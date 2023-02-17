The ultimate guide to the best Sunday brunches in Dubai

It’s time for brunch…

In the mood to try out some fun brunches in Dubai on Sunday? We’ve listed some of the best ones to try out in the city.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai.

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with packages from 1pm to 4pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 1pm and 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. alici.com

Armani Mediterraneo

If you’re up for a back-to-back brunch weekend, then head over to Armani Mediterraneo to enjoy a Sunday brunch. You can anticipate all the best that the Mediterraneo has to offer. Risottos and pastas, and their popular seafood and oyster bar. With a dedicated kid’s table, that even the adults will enjoy, it is a family-friendly affair.

Armani Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 for food only, Dhs499 with house drinks, with 2 hours of drinks. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. @armanihoteldxb

Akira Back

Elevate your Sunday with a superb brunch at a well-loved restaurant. Akira Back offers Japanese cuisine with unmatched views of the Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. A Michelin Guide restaurant guarantees great food. This sharing-style brunch comes with unlimited drinks and some incredible dishes that include bao buns, ceviche, and black cod. There are also vegan options.

Akira Back, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 Soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 premium, kids aged 6-12 50 percent off, kids under 6 eat free. akirabackdubai.com

Bla Bla

Sunday brunch at Bla Bla takes place poolside, with a three-hour package coming complete with pool and beach access, three hours of food and drinks and live entertainment from Walter Scalzone. It’s one of the liveliest beach clubs in the city, so prepare to party at this early afternoon soiree.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 3pm, Sundays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (0)58 606 3535, blabladubai.ae

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious has become a household name in Dubai with a reputation for being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. But no longer just limited to a Saturday soiree, the gourmet culinary spread now takes place on a Sunday, paying homage to the great British roast. Alongside live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks, there’s a feel-good live music duo, kids corner featuring a clown making balloons, and a magician performing a lively juggling show.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs350 house, Dhs295 soft, Dhs200 children between 6 and 12 years. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. minaskitchendubai.com @minaskitchen_dxb

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Friday and Saturday and is a budget-friendly way to catch one of the early weekend matches on one of the many big screens. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, two locations in DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs119 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks. ae.bwr-intl.com

Carna

For a multi-course dining experience, Carna serves up a Sunday roast brunch with packages from Dhs295. It kicks off with Posh starters – including smoked salmon with shallots, capers, lemons and chives, a prawn cocktail salad, and the deliciously vintage melon and bresaola. Then you’ll receive the main event: carved beef rump, roasted vegetables, potatoes (both roasted and mashed) and enormous Yorkshire puddings. Adding their take on more unusual sides – a pan of crispy Brussels sprouts, grilled Portobello mushrooms, and a miniature Francessina pie with veal belly, and beef cheek.

74th floor, Carna, SLS Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)54 705 8198. @carnadubai

The Dubliner’s

Sunday roasts at The Dubliners are just like Nana used to make them. The Irish pub offers old-school, welcoming charm with traditional and hearty dishes. The beef is pink and juicy, the Yorkies are lofty and the gravy is good enough to bathe in. Portion sizes are as generous as the craic.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 with soft drinks, Dhs190 soft and three draught beers, Dhs275 selected premium. Tel: (0)4 702 2508. thedubliners-dubai.com

El Sur

Ideal for those looking to lie in on a Sunday morning, the Sunday siesta brunch at El Sur starts at the leisurely time of 1pm. Across a three-hour package, diners are treated to a selection of tapas, rice dishes and paella, all designed to be shared.

El Sur, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs235 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs79 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, elsurdubai.com

Folly

If you’re looking for a Sunday brunch that ticks all the boxes: delectable dishes, slick service and toe-tapping live music, you need to book Folly’s new weekend feast. The package runs from 1pm to 4pm, and alongside three hours of drinks, you’ll get to sample three rounds of Folly favourites. Designed to be enjoyed in multiple courses and shared tapas style, it’s the perfect menu for a brunch. The same deal is available on Saturdays too.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a lovely Sunday brunch. Taking place from 1pm to 5pm, Koko Loco Brunch promises a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun. On the menu, hot and cold appetisers include freshly shucked oysters, Norwegian salmon tartare and Hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups; a variety of main course options such as the Mediterranean sea bream fillet and Indonesian Nasi Goreng; along with desserts like a Kokonut lemongrass basque cheesecake. It’s served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 5723444, kokobay.co

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 5pm, Dhs360 with soft drinks, Dhs485 with house drinks, Dhs725 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Lo+Cale

This Sunday brunch is a solid choice for those looking to watch the pennies, without being confined to the sofa and Netflix. The three-hour event starts from Dhs149 and includes breakfast classics and Sunday roast bites, such as duck and beef brisket and desserts including profiteroles and chocolate pudding. Pull up a chair on the breezy terrace and tuck in.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Luigia

The new weekend brunch at Luigia is a family-friendly affair, with foodies of all ages invited to enjoy Nonna’s home cooking over a traditional sharing lunch. Relax and unwind at this bright restaurant in Rixos Premium JBR restaurant over a menu full of timeless Italian favourites. With a dedicated area for kids, children of all ages will be entertained by activities including a kid’s cinema, football table and arcade games, sure to keep your little ones satisfied.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, off Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 349 6950, luigia.ae

Mayabay

At relatively new Monaco import Mayabay – located at the far side of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon – chef Shane MacNeil has designed an extensive Asian-influenced Sunday brunch menu that’s both elegant and bountiful. Here’s the general gist: guests are welcome to choose one soup from a selection of three; three appetisers each, and two mains and sides each. Oh, and there’s unlimited sushi and sashimi, and unlimited dim sum. In short, it’s a feast fit for an emperor, and his entire family. Mix and match menu items to your heart’s desire, and enjoy one of two Asian-inspired cocktails or sake to wash it all down.

Mayabay, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun noon to 3.30pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks and sake, Dhs750 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 275 2500, mayabayrestaurant.com

Mimi Kakushi

Sushi, sashimi, gyozas and geishas await at this slick Japanese spot in Jumeira Beach on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch runs for four hours, while the package can be enjoyed for three hours throughout. A choice of mains includes black cod, sea bass and Angus ribeye. There is an excellent list of drinks from the continent, too. It can also be upgraded to a premium package for those looking to splash out for a special occasion.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs635 house, Dhs811 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Myrra

The newly launched “Finde En Familia” brunch at Myrra is an ode to long, lazy family lunches that are a ritual in Spain. On the menu, Mediterranean comfort foods and Spanish classics like pollo a la brasa, marinated baby chicken; vegetable moussaka; and traditional chicken and beef or seafood paellas. The menu also offers a selection of sweet desserts to share.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs300 house, Dhs350 premium. Tel: (0)4 770 1433, myrrarestaurant.com

Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach has long been known for hosting some of the coolest pool and beach parties in Dubai. Head there on a Sunday to enjoy handcrafted cocktails, delicious food and brilliant beats at its sharing-style brunch, priced from Dhs375. Pool and beach access is subject to sun bed availability, so make sure to head there early to bag yours.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs795 premium and Champagne. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Shang Palace

This upscale Chinese restaurant was featured in Dubai’s inaugural Michelin Guide so expect elegant dishes and drinks at the weekend brunch. An offer of unlimited dim sum sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend to us. Offering a traditional Cantonese experience of, Yum Cha, which is a traditional brunch serving Chinese tea and dim sum this a food lover’s dream.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm, Dhs208 soft, Dhs358 house. Tel: (0)4 405 2760. shangpalacedubai.com

Social Distrikt

Social Distrikt has a wallet-friendly Sunday brunch that’s perfect for seeing off the weekend in style. Dishes include a chef’s selection of sushi, greek salad and Doctor pepperoni pizza followed by a loaded doner kebab, chicken quesadilla, meatball spaghetti and Gambas Al Ajillo (sauteed shrimp), complete with a fresh flavourful mango sorbet and an assortment of cakes. You can throw it back to the good old days with a mix of 80’s, 90’s, RnB hits and noughties tracks spun by the DJ.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs219 soft, Dhs319 house, Dhs419 premium, Dhs40 kids aged 6-11, kids under 6 free. @social.distrikt

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Topgolf

Finish the weekend strong and swing into Sunday with the Sunday Funday Brunch at Topgolf Dubai. An interactive Sunday brunch, you’ll enjoy two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay, a three-course set shareable menu of comfort dishes and unlimited beverages. There’s soft, house and junior packages available, although you’ll need at least four people per booking. It takes place at the earlier time of 11am, with two-hour or three-hour packages available until 2pm.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, 11am to 2pm, two-hour packages, Sundays, Dhs200 soft for two hours, Dhs300 soft for three hours, Dhs350 house for two hours, Dhs525 house for three hours. Tel: (0)4 371 9999 topgolfdubai.ae

Yalumba

The perfect spot for quality time with the family, Yalumba’s Sunday brunch has everything you could possibly wish for. From sublime food to entertainment that will keep the little ones busy and happy, entertainment includes pizza making, magic shows, movies and so much more. The cuisine is international so everybody will be satisfied.

Yalumba, Le Meridien Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 premium, Dhs75 kids aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 702 2455 yalumbadubai.com

Images: Supplied