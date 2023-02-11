Born in the UAE…

It would be an understatement to say the Dubai food scene is thriving right now, with new restaurants popping up every week. And while we often see international outposts achieving success in the emirate, it’s incredible to see our beloved local restaurants also achieving success abroad.

From London to Monte Carlo, here are 11 homegrown restaurants that are going global:

Akiba Dori

Popular licensed Japanese street food concept and Tokyo-style pizzeria is the go-to place in D3, Dubai Hills Mall, Yas Bay, and can now be found in Jeddah City Yard, Saudi Arabia. Plus, according to The Caterer, the Japanese restaurant is further expanding, opening 30 venues in India over the next five years.

@akibadori

Avli by tashas

DIFC’s popular Greek restaurant, Avli by tashas, brings authentic tastes and textures from Athens, reflecting the effortless beauty of the Greek capital. Founded by restauranteur Natasha Sideris, the restaurant honours her philosophy of beautiful food, stunning environments, and engaging service. Following its huge success in Dubai, the gorgeous restaurant will take on Bahrain in the near future, set to open in the Bahrain Harbour.

@avlibytashas

BB Social Dining

Set in DIFC, Sheikh Hamdan-approved BB Social Dining is housed in a former art gallery serving a modern take on eastern cuisine. The chef-owned restaurant was founded by Alex Stumpf, a big name in Dubai’s foodie industry. Last year, the restaurant expanded into Saudi Arabia’s capital with the same sharing-style menu split into Bs – bao, bites, bowls, and BBQ.

@bbdifc

Flamingo Rooms by tashas

Combining elegance and sophistication with a playful personality, evident by way of bronze meerkats and monkeys throughout, Flamingo Room by tashas is a testament to Africa’s refined side. Founded by restauranteur Natasha Sideris, the Dubai restaurant is one of the most glamorous and popular restaurants in the city – found at the lagoon side in Jumeirah Al Naseem. In Saudi Arabia, the same chic interiors and delicious dishes can be expected at the Bujairi Terrace in Riyadh restaurant very soon.

@flamingoroomae

Gaia

Already a firm favourite on Dubai’s fine dining circuit is the brainchild of Chef Izu Ani, Gaia. The upscale Greek restaurant with its pretty interiors, coastal Aegean vibes, and delicious menu is now open in Monte Carlo, Doha, and opening this Spring at the hotly-anticipated 1 Mayfair Hotel in London.

@gaia_dxb

High Joint

What started as a passion project by three Emiratis has turned into a global craze with five locations including Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The delicious burgers which won What’s On favourite burger 2022, are prepared using a mix of 100 per cent fresh and antibiotic-free premium quality prime cuts that are all ground in-house.

@high.joint

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

The authentic Italian restaurant perched at the edge of the turtle lagoon in Jumeirah al Naseem has been a huge success for its dedication to creating a taste of Italy in Dubai to an unfalteringly high standard. In 2021, Il Borro opened its second outpost in London located in a secluded private dining room which overlooks Mayfair’s bustling Berkeley Street.

@tuscanbistrodubai

Pickl

Fresh fast food concept Pickl has taken Dubai by storm (chicken caesar sando, we’re looking at you!) and after three years launched their first international outpost in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

@pickl.ae

Reif Kushiyaki

Founded by Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has a special daily menu and an exclusive chef’s table menu. Proudly homegrown, Reif Kushiyaki opened an outpost in Cairo last year, which was recently ranked no.45 in MENA’s 50 best, with future plans to open in Doha.

@reifkushiyaki

Roberto’s

Since opening in DIFC in 2012, Roberto’s has won over the hearts of Dubai diners. With welcoming warm interiors and a stunning terrace with city views, the Italian restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience, each and every time. In 2019, Roberto’s Mare Montenegro was born from the legacy of Roberto’s Dubai. Located in Porto Montenegro, the restaurant lies in a stunning riviera location and the definition of la dolce vita.

@robertosdubai

The Maine

Established in 2014, Dubai’s first homegrown New England seaside brasserie, The Maine, was founded by Montreal restauranteur, Joey Ghazal. Opening its first international outpost in London in 2021, The glamourous Maine Mayfair, known for its sparkling jazz nights, can be found in Hanover Square.

@themainedxb

Images: Social/Provided