pop singer Tom Odell was scheduled to perform at the Dubai Opera next month, but the performing arts centre has announced that the concert has been postponed.

The singer-songwriter was to perform at Dubai Opera on Wednesday, February 4, 2023 as part of his international tour.

A post on the Dubai Opera’s official social media page states that a new date will be announced shortly. Organisers did not state the reason for the change in date.

For those of you who had tickets to see the show, you most likely will be able to use them for the new show date. Stay tuned to Dubai Opera’s social media for all the official updates.

Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more.

The English pop singer and Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter learned to play the piano as a child. In 2013, his debut album Long Way Down topped the UK Albums Chart and went platinum in three countries. His second album Wrong Crowd peaked at number 2 in the UK while his third album Jubilee Road which was released in 2018 peaked at number 5. His latest album Monsters climbed to number 4 in the UK.

The singer is inspired by his life which takes listeners on a journey of his life from places of hope to melancholy, frank and painful. In other words, very real.

Sharing his thoughts on Numb – the first song on this album – on his Instagram, the singer said ‘I wrote the verses to numb when I was in not such a great place. They come from my iPhone notes – unfiltered. Sometimes the hardest thing in songwriting is just to say it how it is. Sometimes the hardest thing in life is just, to be honest. but it’s so liberating when we are…’

Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will announce the new show dates when we get confirmation.

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, new show dates to be confirmed, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

