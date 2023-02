From laidback breakfast spots to romantic date nights, here’s where you can dine with your toes in the sand…

When the blissful winter weather is here, there’s nothing we love more than dining alfresco. And with the city’s endless stretches of glorious sand, beachfront restaurants are one of our go-to’s for outdoor dining in Dubai.

From sun-kissed breakfasts to romantic date nights, there’s something for all beach lovers.

Here are 26 of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai.

The Beach Bar & Grill by Mauco Colagreco

If you’re looking for an ultra-romantic date spot to knock your previous efforts out of the park, then The Beach Bar & Grill at One & Only Royal Mirage should be high on your hit list. Now, with a renewed partnership with Argentine Chef Mauro Colagreco, the popular spot has an aesthetic inspired by the relaxed alfresco lifestyle of Argentina, and boasts a smart-casual setting on the Dubai Marina coastline. Guests can expect relaxed yet sophisticated interiors with a teakwood terrace, thick tabletops crafted from slabs of natural wood, sand-coloured suede furnishings, green and turquoise decor, and art deco accents. Pick a seat in the 72-seat indoor dining area, or out on the terrace for optimum beach views.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

The Beach House

No matter what time of the day you visit The Beach House, you’ll feel like you’re dining at a tropical resort, far from the bustle of Dubai. We love its setting, whitewashed decor and menu that makes you feel at home no matter where you’re from. Bag a beachfront table at the edge of the restaurant, and you’re guaranteed a good time – and a gorgeous view. The oversized glass brimming with calamari is a great way to kick off a lazy lunch.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, daily 12pm to 1am, Tel: (04) 567 8304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Bungalo34

Located in one of the most up-and-coming residential areas, and as part of the incredible Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Bungalo34 is a love letter to the Greek Isles. From frozen Aperol Spritz cocktails to divine crudite salads, paired with delicious warm carpaccio. Don’t forget they also serve breakfast which means you can head out to this picturesque venue to escape the city and enjoy a souffle omelette or the lobster benedict while you soak up the sun and sink your toes in the sand.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, open daily 9am to 11.30am and 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 238 1780 @bungalo34

Drift Beach

Under the direction of chef de cuisine Sylvain Noël, Drift Restaurant showcases an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. The restaurant is perched by the poolside and gazes down towards the beach and the gently lapping Arabian Sea, with windows that fully open to allow the outside in. The menu is all designed to share, with fresh salads, warm flatbreads and sharing mains that include lobster pasta and veal chop Milanese. It’s all complemented by an innovative cocktail menu curated by mixologist Ruslan Svezhenko.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Mon to Thurs 9am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200, driftbeachdubai.com

February 30

Home to three distinct bars, February 30 is a welcome addition to Palm West Beach’s array of restaurants and bars. Its standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. The man behind the menu – acclaimed chef and restauranteur Reif Othman – has married the best of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. Featuring a variety of sushi including nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, plus burgers, as well Italian favourites like pasta and risotto.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. @february30dubai

Fish

With its beachfront location, whitewashed fit-out and twinkling lights, it’s not hard to see why Fish has become one of the city’s most romantic spots. As well as tables in the garden, there is seating right on the beach, so you can enjoy vibrant Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand. For the main event, choose a whole fish from the ice display, expertly grilled to order.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. fish-dubai.com

French Riviera Beach

French Riviera Beach is an extension of the already-successful restaurant, French Riviera. The gorgeous terrace sits right out on the beach, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab, and takes you to Côte D’Azur with a French-Mediterranean menu. The sun-dappled terrace is the perfect spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunches basking in the Dubai sunshine and memorable dinners, with a DJ playing tracks on a weekend. The menu is brought to you by Head Chef Kim Joinié-Maurin, with a selection of delectable dishes to suit an ambient atmosphere.

French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Koko Bay

Since boho-chic, Bali-inspired bar, Koko Bay opened in 2020, it has proved extremely popular, with many Dubai residents flocking to catch the stunning sunset. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand – cocktail in hand – and watch the sun go down over the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Marina. Part restaurant, part beach club, you can book either restaurant tables for dining or sun loungers for a beach day, with rates priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, both of which are fully redeemable.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri, 8am to 1am Sat, 8am to 12am Sun. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Kyma

Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence, expect to order crowd-pleasers like sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

Lucky Fish

On the golden shores of Palm West Beach, the clue is in the name at the gorgeous Lucky Fish, where seafood is the star of the show. There’s a smaller indoor restaurant space, where you’ll find a grand bar and a fresh fish display, but the best Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah views can be enjoyed outside, where there’s both the option to dine on the terrace or enjoy a laid back lunch or dinner with your toes in the sand. The menu sees local seafood take centre stage, and dishes like Canadian lobster salad with Sicilian citrus, fritto misto made with local white fish and king crab spaghetti really let the local ingredients shine.

Lucky Fish, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447, luckyfishdubai.com

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

The perfect spot for fruity cocktails and gorgeous sunset views, Laguna Beach Taverna promises a more extensive dining experience, with the alfresco restaurant providing guests with a stellar menu of Mediterranean dishes. On the menu, family-style starters include plentiful portions of grilled squid, a fresh greek salad and punchy beef carpaccio. For mains, you’ll find signatures such as grilled prawns and chicken gyros, while you won’t want to miss a sweet Laguna Magnum. Dishes are served up against the backdrop of the gentle ocean waves, and the beautiful vistas of the Dubai skyline.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Fri midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 6677 @lagunabeachdubai

Myrra

Club Vista Mare on the Palm Jumeirah is a gorgeous spot for a long, leisurely lunch, and Myrra is one of the prettiest restaurants there, with gorgeous flowers and seating that spills from the terrace to the beach. The menu is Greek and Spanish, and you can tuck into dishes such as tuna carpaccio, crispy calamari, Myrra hummus and, a standout, the katafi wrapped feta cheese.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Nammos

Nammos Dubai is an export of the celebrity-loved Mykonos restaurant. Tucked next to the main entrance of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos Dubai has its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. Come with a frisky credit card (Nammos definitely isn’t cheap) and give those celebrities a run for their money.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (058) 1210000. nammos.gr

Nuska

Social, open-fire cooking for you and your mates to enjoy while you wash down wonderful drinks at a sundowner with the most picturesque views. Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Meditteranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire. With a view of the ocean, marvel at the incredible dining experience at Nuska.

Nuska, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, open daily midday to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 323 232 @nuskadubai

SAN Beach

Aesthetically, SAN Beach has to be one of the most beautiful beach clubs in Dubai with its curvaceous lines, natural palette and tactile textures of marble, wood and slate. There’s both an indoor restaurant and two levels of beach: the first comes with tables surrounded by plenty of greenery, a pool bar and a DJ booth, while the second is filled with loungers leading to the sea. While this is a popular spot for beach days soaking up the sun on the Maldives-imported sand, a dining experience is a must-try at this gorgeous beach address. Quality Mediterranean fare is mastered up from an impressive open kitchen, where plates like tempura prawns, beautiful sushi rolls and fresh crudo all come perfectly presented.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm Best Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to 12am weekdays, 9am to 1am weekends. Tel: (0)4 458 0499, sanbeachdubai.com

Salt

One of Dubai’s best-loved beach canteens, Salt at Kite Beach is famed for its sliders, fries and ice creams. The beachside food truck often sees deep queues of people on weekends. It’s one of the top spots on Kite Beach to refuel in between water sports and other beachfront activities.

Kite Beach, Jumeirah, daily 9am to late. Tel: (055) 996 5802. find-salt.com

Sea Fu

Although you can’t quite dine with your toes in the sand at Sea Fu, the stunning beachfront views make it worth a mention. The Asian-influenced seafood restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and bar bites throughout the day. It’s got a relaxed feel thanks to its brilliant beachfront location, but it’s smaller than most, giving it a romantic, intimate vibe.

Sea Fu, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, daily 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com

Shimmers

This stunning spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles and a cooked to order catch of the day. It’s a casual setting, so you don’t need to dress up, although it sits right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with spectacular views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – so you might want to for the Instagram shots alone.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Summersalt

A stylish beachside escape at Jumeirah Al Naseem is Summersalt, flanked by the sugary sandy beach. For the new season, this upscale beach club experience jut got even better, unveiling a new beachfront restaurant: Summersalt by Kayto. Summersalt by Kayto is a beachside iteration of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s beloved Nikkei restaurant Kayto, featuring fine Peruvian Japanese flavours and dishes such as seaweed salad, mushroom and tofu hotpot and a cheesecake brulée.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-naseem-summersalt

Surf Club

Surf Club is an elevated beach experience with roomy cabanas, experience, sun-dappled wooden trellises, and a chic, Hamptons-meets-California-cool feel. Out on the sand, there’s ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. In the restaurant, guests can enjoy dishes such as creamy burrata, steamed edamame and a mixed sushi platter, mains like black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and desserts including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (050) 455 5235, @surfclubdubai

Tamoka

Not only does Tamoka offer a gorgeous restaurant space with indoor and outdoor seating, there are also seats on the beach – perfect for sundowners – and a separate beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, which is reached by a winding path, and is right out on the sand. Dishes include crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns. Oh, and you’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of Ain Dubai, as Tamoka sits right opposite it on JBR.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, lunch 12pm to 5pm, sunset 5pm to 7pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, bar 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

Torno Subito

On the shorefront at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Torno Subito is acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura’s only restaurant outside of Italy currently. A playful ode to summers spent on the sun-drenched Italian Riviera in the 1950s, the restaurant is adorned in vibrant pastel shades, with polaroids hanging from the ceiling and an open kitchen. Outside, the split-level terrace spills down to the sand, with a selection of booths and tables scattered across the sand. The menu is filled with some Massimo Bottura classics that have been given an upscale Dubai twist, including tagliatelle al ragu and beef tenderloin.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 12.30pm to 11.30pm Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 245 5588, tornosubitodubai.com

Wavebreaker

Right on the beach, this casual bar and grill is a great spot for a laidback beverage. It’s all about the beach holiday vibes here, with a crowd-pleasing menu of grilled prawns buffalo chicken wings, and the ultimate barbecue burger that are great for a bit of mid-sunbathing snacking. It’s also home to several screens that show live sports, which is where you’ll find most of JBR’s sports fans and sun worshippers catching the weekly matches. Pool and beach access is priced at Dhs99 every day.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Verde Beach

This brand-new beach club has washed up onto Dubai’s sandy shores. Verde Beach is the beachy sister brand to the trendy French restaurant Verde, which is located in the Four Seasons Restaurant Village. Part beach club, part restaurant, the menu is overseen by executive chef Julien Lee Thibault. That means beach club or restaurant goers can expect Mediterranean dishes that include king crab, burrata salads, panfried seabass and so much more.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, open daily midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 228 5053 @verdebeachdubai

White Beach

At this Atlantis The Palm hotspot, dine on the sand under a crocheted umbrella, or up in the beachy-keen restaurant, where the sun-kissed flavours of the Med come to the fore. After undergoing a makeover during the summer, the restaurant has been extended with a sandy shisha terrace – the ideal spot for sundowners. What’s on the menu? Dive into Chef Ibrahim’s delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes, think arancini, sautéed gambas tava, grilled Spanish octopus, and crispy eggplant mille feuille alongside signature White Beach cocktails such as yellow diamond, zakuro, and costa del razz.



White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)55 2004321. atlantis.com

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool. Serving South American flavours, tuck into a variety of dishes such as ceviches, and delish snacks to share, like guacamole or prawns and calamari.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Sun loungers, Sun to Fri 9am to sunset, Dhs350 adults, Dhs175 kids aged 4-12, inclusive of beach refreshments and unlimited water. Daybeds Sun to Sat 9am to sunset, Dhs1,000 two adults and two kids under 12, Dhs700 redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)4 453 0444, @zenzibeachdxb

Images: Supplied and social