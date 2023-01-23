Who’s up for a little brainwork?

Looking for an alternative mid-week night out? Gather your group’s best brainboxes and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights. With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu game night whenever it takes your fancy.

Whether you’re a history buff or mad on music, be sure to bring your A-game…

Monday

The Eloquent Elephant

This Downtown gastro pub offers an array of midweek activities, with a pub quiz being held each Monday – the perfect way to kick off the week. The lucky winners will receive two Saturday brunch vouches and the bonus round winner will boast a bottle of bubbles.

The Eloquent Elephant, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay, Dubai, Monday 8pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 438 3100, @theeloquentelephant

McCafferty’s JVC

One of the city’s favourite Irish hotspots hosts a quiz night every Monday from 7.30pm. You and your pals will be in the running to walk away with brunches, lunches and more, with regular teams being entered into a monthly championship, where you could with a Dhs1,000 bar tab.

McCafferty’s JVC, Dubai, Monday 7.30pm, Tel: (0)55 784 9220, mccaffertysjvc.com

Tuesday

71 Sports Bar

For an entertaining pub quiz in a traditional sports bar setting, head to 71 Sports Bar. Quiz night runs on Tuesdays with plenty of prizes up for grabs. Make sure to make a reservation to ensure your spot.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 245 3939. trumpgolfdubai.com

Dhow & Anchor

If you have a hankering for pub quizzes, then this is your time to shine. Hosted every Tuesday on the first floor of this upscale gastropub, bring your brainiest mates for an evening where you and your crew can test your knowledge to win one of three amazing prizes. Guests are invited from 8pm till 10pm, where you can also purchase buckets of five beers for Dhs149.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Tuesday 8pm to 10pm, Tel: 800 323232, jumeirah.com

Nezesaussi Grill

Sports lovers may be familiar with this spot, known for its vibrant live sports scene, but every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm, all quiz lovers are invited to join. For Dhs149, all quiz lovers can take part in a knowledge-busting, multi-round quiz and also indulge in three drinks and a main.

Nezesaussi Grill, Address Dubai Marina, Tues from 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 436 7777, @nezesaussigrill

Brew House

Originally presented by radio host Big Rossi, the quiz night has been taken over by Mica Nelson from Virgin Radio while Rossi’s on holiday. The competition runs from 8.30pm every Tuesday complete with lip-sync battles and dance-offs as well as more traditional rounds. Some great prizes are also up for grabs.

Brew House, Business Bay, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8.30pm. Tel: (0)50 448 0493. @brewhousedxb

Phileas Fogg’s

Every Tuesday from 8pm, Phileas Fogg hosts a game night with a general knowledge theme. Prizes go up to Dhs1,750 plus more bonus awards.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Tuesdays, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Nell Qwynne

Head down to Nell Qweynne for both a quiz and a curry every Tuesday from 8pm. This neighbourhood hangout gives a true English pub feel with a menu full of pub classics. If you’re a local in the Marina or just want to test your general knowledge, this is a great place to head.

Nell Qwynne, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina, Tues 8pm, Tel: (0)4 448 8222, @nellgwynnemarina

Wednesday

Mr.Toad’s Pub & Kitchen Dubai Investment Park

Enjoy all your favourite pub grub alongside a classic quiz every Wednesday for a hump day treat. Make sure to assemble your brightest team and head down to Mr. Toad’s at 8pm, to win prizes various cash prizes.

Mr. Toad’s Pub & Kitchen Dubai Investment Park, Wed 8pm, Tel: (0)4 885 1899, mr-toads-pub-kitchen-dubai-investment-park.business.site

The Underground Pub

Tickle your brain as you puzzle over an array of questions which puts you in the running to win a bar tab worth Dhs500. You and your besties will be able to remain hydrated and fuelled throughout the quiz with pub flavours and crisp drinks.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, Al Falea Street, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 399 5000, habtoorgranddining.com

Garden on 8

The Garden on 8 quiz takes place every Wednesday and aims to test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Entry is free, and the quiz is completely digital.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Wednesdays, 8pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social & Grill

Every Wednesday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Gameshow’ quiz night, which has an old-school English flare. There are awesome prizes to be won as well as plenty of offers, including Dhs35 selected beers, bubbly specials and ‘old school English fare’.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Thursday

The Cheeky Camel

Get your brain in gear this Thursday alongside hilarious entertainment, courtesy of the locally renowned Catboy and Lorra. This quiz is free to enter and is timed perfectly to take full advantage of happy hour, which runs form 5pm to 9pm.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Hotel, JLT, Cluster J, Dubai, Thur 8pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 356 0574, @thecheekycameldxb

TJ’s

On Thursdays, you can test your general knowledge at TJ’s in JLT. There’s 50 per cent off drinks as you rack your brains for those little hidden nuggets of information. First place gets a Dhs500 voucher, second place gets a Dhs250 one and third place winners get 20 per cent of their food for the night.

TJ’s, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

McGettigan’s JBR

Get your geek on every Thursday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. You’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies, music and more. The quiz starts at 7.30pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Happy hour also runs during the quiz.

McGettigan’s, JBR, Thursdays, 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 318 2580. mcgettigans.com

Sunday

Spike Bar

The city’s longest-running quiz night takes place every Sunday from 7.30pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club and is hosted by DJ Phil Richardson. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into a roast dinner for Dhs100 and select drinks are priced from Dhs30 between 6pm and 8pm.

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, Sundays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com

Roaring Rabbit

Put your wits to the test and compete with your brightest buddies for a chance to win fantastic prizes at this roaring quiz night hosted by quiz master, Sibbers. While quizzing, be sure to enjoy a bucket of five hops and 25 chicken wings for Dhs199. It takes place every Sunday from 7pm onwards.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sundays, 7pm. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @roaringrabbitdubai

Images: Social/provided