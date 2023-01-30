Farewell Abu Dhabi, hello Dubai…

Foodies have plenty to keep them and their palates busy here in Dubai. But when it comes to food festivals, nothing brings more joy than the words ‘Miami Vibes Food Festival’.

The food truck extravaganza said farewell to the capital after a little more than a two-week run, but it wasn’t long before the team announced that the food festival would be returning to Dubai.

No date or venue has been announced yet, but we are keeping a close eye on their social media platforms for any updates.

At the moment, Miami Vibes is sorting out a list of food vendors for the festival, so if you have a favourite food vendor you would like to see at the festival, make sure you drop their names in the comment.

Each Miami Vibes festival is packed with a number of popular local food vendors, entertainment, plenty of Instagrammable moments, and of course all the good vibes you can ask for.

In Dubai last year, the Instagrammable festival took place in Safa Park in March 2022 in shades of pink. This year, it seems like the colour tone set for the festival is purple. The event in Abu Dhabi was tinted and draped in a pretty lavender hue and – judging by the similar style of Instagram posts – the festival in Dubai will follow the same.

Last year, the team even hosted a ‘Miami Vibes Drive-Thru’ festival which took place over the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. The festival opened in the evening and ran until 3am which means suhoor was also celebrated by the community. There’s no mention of whether the drive-thru will return this year, but we are keeping our fingers crossed.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will announce the venue and dates as soon as we get word.