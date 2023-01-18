From an ultra-luxury Palm Jumeirah resort to a chic city staycay…

With its ever-expanding foodie scene, vibrant nightlife, and luxurious hotels, there’s always something new to do in Dubai. Since the beginning of 2023, the city has already seen the arrival of brand new hotels, with so many more still to come.

Two of these shiny new addresses are already open, while the others will follow suit in February. Dotted across the city ranging from the Harbour, Marina and Palm Jumeirah, here’s 4 new hotels in Dubai to plan your next staycation around.

Now open

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Dubai Creek Harbour’s second hotel comes from Dubai-born Address Hotels & Resorts. The 233-room hotel offers stunning views of the entire city across the Creek, with the Executive, Skyline, and Panoramic suites boasting unbeatable cityscapes. This property is designed to create the intimacy of a boutique hotel, whilst offering the amenities and energy to ensure a stay perfect for the whole family.

Guests can look forward to a spa and fitness centre, alongside an infinity pool which offers views of stunning sunsets as well as a kids pool and splash pad. Foodies can tuck-in to international fare at The Restaurant and Mediterranean flavours at Luma Pool Lounge. If your trip is business over pleasure, there are four event spaces including a boardroom and Luma’s terrace, which will be ideal locations to host business or private functions.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor Rd, Dubai, doubles from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)4 567 2030, addresshotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

The newest addition to Dubai Marina’s hotel scene occupies a plot formerly home to Dubai’s iconic Yacht Club. is hosting an array of iconic experiences, from yacht adventures, foodie affairs and wild nightlife. Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club homes 158 hotel rooms and more than 300 residences, sitting in an idyllic location on the waterfront promenade.

A stay here means guests can soak up the sun at Vida’s luxurious rooftop pool, and later in the day sip on crisp drinks whilst taking in the vibrant Marina sunset. Inside, there’s three eateries for drinking and dining, and best of all the whole property is pet-friendly, making for a paw-silitvely awesome time.

Vida, Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai, doubles from Dhs799. Tel: (0)4 550 8888, vidahotels.com

Opening soon:

Atlantis the Royal Resort & Residences

In true Dubai fashion, we were not satisfied with just one Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, with parent company Kerzner International opening another sister location just down the crescent. The $1.4 billion (Dhs5.15 billion) property is accepting reservations from February 10 and will have 795 rooms and 102 suites, including 44 suites with private pools. Embodying pure luxury and opulence, this property will be home to three aquariums, the world’s largest jellyfish tank, alongside the world’s first water meets fire fountain and the first-ever Nobu by the Beach. This property is made with a unique design which hopes to encapsulate a ‘contemporary interpretation of classic architectural design masterpieces’.

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, doubles from Dhs4,066. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

NH Collection The Palm

Nested on the top end of Palm West Beach is the first NH Collection hotel to open its doors in the UAE. Opening on February 1, it comes complete with 227 hotel rooms and suites and 306 serviced apartments, and it’s set to be a gateway to the myriad bars and restaurants at Palm West Beach, nearby Nakheel Mall, and the world’s largest dancing fountains at The Pointe.

This chic and vibrant two-tower complex is home to five gorgeous restaurants serving everything from fine dining to light bites. NH Collection the Palm’s two towers are joined at the top with a 45-meter rooftop infinity pool. Elsewhere, leisure facilities include a fitness centre, a spa, a kids club and more. One of the hotel’s major selling points is its unmatched views, which stretch across the iconic skyline of JBR, Bluewaters, Palm fronds and the entirety of West Beach.

NH Collection, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Doubles from Dhs700. Tel: (0)4 549 7777, world.nh-hotels.com

