January

Russel Kane

When: January 6, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

British comedian, Russell Kane is returning to Dubai for an intimate headline show at the QE2 to start your new year off with plenty of LOLs. Russell Kane performed last year in September 2021 at a sold-out headline show at the Dubai Opera, so if you missed him the last time he performed, make sure you nab tickets for this show. Why is this a show you don’t want to miss? Kane was the first ever comedian to bag two of the most prestigious awards in comedy in the same year, for the same show. Tickets are on sale here with prices starting from Dhs150.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, January 6, 2023, from Dhs150, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, ticketmaster.ae

Tom Jones

When: January 6, 2023

Where: Burj Al Arab

Sir Tom Jones is coming to Dubai for a one-off gig at the Burj Al Arab this January. Yes, that’s right, the legend himself will be performing in Dubai, and it’s not unusual, as he was last here in 2017 for the Emirates Airlines Jazz Festival. Tickets for this spectacular gala dinner are on sale now, priced from Dhs3,500.

Great Gala Night with Sir Tom Jones, Burj Al Arab, Friday, January 6, 2023. 7.30pm, from Dhs3,500. dubai.platinumlist.net

A Thousand Tales Ballet

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

A Thousand Tales is a sensational ballet performance ready to take you to the magical world of your favourite fairy tale heroes. Meet your beloved characters from classic tales including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Aladdin, and many more. Book your tickets here.

A Thousand Tales, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 6 and 7, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Cirque du Soleil – OVO

When: January 12 to 18, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The biggest circus in the world, Cirque du Soleil, has announced its long-awaited return to Dubai, bringing a spectacular acrobatic production of OVO to the Coca-Cola Arena. OVO, Portuguese for egg, is a colourful intrusion into the lives of insects, transporting the audience on an eye-catching journey through movement and colour.

OVO by Cirque du Soleil, Coca Cola Arena Dubai, Wed Jan 12 to Wed Jan 18 2023, from Dhs191. dubai.platinumlist.net

Jason Derulo and Badshah

When: January 13, 2023

Where: Dubai International Stadium

To mark the opening of the DP World International League T20 2023, R&B superstar Jason Derulo and Indian rapper Badshah will be performing at the opening ceremony on Friday, January 13. Tickets start from Dhs30 so if you’ve ever wanted to see Jason Derulo or Badshah in concert then this is your chance. Get your tickets here.

DP World International League T20 opening ceremony, Dubai International Stadium, Fri 13 Jan from 5.30pm. Tickets start at Dhs30. dubai.platinumlist.net

Connected by Mind2Mind

When: January 13, 14 and 20, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

Do these duo sound familiar? Well, you may have seen them on America’s Got Talent but did you know the duo are homegrown heroes? And they are returning to Dubai to debut their brand new show. It will feature their captivating and unique form of mind-reading but will also enable the audience to learn about ‘connection’ and uncover their own mental ability. Some selected members of the audience will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo…

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Ashanti and Friends

When: January 21, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Iconic old school R&B singer Ashanti will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in January – but she won’t be alone. Ashanti & Friends promises a line-up of top old school R&B talent, and tickets are now on sale from Dhs175. Everybody is welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. If you aren’t familiar with Ashanti, she was first discovered in the early 2000s and worked alongside the likes of Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sat 21 Jan 2023, Tickets on sale fro Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com

Hans Zimmer

When: January 27, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Multiple Academy Award-winning, Hanz Zimmer is bringing his European tour Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai in January 2023. The performance is part of the Dubai Shopping Festival which runs from December 2022 to January 2023. Zimmer is the man behind some of the most iconic movie soundtracks in the history of cinema. His most famous works include hits from The Lion King, Inception, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dune. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Hans Zimmer Live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 9pm onwards on Jan 27, coca-cola-arena.com

February

Tom Odell

When: February 4, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Singer-songwriter Tom Odell will be gracing the stage at the Dubai Opera on Wednesday, February 4, 2023 as part of his international tour. He will be bringing some of his most popular hits to fans here in Dubai including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Prices for the concert start from Dhs250 and tickets are already available to purchase here.

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, February 4, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Idris Elba, Armand Van Helden, Sonny Fodera and more

When: February 17 and 18, 2023

Where: Dubai Design District

Elrow XXL will finally be making its way to Dubai, with headline sets at the two-day D3 festival from DJ Idris Alba, along with DJs such as Sonny Fodera, Armand Van Helden and many more. For the full lineup click here. You can still book tickets for Friday and they start from Dhs300. Doors open at 2pm.

Elrow XXL, Dubai Design District, Fri and Sat Feb 17 and 18 from 2pm to 2.30am. Tickets from Dhs300, dubai.platinumlist.net

Shrek The Musical

When: February 21 to 26, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, the Broadway hit is coming to the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023. There are eight shows in total all packed with nonstop laughter. Expect to see Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters, including the muffin man (THE MUFFIN MAN!!). Tickets are on sale now, you can get them on Platinumlist or directly on Dubai Opera, with prices starting from Dhs275.

Shrek the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. open to all kids and adults over the age of 4. Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP). Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

March

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023

When: March 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will be hosting an electrifying performance for one night only at the Dubai Opera on March 11, 2023 showcasing his new Fragments album. Bonobo is one of the biggest names in dance music. He has seven Grammy nominations and has most recently landed a spot in the top ten albums in multiple countries. He has worked with the likes of Erykah Badu, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jon Hopkins. Prices start from Dhs350 and tickets can be booked here.

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 11, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

The Script

When: March 18, 2023

Where: Media City Amphitheatre

Get ready for a fantastic party. The Script will be headlining the St. Patricks Day celebrations at McGettigan’s Media City Amphitheatre festival in March. Brunch and Festival packages start from Dhs699 and will include a brunch at one of McGettigan’s branches before catching a bus to Media City for the festival. Or you can enjoy brunch at the festival for food and five drinks from Dhs349.

The Script, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Saturday March 18, 2023. Tickets via platinumlist.net, mcgettigans.com/shop

April

West Side Story

When: April 25 to 30, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

West Side Story musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 25 to 30, timings vary, prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Joanne McNally

When: April 29, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Media City

After her first three dates at the QE2 completely sold out, another has been added to the Dubai calendar. Joanne McNally, an Irish comedienne will be hosting another evening in Media City. She is known for her appearances on shows such as The Late Late Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sat April 29 from 7pm. Tickets start from Dhs295, dubai.platinumlist.net

May

Jay Shetty World Tour

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

October

Lewis Capaldi

When: October 7, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Lewis Capaldi was originally set to perform on Monday, November 28 but the concert has been postponed to October 7, 2023. A statement on Capaldi stated that he was gutted to postpone his show as he is learning to adapt following the star’s recent diagnosis of Tourette’s. If you purchased tickets for the gig at Coca-Cola Arena, your tickets will be automatically valid for the new date next year. His Dubai gig will now come after the release of his long-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will drop on May 19, 2023. Tickets are priced from Dhs199 and can be purchased on coca-cola-arena.com.