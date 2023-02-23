Whiz just 75 minutes in the car from Dubai and you will arrive in this little slice of paradise…

Perched on the hilltops of Muscat, Oman, Aida is getting us seriously psyched up for future travel plans.

3 of 12

Situated 100 metres above the shores, the project will be home to two hotels of 450 rooms, a plaza filled with world-class restaurants, luxurious retail, an 18-hole golf club, wellness centres, gyms, private infinity pools, and of course a gorgeous outdoor landscape looking onto the Gulf of Oman.

With a focus on nature, wellness, and relaxation, Aida is an ‘ode to the sea’. Sheltered in the rocks, the floating guest suites will feature a private pool and hanging bedroom to reconnect with nature. Pure paradise.

The guest suites and amenities will be interconnected through winding sea cliff pathways, leading to the next exciting adventure and taking you closer to the crashing waves with every step.

Aida will also feature 3,500 residences which include villas with private infinity pools, townhouses, and low-rise apartments – which you can own if you have a spare Dhs300k per year hanging around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DarGlobal Real Estate (@darglobalofficial)

The mega project will be developed over three phases across three and a half million square metres and aims to support the growth of Oman’s tourism and real-estate sectors in accordance with Oman Vision 2040.

“We’re working to ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to building a large, mixed-use development that fits in with the characteristics of the area,” said Ziad El Chaar, the vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties.

“AIDA sits atop one of the world’s highest peaks, a place where all the noise is quietened, composing a beautiful symphony. Overlooking one of the most breath-taking horizons in the world will lie a place bubbling with inspiration.”

daralarkan.com

Images: Dar al Arkan