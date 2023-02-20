Start the week off on a high…

Monday is the new Sunday, thanks to the change of the working week. So if you don’t like Mondays, these great ladies’ night deals may change your mood. Unlimited drinks optional. Fun guaranteed. Here are the best Monday ladies’ night deals in Dubai.

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters at its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Argentina Grill

What’s the deal: Argentina Grill offers t a complimentary Prosecco and 3 hours of unlimited selected drinks for Dhs129 every Monday at its La Mer outlet. There’s also 25 per cent off the authentic Argentinian menu and sounds from a live DJ.

Argentina Grill La Mer, La Mer North, Jumeirah 1, 7pm to midnight, Monday. @argentinagrill_dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Monday and Friday offering for if you want to extend that weekend feeling. For Dhs165 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Kyo Dubai



Dig your chopsticks into Kyo Dubai’s Sakura ladies’ night. The Japanese restaurant is a stylish spot, which serves sashimi, sushi and teppanyaki. The ladies’ night package costs Dhs95 and takes place every Monday from 9pm. Enjoy three drinks and a sushi platter, plus a further 30 per cent off the food menu.

Kyo Dubai, The Pointe West Marina, Ground Floor, Dubai. Mon 9pm, Dhs95. Tel: (0)52 138 8885. kyorestaurant.com

Level 43

What’s the deal: Perfect for the after-work crowd, ladies’ night runs every Monday from 9pm until 12am with unlimited sparkling, white and red wine, plus a sushi platter for Dhs99.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

McGettigan’s JLT

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays and Thursdays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. The same deal is available at McGettigan’s Convention Tower, DWTC.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 10pm Mon and Thu. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: Pay a visit to fun Asian venue Miss Tess for a food platter and unlimited selected drinks priced at Dhs148.

Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Mon 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (050) 498 8505. facebook.com/MissTessDubai

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Head down to Miss Lily’s to start your week right, with three beverages and five Caribbean bites for Dhs150. Dive into jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sliders and more from 7pm to 11pm. Jamaican beats served by DJ Crown Prince are sure to get you through your manic Monday.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm, Dhs150 for three drinks and five bites. Tel: (0)50 781 9044, @misslilysdxb

Puerto 99

What’s the deal: Put a pep in your step with ladies’ night at Puerto 99. On Sundays and Mondays, sip on unlimited selected drinks for Dhs175 whilst overlooking the stunning waterfront views of Bluewater’s Island. If you’re peckish, why not try some of their unbeatable meat or seafood dishes alongside your drinks.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Mon from 10pm till 12am, Sun from 9pm to 11pm, Dhs175 for unlimited selected drinks, Tel: (0)52 570 0490, puerto99.ae

Shi

What’s the deal: If you’re needing a fun way to start the week, every Monday ladies can enjoy a sushi platter complete with dim sum, crispy soft-shell crab and three selected drinks for Dhs249. Men can also indulge in this Tuesday special for Dhs349.

SHI, Bluewater’s Island Dubai, Mondays, Dhs249 sushi platter and three selected drinks, Dhs349 for men. Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com

Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of game play in a booth that fits up to six. All that golfing can be thirsty work, so also included in the Dhs200 price tag is a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm onwards (last reservation at 9.45pm), Mondays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most popular Monday ladies’ nights, Dulce Maria serves up unlimited bubbles and one dish for Dhs125 at Toro Toro. Alternatively, opt for a set menu with three complimentary drinks for Dhs175.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

