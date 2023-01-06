A brand new concept from the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris, La Mezcaleria and Clap…

Breeze was a much-loved Dubai restaurant on Palm Jumeirah, both for its party brunches and family-friendly lunches by the beach. But if you’ve been wondering what will replace it, wonder no more, as a new concept called Ría is gearing up to take its place in Club Vista Mare.

Ría comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others, and promises to be an upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. Set to open in the coming weeks, the elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, everyone is welcome at Ría. Whether you’re visiting with the family, for a date night, or with mates for a fun evening out. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Drawing inspiration from its seaside location, the menu for both food and drinks will be heavily influenced by the ocean and earth. Wholesome sharing Mediterranean dishes will be the perfect centerpiece for afternoons that turn to evenings and nights you want to go on forever.

Guests will be able to dine by the beach, in the comforts of the nature-inspired restaurant, or perch up at the focal bar where the outside meets the inside. Low-lying tables and loungers dotted across the sand will also invite visitors to enjoy lazy beach days under the sun.

Sounds like a perfect new weekend hotspot.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat, opening soon. @riarestaurantbar