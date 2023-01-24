Boca

No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday if you only have a little more than an hour or so away from your desk. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Pay Dhs110 for a two-course meal and Dhs135 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Thur. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘dabba lunch’ – a concept that dates all the way back to 1890. For Dhs105, you will get a starter plate, small plate and main. There are several menus to choose from, so you have plenty of reasons to head back.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day plus complimentary coffee or tea, and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai

Cé La Vi Dubai

What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 for three courses on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try. Want more? Add on a side dish or juice for an additional price. There’s a vegetarian menu option available.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com Central Cosmo Tapas & Bar Central’s business lunch menu is inspired by the flavours of Spain with a modern twist. The delicious sharing-style lunch runs daily from 12pm with a three-course set menu and a complimentary beverage of choice for Dhs125 per person ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 525 2500. melia.com Certo This business lunch in Dubai City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120. Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3.15pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com Ciao Bella Work in Media City? This is a nice spot to visit. Ciao Bella offers its business lunch buffet style, which is unlimited so you can eat to your heart’s content for just Dhs69. You can also take it to-go for Dhs49. Media One Hotel, Media City, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com Clap DIFC favourite, Clap, has launched a new business lunch deal featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters, one main and a dessert for Dhs115. Head chef Renald Epie has included his signature favourites such as the Clap salad with dried miso and truffle, wagyu beef tartar, shrimp tempura roll and more. For mains, there’s lamb rack, chicken sando and more. Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb Cordelia Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs125. Starter highlights include lobster bisque and salmon rillettes, while mains feature black cod and duck confit with a side of your choice. Tea or coffee is also included. St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 218 0125. @stregisdubaithepalm Couqley Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109. The menu has delicious treats such as onion soup, grilled portobello, calamari, grilled chicken, steak sandwich, homemade ravioli and more. Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, until 3pm. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae Duomo Duomo is the kind of restaurant you’d love to be invited to lunch at. Diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. Head here for a three-course menu for Dhs135 per person. The Dubai Edition, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. @duomodubai Eat & Meat This express menu is packed with freshly made flavorful dishes. There are light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick just a salad and dessert, or select just a main course, or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). The price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget (or hunger). Eat & Meat, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. daily 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina This new famed spot on The Palm has a business lunch from 12pm to 4pm, for Dhs105 per person. From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share between two guests. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share between two guests. Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai garden on 8 Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every weekday from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for AED69 or a burger and brew for AED89. Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com Gonpachi Dubai For an unparallel Japanese dining experience, head to Gonpachi (The home of blockbuster ‘Kill Bill’) for its business lunch deal. It runs from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm. Prices start from Dhs130 Gonpachi Dubai, Boulevard, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to midnight. @gonpachidubai Hayal Hayal will be plating up a range of mouthwatering Turkish dishes as part of their business lunch. The three-course menu features the best of Hayal for Dhs130 per person. It runs Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm. Dishes include lamb meatballs, baked eggplant, sea bass fillet and more. Hayal, Mezzanine Floor, St. Regis Downtown, Tel: (0)4 512 5686. hayaldubai.com Hunter & Barrel Whether you’re catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopinI, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person. Hunter & Barrel, available at both locations in Vida Emirates Hills and Mirdif Hills, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae Hutong Hutong’s business lunch will see you sipping on soup and enjoying a main course for Dhs88, or get your soup, a choice of two starters and one main course for Dhs110. You can add a glass of wine for Dhs35 or prosecco for Dhs45. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more. Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com. Il Pastaio Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm. Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 379 1382 ilpastaiodubai.ae Indochine A cosy setting for a midday break, Indochine’s business lunch offers four sharing starters, a choice of one main and sorbet for dessert for Dhs115. Make it a ‘premium’ treat for Dhs175. Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com Jun’s Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s chilli chicken, oysters, black pepper steak frites, softshell crab and garlic noodles, and more. Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)4 457 6035. junsdubai.com L’Amo Bistro del Mare Elegant L’Amo business lunch menu features freshly-caught and imported seafood from the Mediterranean. Diners can choose one starter and one main course and a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Mon to Thur noon to 2pm, Dhs149 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare La Cantine du Faubourg In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. There’s scallop tartare, burrata and pear, Asian seabass and more. It is priced at Dhs120 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 12pm to 2.45pm Mon to Fri, Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Ladurée

Skip lunch at your desk and head to the business lunch at Ladurée. Options include vegetable soup, Caesar salad, poke bowl, saffron risotto, beef burger and more for Dhs107 Do note. the business lunch is available at all outlets except the Dubai Mall Tea Room, Nakheel Mall and DFC.

Ladurée, 12pm to 4pm Mon to Fri, Dhs107. @ladureeuae

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70 and a three-course meal is Dhs80.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

Le Petit Beefbar

For a fixed cost of Dhs99, you’ll get a house salad, followed by three options steak Frites and sauce, Beefbar’s Milanese, or the keto bowl, with the option to have it served with chicken, salmon, or even vegan. End with Le Petit’s Cheesecake – a homemade vanilla cheesecake with hazelnut crust, and gariguette strawberries coulis.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. 11.30am to 3pm, Mon to Fri. beefbar.com

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Lola Taberna Española

You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia, featuring classic Spanish dishes. Two courses cost Dhs75, while three courses are priced at Dhs99.

Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main, or for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. Main course options include grilled sirloin, roasted seabass, and more.

LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Mama Zonia

From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia hosts its business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There’s tuna rolls, salmon poke, beef tataki, black pepper beef and more.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm Mon to Fri. secret-parties.com

Marea

Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its special Italian lunch menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day. Dishes include lamb chops, sea bream and more.

Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.45pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae