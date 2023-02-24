26 amazing cafes and coffee shops in Dubai

However you take your coffee, do it at one of these brilliant cafes…

When it comes to cafes and coffee shops in Dubai, you’re truly spoiled for choice. Whether it’s a trendy cafe and concept store, quaint tea house in the heart of Old Dubai, or Insta-worthy interiors with your avo toast, Dubai is filled with brilliant cafes and coffee shops to suit your every mood.

Here’s 26 of our favourites.

Arabian Tea House

Having welcomed visitors to experience true Emirati hospitality for more than 20 years, Arabian Tea House is firmly established on Dubai’s cafe scene. The original Arabian Tea House is located in the historic Al Fahidi district, and its design hasn’t changed since it opened in 1997, which only adds to the allure: think turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains and beautiful flowers. Be sure to order a cup of gahwa (traditional Arabic coffee) as you soak up the surroundings. There’s now three branches across the UAE: with another teahouse in Jumeirah and a third in Sharjah.

Arabian Tea House, Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 353 5071, arabianteahouse.com

Arrows and Sparrows

This pet-friendly cafe in The Greens quickly packs out with local residents and dog-walkers on the weekends, all here to enjoy one of the colourful bowls or eggs cooked half a dozen ways. There’s a focus on wholesome, healthy dishes, with menu items such as scrambled eggs with wild mushrooms and the green breakfast bowl, but there’s more indulgent options too including a stack of oreo pancakes or a colourful French toast. The seating is mostly inside, although a handful of tables by the entrance allow you to sip your coffee alfresco when the weather permits.

Arrows and Sparrows, Emaar Business Park, The Greens, 7am to 10pm daily, Tel: (04) 558 8141, arrowsparrows.com

Bounty Beets

An Instagrammers paradise, few can enter Bounty Beets without taking a snap next to the ‘Hello Beautiful’ wall at this girly cafe. There’s angel wings hand painted on the walls, a blossom tree in the middle, and a lush terrace in the garden where you can bring along your four-legged friends. There’s daily breakfast deals, as well as a healthy ladies’ night, and a mid-week happy hour that gets you two-for-one on healthy cocktails.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina – Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373, bountybeets.com

Brunch and Cake

If you go to Brunch and Cake on the weekend, prepare to queue: this is one of the most popular cafes in Dubai. But if you do withstand the crowds, you’ll be rewarded with beautiful interiors, picturesque views and a tasty menu of all-day eats. There’s now three branches in Dubai: The Pointe, Al Wasl and Jumeirah Park, all of which boast that signature Insta-worthy decor and a menu of dishes that include the Breakkie pizza, pulled beef benny and Nutella French toast.

Brunch and Cake, Wasl 51; The Pointe; and Jumeirah Park, opening times vary. Tel: (800) 4726362, brunchandcake.com

Boston Lane

Tucked away in an unsuspecting corner of Alserkal Avenue is The Courtyard, a quaint strip of concept stores and cafes with a pretty courtyard and a fountain in the center. Among the top coffee spots here is Boston Lane, a cafe of earthy tones and baby pinks that serves up one of the tastiest toasties in Dubai.

Boston Lane, Courtyard, Al Quoz, 8am to 7pm daily. Tel: (058) 517 2131, bostonlane.com

Casette

Cassette can be found in Al Quoz’s cute Courtyard, which deserves an accolade all of its own for Instagramability. The space is, unsurprisingly, dedicated to music which is evident in its design, carefully chosen playlist and special corner with old vinyls. The breakfast options are healthy, nutritious and creative, although we think you can’t go wrong with the classic avo smash on toast.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe has become somewhat of a Dubai staple since opening in 2003, so much so that it now has a dozen locations all over the city. It’s decor is light and airy, if a little more stripped back than some of its Instagrammable counter parts, but that doesn’t stop the people coming. Circle’s all-you-can-eat weekend breakfast (available at almost all locations) is one of the best value deals in the city: Dhs69 gets you an unlimited selection of breakfast dishes and a tea or coffee.

Circle Cafe, various locations including DIFC, Jumeirah Islands and Dubai Media City. circle-cafe.com

Common Grounds

A stalwart, similar to its Sum of Us and Tom and Serg siblings, CG uses its own Encounter Coffee Roasters beans to showcase Melbourne’s coffee heritage. The beans are great, the food is great, the service is great, too. There’s now locations all over the city, including in JBR, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates and JLT.

Common Grounds, JBR, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates and JLT, various timings. Tel: (050) 478 1094, @_common.grounds_

Comptoir 102

While many come to Comptoir 102 to shop the cool brands and labels curated within the concept store, after a morning or afternoon of shopping few things are better than taking a pit stop for a coffee or a bite to eat. Luckily, there’s an organic cafe on site. The ethos is all about healthy, nourishing dishes that are packed with nutrition, and as such the plant-based menu changes daily according to what’s available and in season. It helps that the interiors at this healthy cafe are stunning too.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 385 4555, comptoir102.com

Delizie Caffè Gourmet Dubai

On the waterfront of Dubai Harbour is Delizie Caffe Gourmet Dubai. A relaxed sister restaurant to elegant Italian seafood spot L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, which you’ll find next door, Delizie is the perfect spot to admire views of the yachts bobbing in the water as you catch up over breakfast, coffee with a fresh pastry, or a leisurely lunch. There’s indoor seating in the nautically-inspired restaurant, but the best views are found on the flora-filled terrace.

Delizie Caffe Gourmet Dubai, Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, off Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 8pm. deliziecaffegourmet.com

EL&N

The pretty pink, ultra Instagrammable EL&N paved the way for a whole movement of photo-friendly, super girlie cafes to take their place in cities across the world. But if you’re looking to sip sprinkle-topped lattes and tuck into plates of fluffy pancakes at the original, you’ll need to head to DIFC. The London-born concept landed in Dubai last year, bringing with it baby pink booths, a neon pink coffee counter and floral displays in endless shades of cerise.

EL&N, Gate Village Building 2, DIFC, 8am to 12am Mon to Fri, 8am to 2am Sat and Sun. Tel: (04) 770 0222, ae.elnlondon.com

Ella’s Eatery

Leafy green and family-friendly, Ella’s Eatery is one of the Palm’s most popular cafes. It’s super popular for weekend breakfasts, with everything from avo toasts to acai bowls on offer. But there’s more than just breakfast items, and a lunchtime visit offers the opportunity to try crispy pizzas, homemade burgers and meets cooked-to-order from the grill.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, 8am to 11pm Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (04) 557 0984, @ellaseatery

Forever Rose

Step inside a storybook at Dubai’s 2D cafe, Forever Rose. You won’t miss this Boxpark spot, as even the exterior has been designed in the same 2D monochrome styling as the interiors. From the tables and chairs to the plates – everything is done in 2D monochrome styling. The creative interior design team even managed to make the airconditioning vents look like they belong. Now, that’s talent! At the cafe, you can find an array of delectable delicacies and meals – and they look amazing, so it’s a treat for the tastebuds as well as the eyes.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Jumeirah, 8am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 8am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel: (04) 548 4210, @foreverrosecafe

The Grey

Adopting a less-is-more approach, The Grey is found in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it villa in Al Wasl, and promises great coffee, top design and a space that breeds creativity. The tropical acai bowl is a healthy way to start the day, or there’s a whole array of eggs served a dozen ways if you prefer something savoury for breakfast. Later in the day, there’s a selection of green salads, or more hearty mains include a mushroom risotto, katsu chicken bowl and shrimp linguine pasta.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl, Al Safa, 7.30am to 11pm daily. Tel: (054) 582 6779, the-grey.co

The Hamptons

This gorgeous cafe is inspired by the lifestyle of The Hamptons in the USA, and is has such a pretty exterior that you’ll be stopping to snap a picture before you even go inside. The interiors have a beach-house vibe which leads out to an airy conservatory adorned with flowers. If your mum is coming to visit, make sure this is in your itinerary. They also have a branch on Jumeirah Beach Road and Arabian Ranches.

The Hamptons Cafe, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, 8am to 11pm, daily. Tel: (04) 564 5770. hamptonsdubai.com

Harvest & Co

A new opening from the kings of Dubai’s coffee scene, EatX, Harvest &. Co is located inside the new Dubai Garden Center. Light, bright and welcoming, the concise menu features an array of all-day breakfast dishes, although you won’t want to miss a trip to the glass counter, where freshly baked cakes and pastries are the star of the show. There’s also a new branch inside Warehouse Gym, Jumeirah Park, open to both members and non-members.

Harvest & Co., Dubai Garden Centre, 739 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Quoz, 8am to 6.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 590 4333, @harvestandco.dubai

Nightjar

This buzzing spot in the popular cultural neighbourhood of Dubai nabbed the Favourite Cafe award in our What’s On Dubai Awards 2022, and it’s easy to see why. The highly-caffeinated, quick-beating heart of the coffee scene with brews on tap. They even serve up some seriously cool dishes, like the chili scramble, pulled ox cheek benedict and wombok salad.

Nightjar Coffee, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (050) 365 1120, @nightjar.coffee

Revo

The perfect pit stop after a run or cycle around the Palm Jumeirah is Revo Cafe. Set within the grounds of Anantara The Palm, Revo’s menu includes an array of refreshing fruit smoothies and freshly ground coffees to pair with an all-day menu of healthy options, gourmet sandwiches and croissants packed with all your favourite fillings. Whether you sit outside or bag a table indoors, you’ll benefit from stretching sea views.

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 8am to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 567 8304, anantara.com

RX Coffee Apothecary

This hidden gem in Jumeirah 3 is serious about coffee: is uses light-roast Fuglen beans from Japan and Norway in its range of filter and espresso coffees. It’s worth a visit for the expertly poured coffees, served in handcrafted ceramics alone – but you’ll want to stay for the luscious Parklane cheesecake, wickedly good truffle khachapuri, and the Instagrammable interiors.

Rx Coffee Apothecary, Al Athar St, Jumeirah 3, Sat to Wed 8am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 348 1567, @rxcoffeedubai

Saya Brasserie

If you’re looking for almost-over-the-top-but-not-nearly-enough pretty pink florals and Insta-worthiness everywhere you look, look no further than Saya Caffe. Whether you visit the original branch in City Walk, the concession stand in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah or the newer spot at The Pointe, expect Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibes, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea, cake and picture-perfect breakfast and lunch dishes.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, 9.30pm to 12am, daily. Saya Cafe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9.30am to 11am, daily. Tel: (050) 541 8373. @sayacaffe.ae

Seva Table

Seva Table is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva Table, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

Splendour Fields

From the can-do-no-wrong EatX, creators of beloved Tom&Serg, Common Grounds, Harvest&Co and more recently Byron Bathers, comes Splendour Fields. The first of three new restaurants opening inside one new dining destination in JLT. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination is set to become a regular hangout for those that live and work nearby. While adults catch-up over coffee and healthy plates little ones will be entertained at the kid’s play area. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a specialty coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. eatx.com

The Sum of Us

The Sum of Us might not be in the most obvious of locations, but it’s Aussie-inspired interiors and tucked away terrace both pack out with those hungry to tuck into the freshly baked goods, gourmet sandwiches and bright salads. While you linger over an expertly poured flat white in this industrial-chic café, watch all the action of the adjoining Encounter Coffee Roasters.

The Sum of Us, Burj Al Salam Trade Centre, 6th St, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

tashas

We love a visit to tashas. For the Instagrammable interiors, for the always-friendly team, for the pretty lattes, and for one of the city’s finest French toasts. And luckily for us – and you – there’s six locations across Dubai, including Marina Mall, Al Barsha and the newly opened Mirdif branch. The all-day menu features both an array of healthy and indulgent options, ideal for those looking to eat well during the week and treat themselves on weekends. As is customary, there’s a menu of classic favourites you’ll find at all tashas branches across the city, as well as signature dishes devised especially for each restaurant.

tashas, various locations including Dubai Marina, Al Barsha and Mirdif. tashascafe.com

Tom & Serg

One of Dubai’s best-loved cafe’s, Tom & Serg serves up classic crowd-pleasers with a twist every day. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zataar, pine nuts and black salt; fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri; and granola made with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt. The vibe of the cafe has that industrial-chic design that makes it a cool urban weekend hangout.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

Wild and the Moon

There’s no fear in overdoing the calories when ordering from Wild & The Moon as every dish off the menu is packed only with healthy goodness. The plant-based restaurant attracts loads of gym-goers who head here for a delicious cold press juice or smoothie post their workout, and now has locations across the city including the original in Al Quoz, Gate Avenue in DIFC and Emaar Boulevard in Downtown.

Wild and the Moon, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; Gate Avenue, DIFC; Emaar Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, timings vary. @wildandthemoonuae