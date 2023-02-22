A complete guide to Palm West Beach

This stunning stretch of sand is home to a whole host of chic beach clubs and alfresco restaurants…

Palm West Beach is undoubtedly one of the hottest spots in Dubai. You’ll find it on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – a long stretch of sand that starts with the ultra-luxury Dorchester residences, and stretches all the way up to Trident Residences.

Dotted along the 1.5km beachfront promenade are a whole host of restaurants, beach clubs and hotels, all boasting Insta-worthy views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline in the distance.

Here’s our ultimate guide to Palm West Beach.

Now open: Hotels

Adaigo Premium The Palm

An upscale aparthotel, Adaigo Premium The Palm boasts 163 contemporary studios and one-bedroom apartments complete with fully-equipped kitchens, laundry facilities and free WIFI. Guests can bask in the sun on the hotel’s private beach, or make the most of one of the many restaurants, beach bars and clubs that neighbour it. There’s a community cafe, Fixie, for grabbing quick bites and coffees, plus a 24-hour gym for those looking to work out while they’re away. The property is unlicensed.

Fairmont The Palm

When it first opened, Fairmont The Palm was one of the only plots occupied on this stretch of sand – although that’s no longer the case. The property’s design is reflective of grand Arabian architecture. It’s got a family-friendly feel, with swimming pools set amongst palm trees, and its own stretch of private beach with loungers that quickly fill up, especially on weekends. The impressive collection of restaurants range from newly opened Cafe Beirut by the Sea to BA – Boldly Asian, and the ever-brilliant and totally beautiful Little Miss India.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has become the poster hotel for epic partying in Dubai, from its live DJ sets at Beach by FIVE, to rooftop soirees at The Penthouse’s glass-lined pool. But there’s much more to this hotel than parties and music: the culinary array is excellent: Maiden Shanghai should be visited both for its roster of ladies’ nights and brunches as well as its elevated Chinese cuisine; while we love the pretty interiors and tasty bowls of pasta at Italian restaurant, Cinque. A collection of swimming pools, state-of-the-art gym and luxe spa all add to the appeal of this all-encompassing resort.

Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Featuring 608 guest rooms and suites, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah sits pretty on the western side of the Palm trunk, facing onto Palm West Beach. When it comes to restaurants, the hotel has taken some of the city’s best-loved concepts and put their own twist on them, including Factory by McGettigan’s, CLAW BBQ, Jones The Grocer, Trader Vic’s and Barfly by Buddha Bar. Elsewhere in the hotel, guests will enjoy full use of the facilities, including one of the longest pools in Dubai complete with swim-up bar, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and the award-winning eforea Spa. For the little one’s there’s also Pirates Kids Club, which has an indoor and outdoor area, plus a dedicated kid’s pool.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Next door to Hilton, this is the region’s first Marriott Resort. The beachside escape brings the outside in with its aesthetic, featuring seaside shades of blue, cream and silver across a collection of 608 guest rooms. Guests can already enjoy all-day dining at Levantera; light bites and refreshing beverages at Myami Pool bar & lounge; pastries and beverages at the Lobby Lounge; and old school Italian charm at Cucina and sister ice-cream parlour, Gelateria by Cucina. These concepts join the colourful beachfront restaurant from San Francisco, Señor Pico. Elsewhere, leisure guests can look forward to days on the golden sandy beach or tanning at the 75-metre pool complete with four jacuzzi’s. There’s also a state of the art fitness centre open around-the-clock, complimented by an extensive schedule of group fitness classes.

NH The Palm

Nested on the top end of Palm West Beach is the first NH Collection hotel to open its doors in the UAE. The property is home to 227 hotel rooms and suites and 306 serviced apartments, spread across a two-tower complex. Inside, a collection of five restaurants offer everything from fine dining to light bites. Crowning the property, NH Collection The Palm’s two towers are joined at the top with a 45-meter rooftop infinity pool. Elsewhere, leisure facilities include a fitness centre, a spa, a kids club and more. One of the hotel’s major selling points is its unmatched views, which stretch across the iconic skyline of JBR, Bluewaters, Palm fronds and the entirety of West Beach.

Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah

A 389-room Radisson Resort is a four-star addition to this stretch of Palm Jumeirah shoreline, adding to the existing array of attractions on Palm West Beach. The beach resort offers some picture-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, a swimming pool with panoramic skyline views and benefit from close proximity to the beach. There’s plenty of restaurants to explore in the hotel alongside the myriad options on the beachfront, including Miami-inspired Black Flamingo, Lebanon’s Esco-Bar, and the rooftop pool and restaurant, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum.

Voco Dubai The Palm

A newer addition to the hotel offering at Palm West Beach is voco Dubai The Palm, a beachfront lifestyle hotel found just behind Koko Bay. Guests can now check-in to one of 143 hotel rooms, and benefit from facilities including private beach access with a beach club, ladies-only spa, family-friendly Maison Mathis restaurant, and a poolside rooftop lounge, Frenia.

Beach clubs

Beach by FIVE

Beach by FIVE is on the stretch of sand that belongs to FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Here, you’ll find some super comfortable white sun loungers and distinctive orange towels. There’s an infinity pool right there on the beach for you to dip in and out of when you need to cool down, and even some hot tubs built into the sand, if you’re really going for it. There’s usually music playing all day, making for the ultimate beach day vibes.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 455 9988. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Eva Beach House

Eva Beach House brings a blissful slice of Tulum’s sandy shores to a sun-drenched seaside spot within Palm West Beach’s The Club. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cactai climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Those looking to spend the day topping up their tans can perch up on one of Eva Beach House’s plush sun loungers, shaded by parasols, or enjoy a VIP day in one of their luxe cabanas.

Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach 10am to 1am weekdays, 10am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 458 1856, @evabeachhousedxb February 30 February 30 may have only been open just over a year, but it’s already a firm favourite on this stretch of sand. Its standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand, while palm trees have been added to the beachfront to infuse tropical vibes all the way to the sea. The man behind the menu – acclaimed chef and restauranteur Reif Othman – has married the best of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. So on the menu, expect a variety of sushi including nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, plus burgers, as well Italian favourites like pasta and risotto. February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. @february30dubai Gallery 7/40 View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) This vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. The playful yet sophisticated interior utilises multiple textures and colours, with the bar being accompanied by unique marble iridescent-esque bar stools, with an illuminated stain-glass mosaic logo sitting proudly above. Gallery 7/40’s menu boasts a symphony of European and Mediterranean cuisine, fusing ingredients from both land and sea with playful twists that compliment its surroundings. Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. gallery740.com Koko Bay Since boho-chic, Bali-inspired bar, Koko Bay opened in 2020, it has proved extremely popular, with many Dubai residents flocking to catch the stunning sunset. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand – cocktail in hand – and watch the sun go down over the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Marina. Part restaurant, part beach club, you can book either restaurant tables for dining or sun loungers for a beach day. Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri, 8am to 1am Sat, 8am to 12am Sun. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae Kyma Kyma stands out from its fellow residents by surrounding itself almost entirely with lush plants. Verdant bushes, towering Palm trees and tall grasses encase the earthy stone structure of the beach club. It’s like stepping into an exclusive hideaway when you make your way inside. Kyma’s Grecian inspiration is everywhere, and thanks to the abundance of plants it has a gorgeous island-getaway aesthetic. At the centre, an inviting infinity pool is surrounded by plush sun loungers, each shaded by macrame parasols that dapple, but don’t block the sun. A concise menu of modern Greek eats is available to order to your lounger, or head to the restaurant for the more extensive menu, home to an array of crudo and ceviches, hot starters, salads, pastas and grills. Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai Lucky Fish One of the prettiest of Palm West Beach’s restaurants and beach clubs is Lucky Fish, with its rustic charm and Mediterranean vibes, it’s a stunning spot for lunch or dinner. When dining outdoors, visitors are seated under a sun-dappled white canopy, which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, and linen curtains and lush green plants sway gently in the breeze. There’s also cushy sun beds and huge white cabanas on the beach for daytime tan-topping, and a perfectly pretty restaurant for long, lazy lunches of tasty seafood and stunning views. Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 11am to 4am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai Playa Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Those that like to spend sun-soaked days with their toes in the sand can perch up on the plush fabric sun loungers that stretch across the sand to the sea, while those that prefer to laze poolside can bag a cream lounger that line the pool edge. Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai SĀN SĀN Beach is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and beach club designed with super-chic, minimalist touches that make for a seriously premium-looking venue. The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Outside, external tables offer a sun-kissed space to enjoy the Mediterranean menu, tucked just behind the marble DJ booth. A gorgeous white-stone bar sit 10 guests, who will be submerged in water as they sip their cocktails. Further down, a large glistening infinity pool is lined with comfortable sun loungers, as well as three luxurious cabanas. Beyond the pool, JBR and Bluewaters skylines stand pretty along the horizon, offering a stunning sunset backdrop. SAN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 9am to midnight, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai Surf Club Surf Club is an elevated beach experience with roomy cabanas, experience, sun-dappled wooden trellises, and a chic, Hamptons-meets-California-cool feel. Out on the sand, there’s ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. Through the week, enjoy fun-filled beach days and chilled sundowners, while the weekends are dedicated to epic live DJ sets. Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (050) 455 5235, @surfclubdubai Ula Mediterranean-inspired Ula occupies the spot formerly known as West 14th on the Palm Jumeirah, and we’re so glad it does. Ula is the ultimate spot for a leisurely long lunch, with two outdoor areas, an indoor restaurant and, most recently, a beach bar too. To eat, we love the chicken gyros, tapas or wood-fired pizza. Ula is found next to the beautiful infinity pool at Dukes, The Palm, and it offers pool passes too for a day by the sea. Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Tours 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Restaurants and bars

Black Flamingo

Take a trip to Miami without leaving Dubai at the vibrant Black Flamingo. Bringing jaw-dropping Miami maximalism to the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort, its standout interiors feature details that draw you to every corner of the space. On the beach-facing terrace expect bright booths, verdant greenery and lively beats that welcome you for an evening of dinner that turns into drinks and dancing into the night. At the culinary helm, Reif Othman presents a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes. Matching the tropical interiors and flavourful menu, expect a rotation of DJs and live music that fuses Afro beats, Reggaeton, Latin and R&B from all eras.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 5pm to late Mon to Thurs, 1pm to late Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 513 4777, @blackflamingodxb

Esco-Bar The casual yet elevated Tex-Mex spot Esco-Bar hails from Lebanon, and is located in front of Palm Beach West in the Radisson Beach Resort. The Dubai branch is larger than the cosy outposts in Lebanon, with seating for 220 party people across the vibrant indoor restaurant and leafy alfresco dining space. The menu brags a number of popular Latin American dishes including indulgent favourites such as fajitas, ceviche, salads, and more. For a bigger meal, there’s Camarones a la Criolla (grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, capers and white wine), Pescado de Esco-bar (white fish fillet served with baked potato and rice) and much more. Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai

Jones The Grocer Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai, with an array of branches across the city from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills. This one is licensed, and is one of the most popular places for breakfast on The Palm. Head here for freshly baked treats, family-friendly lunches, and a huge cheese selection. Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com Loren Dreaming of a slice of La Dolce Vita? Then check out Loren. Offering a more refined dining experience to the beach clubs elsewhere on the strip, the stylish restaurant is perched on the rooftop of The Club, fusing stunning sea views with delightful Italian dishes. a celebration of Italy where the beauty of Italian food and the stunning views of the sea go together like tomato and mozzarella. The flavour-packed menu will take guests on a journey, transporting them to a colourful and deliciously chic world: the epitome of la bella vita. Think authentic pizza, octopus, homemade pasta, fresh seafood, indulgent desserts, and more. Let’s just say, you’ll definitely want to go back for seconds. Loren, The Club at Palm West Beach, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 12pm to 1am weekends, opening October 2022. Tel: (0)4 557 8293, ristorante.loren Maison Mathis Maison Mathis is now open at voco Dubai The Palm. Just like its sister restaurant in Arabian Ranches, it’s a relaxing and inviting family restaurant. Located on the ground floor, the venue has both indoor and outdoor seating, the latter of which benefits from lovely beach and skyline views. On the menu, expect Maison Mathis crowd pleasers like classic mussels, pain perdu and Belgian waffles. Currently there’s no pork license, but it’s coming soon. Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, 6.30am to 11pm weekdays, 7am to 12am weekends. Tel: (0)4 249 5502, maisonmathisvocothepalm.com

Señor Pico

Get your Mexican fix at Señor Pico, a lively and vibrant eatery serving up ‘Mexican-Early Californian’ cuisine, fun cocktails and a cool atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and burritos.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Dubai’s stunning new rooftop escape has transformed the top floor of Palm West Beach’s Radisson Resort. The venue oozes Mediterranean style, complete with inviting swimming pool, a duo of VIP private jacuzzis, and a breezy restaurant in ocean shades. Drawing inspirations from the glorious Italian coast, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum brings the Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai’s shores, welcoming guests to a trio of experiences: pool, bar and restaurant every day from 11am. Whether it’s a pool day, long, leisurely lunch or a catch-up over sundowners, this new hotspot is one you need to know about. On the menu, expect an array of Mediterranean delicacies with heavy Italian influence. Fresh seafood, grilled-to-order meats and homemade pastas are among the highlights.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Level 14, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, 11am to 6pm pool, 11am to 11pm restaurant, 11am to 2am bar. Tel: (0)58 559 4222, @tlmarenostrumdubai

Coming soon

Restaurants, bars and beach clubs

Above Eleven

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs – and it’s landing on the Palm Jumeirah in 2023. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments. The website also promises key features such as a garden maze in the entrance as well as a large outdoor terrace, so we reckon this might just be our new favourite sundowner spot in the winter months. Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, opening soon. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

AYLA Beach

Described as a journey into the Eastern Mediterranean’s 50s & 60s golden era, the culinary scene of the Levant is the inspiration behind this soon-to-open addition to The Club at Palm West Beach. Joining the likes of Playa, Eva and SAN, AYLA Beach will feature a menu of local seafood, paired with refreshing cocktails.

Ayla Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, opening soon. westbeach.ae/the-club

Bal Harbour Beach

Another exciting addition to Palm West Beach’s strip of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be Bal Harbour Beach. Inspired by the famed beach in Miami, this chic beach club will be the signature beachfront spot for sun-drenched days at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opening soon. marriott.com

La Vita

This exciting new beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. This Italian-born hospitality company is responsible for a duo of the chicest restaurant openings in the last 12 months: elegant DIFC restaurant Chic Nonna, and the upscale Italian seafood eatery, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare.

Smoki Moto While Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach is already welcoming guests, it won’t be until later this year that its culinary array of 10 restaurants and bars is fully open. Among the last to open will be Smoki Moto, a high-end, Korean steakhouse that will serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant. Stealing the show is the tabletop barbeque, where trailblazing design meets uncompromisingly fresh ingredients. Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3,2023. marriott.com

