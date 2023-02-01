The gorgeous new resort will open later this year, and features a collection of overwater villas with private pools…

While there’s no shortage of amazing hotels in the UAE, we’re definitely here for a few more, especially when they remind us of an exotic Maldives escape. That’s exactly what you’ll get at Ras Al Khaimah’s long-awaited Anantara property, Anantara Mina Al Arab.

Set to open in the third quarter of 2023, this stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Here are five things we’re already excited about ahead of the opening of Anantara Mina Al Arab.

Maldives-style overwater villas

Within the collection of 174 rooms and suites, there will also be a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. Initial renders show that these abodes will be designed out on stilts over the water, and will come complete with thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool.

… and an overwater restaurant

Even if you’re not staying in an overwater villa, you’ll be able to feel like you’re floating on water with a meal at the overwater lagoon restaurant, which will serve delectable Thai cuisine. Other tastebud-tingling culinary options will include a seafood grill and a pool and beach bar.

Pampering comes in the form of a luxury Anantara Spa

If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. Designed by acclaimed interior designers Wilson Associates, the beautiful spa comes with a hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

It’s going to feel worlds away from the city

For the more adventurous guests, Ras Al Khaimah is a hub of activity, from exploring the stunning seascape, to climbing mountains and zip lining through Jebel Jais. There will be plenty of water sports to try, as well as a discovery and eco-learning centre, which will offer birdwatching and stargazing.

It’s just 45 minutes away from Dubai

The perfect staycation spot, to reach Mina Al Arab you just need to drive 45 minutes north from Dubai.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, opening 2023. anantara.com