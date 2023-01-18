You can now join PureGym for as little as Dhs79 per month…

They’re self-described as the ‘UK’s favourite gym’, and now the fitness studio is opening its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch opens today, January 18, in Nad al Sheba’s Avenue Mall.

PureGym will soon open two other locations in Dubai including Market Mall in Dubai Investments Park and Al Barsha which is currently open for viewings only.

The spacious new gym will have high quality equipment including a large free weights area, cycle studio, cardio zones, and a ladies-only area. There will also be a a number of fitness classes included in the memberships including step, HIIT, aerobics, yoga, pilates, pump, circuits, and more.

More than a gym, PureGym is a welcoming and supportive community where everyone is welcome. Whether you enjoy working out on your own, in classes, or with a personal trainer, there’s a range of membership options to suit everybody – all contract-free.

Launch offers

Looking to kick-start a healthier lifestyle? If you’re among the first to sign up to PureGym, you’ll get a 20 per cent discount on memberships.

With unlimited access to classes and the gym floor, you’ll pay just Dhs119 per month (plus Dhs60 joining fee) for Core membership to the Nad al Sheba branch. Or if you’d like the option to bring a gym buddy along for free four times per month, the ability to freeze your account, plus priority with classes, you can pay Dhs169 (plus Dhs60 joining fee) for Plus membership.

Core membership for the Al Barsha branch is currently priced at Dhs79 per month (plus Dhs60 joining fee), and Plus membership Dhs129 per month (plus Dhs60 joining fee).

Although there are no prices for Dubai Investments Park gym yet, you can sign up to be the first to hear online: uae.puregymarabia.com

PureGym, Avenue Mall, Nad al Sheba, Dubai. Opens January 18, 2023. uae.puregymarabia.com

Images: PureGym