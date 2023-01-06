Team What's On pick their favourite things in the UAE right now
Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…
Squeezing in one last indulgent breakfast at… Maiz Tacos
I think I’ve probably mentioned it before, but I’ve made pretty much all my important career decisions over Maiz Tacos. It’s accidentally become my thinking fuel. So when they launched a breakfast menu at the end of December at their shiny Dubai Hills branch, I leapt at the opportunity to check it out. It’s currently only available on weekends, with a concise offering of six dishes that put a Mexican twist on first meal of the day favourites. My standout was the don’t-ask-about-the-calories-here sweet breakfast toast, Torrijas (Dhs50). A fluffy piece of brioche is soaked in caramelized cinnamon, then topped with slices of banana, vanilla whipped cream and a crunchy crumble of chocolate and hazelnut pieces. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor
Wishing I was Aubrey Plaza in… Operation Fortune
Dubai was the destination of choice for the world premiere of Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie’s new spy movie, Operation Fortune. And for the premiere, the pair flew into Dubai, alongside Bugzy Malone, to introduce the film. Hearing from Ritchie, Statham and Malone about the on-set fun, behind-the-scenes action, and their highlights only heightened the excitement for the film. You won’t find any spoilers here, but it’s got all the ingredients of an epic Guy Ritchie spy movie, and a brilliant performance from Hugh Grant as a shady billionaire. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor
Discovering a hidden café gem called… Apricot
If you’re always on the hunt for a cute new café to work from or catch up with a pal, might I suggest Apricot? The brand-new spot is hidden within the grounds of Souk Manzil off Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and is a secluded oasis serving great coffee, European cuisine and warm hospitality. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor
Checking out fiery hotspot… En Fuego
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have seen En Fuego’s vibrant interiors all over Instagram lately. I finally got down to check out the restaurant this week and it truly lived up to expectations. The entertainment is something you have to see to believe, and the menu comes straight from Colombia. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor
Spicy chicken binging at… Peppers
One of our What’s On field trips this week took us to Peppers, a new spicy chicken pop-up on the roof (and under the arch) of Gate Avenue Mall, DIFC. They deal in hot Nashville style tenders, available in formats such as wraps, buns and gloriously messy loaded fries. The heat is more than manageable even for intermediate spice-seekers as it seems to primarily come from pepper (hence the name) rather than some obnoxious, unpronounceable species of chilli that will almost literally tear your face clean off. We had a particular fondness for the wraps; the fries which sit somewhere in the Ven diagram of chip, crisp and wedge; and the hot honey — which is loaded with habanero powder. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter
Finishing my 2022 movie watch list with… The Banshees of Inisherin
Splattering, spinning, and shooting paint at…Wild Paint House
On the first working day of 2023, the What’s On team headed out of the office for a fun and messy afternoon at a cool new art studio in Al Quoz. Suited up in overalls, we tried three of the many activities Wild Paint House has to offer. We let loose on the graffiti wall, made our first spin paintings, and unleashed our inner Picasso on the Splat wall – from paint pistols to straws, brushes and balloons. If you’re looking for a fun indoor activity that the whole family can do together, Wild Paint House is a satisfying and memorable experience. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter
Excited for the opening of…Sumosan
It’s known as one of London’s swankiest spots for sushi and, this January, it’s opening in Dubai. Earlier this week I was lucky enough to get a little sneak peek inside the new Japanese hotspot, located inside The Dubai Edition…just wow! Menu highlights? There are aplenty…crispy sushi rice pizza with salmon – a dish I could eat every day for the rest of my life (Dhs75), yellowtail with truffle yuzu (Dhs120), 24-hour miso marinated black cod (Dhs220), and the melt in your mouth Japanese milk bread sando with Wagyu (Dhs270). Hungry yet? Sumosan Dubai opens in Dubai next week, on Tuesday, January 10. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter
Digging into a tub of ice cream from… Wonderbee
I know, January is all about that health, no cheating. But I couldn’t help it when I was scrolling Deliveroo for a late-night snack, I stumbled upon this creamery and was instantly enraptured by their flavours. I decided I couldn’t only order one, so my flavours of choice were rocky road and the salted caramel pecan ice cream. They were so delicious, creamy and importantly not overly sweet. They even have frozen yogurt and vegan ice cream which will definitely have to be in my cart the next time I’m looking for a snack. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter
Catching the sunset at… Kite Beach
There’s nothing I love more than the winters in Dubai, the sky is stunning, and my camera roll is always full of pictures of every single cloud I spot. I recently went for an acai bowl with a friend on Kite Beach and we stayed for the sunset. Quite honestly it was one of the most beautiful sunsets I’d seen in a hot minute. There’s something so peaceful about having sand under your feet, the ocean lulling in the background and another day coming to a close. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter
Switching up cooking at home with… my air fryer
Since the new year (which very much started on Monday for me) I have been making a conscious effort to try and eat healthier after a glutenous month of indulgence. One appliance in my house which has made this venture so much easier is the air fryer, which can crisp things up with little to no oil, making an array of ingredients more exciting. Every day holds endless opportunities for the ingredients I can use, with long stem broccoli, chickpeas, okra and kale being my all-time favourite things to crisp to perfection. Adding these to a salad, alongside a main meal, or as a snack, has really enhanced my week and made it easier to add some luscious greens into my diet. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter
Getting my Hot Pot fix at… The Little Lamb
The Little Lamb hot pot in JBR has become my restaurant obsession. Over the Christmas period I had been dreaming about their spicy broth and was overjoyed when my friend invited me to go on Wednesday with her family. Everything about the hotpot experience excites me, sharing all the ingredients, to making your own dipping sauce, choosing the broth and then feeling overwhelmingly full after. If you have a hankering for spice and sharing food with your loved ones, then this spot is a must try. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter