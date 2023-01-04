Get ready for some clean al desko dining…

After the fabulous festivities that took place in December, you might be looking to keep it healthy this month. Where better to start than by changing up your usual take-out suspects? Out with the greasy and in with the wholesome and healthy.

Here are 10 lovely healthy meal options to order from in Dubai.

Right Bite

We recommend: Chicken burger

It started out as a healthy meal plan service, and now you can order individual dishes directly from Right Bite, or via your preferred food delivery app. They have a selection of healthy options from salads to breakfast items and even healthy snacks such as rocky road or paleo salted cookies which are made using healthy alternatives.

Right Bite, available via your preferred delivery app. rightbite.com @rightbite

Under500

We recommend: Green goddess smoothie

Great taste and no guilt is the motto of this food delivery service. They offer smoothies, delicious pastries, and even acai bowls. Their food is tasty and doesn’t make you feel bad for ordering takeout – it’s guilt-free.

Under500, available via your preferred delivery app. under500.kitopiconnect.com @under500official

Freshii

We recommend: Pangoa bowl

If you’re looking for a lunch to order to the office that is completely customisable but doesn’t make you question your healthy eating choices, this one’s for you. Freshii offers the option to customise burritos, salads, bowls, and soups so whatever you’re craving, you can find it on this menu. However, if you’d rather order a meal and not have to think about all the countless toppings, their a la carte array is also impressive.

Freshii, available via your preferred delivery app. freshii.com @freshii_uae

Wild and The Moon

We recommend: Wild Tacos

Wild and the Moon is completely vegan. Where better to dip your toes into the vegan universe than at a restaurant that doesn’t discount on flavour? With a menu that includes delicious pizzas and burgers with homemade patties, Wild and The Moon focuses on food that is good for you and the planet. There’s no plastic, and all of their food is 100 per cent plant-based, homemade, gluten-free and locally sourced.

Wild and The Moon, available via your preferred delivery app. wildandthemoon.ae @wildeandthemoonuae

Koala Picks

We recommend: Peanut Butter Granola

If you’re anything like Team What’s On then you likely enjoy snacking while you work. Koala Picks has created the perfect way to snack throughout the day without feeling the guilt of calorie-loading. While the concept was originally created for kids to have healthy snacks and to educate parents on the benefits of healthy diets, Koala Picks has some delicious snacks for adults too. Technically they aren’t a delivery service, but this is a great way to snack, guilt-free.

koalapicks.com

Little Erth

We recommend: Vegan Shawarma

A homegrown plant-based eatery that was created by Naz and G to help change people’s perceptions and relationships with food, Little Erth challenges the misconception that healthy food is bland and boring. Their food is bright and colourful and bursting with flavour. Every meal is made from scratch and made with love.

Little Erth, available via your preferred delivery app. nabzandg.com

Soup and Soul

We recommend: Tom Yum Soup

Soup is synonymous with healthy eating and feeling better, and few do it better than Soup and Soul. Using locally sourced ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, Soup and Soul make sure that if you’re going to do a liquid diet, at least it’ll be tasty.

Soup and Soul, available via your preferred delivery app. soupandsoul.net

KCal

We recommend: Vietnamese spring rolls

Another homegrown brand that focuses on healthy food that tastes good, KCal not only has results-driven meal plans but also does dishes ready for delivery. From yummy soups to burgers and even healthy sweet potato brownies (trust us, they’re good) KCal offers a wide range of healthier alternatives such as zoodles and a pasta-free lasagna.

KCal, available via your preferred delivery app. kcallife.com

500 Calorie Project

We recommend: Spicy garlic shrimp

Serving up salads that are all under 500 calories, this is the perfect option to kickstart your health journey. Their salads are light, delicious, and light on the wallet. You can pick from a wide range of cold and warm salads, keto bowls and even delightful smoothies.

500 Calorie Project, available via your preferred delivery app. @the500cp_uae

Soule Soups

We recommend: Super Green

An offshoot of the much-loved BB Social Dining, you can be assured of some seriously good soup from Soule. Thanks to the popularity of BB Social’s popular broths and ramen, the standalone brand was created. Their soups come hot and fresh in a pouring container, and the Super Green is one of their best sellers – and a What’s On favourite too.

Soule Soups, available via your preferred delivery app. soulesoups.com

Images: Supplied