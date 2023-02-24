29 new bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

March: Above Eleven

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs – and it’s landing on the Palm Jumeirah in January 2023. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments. The website also promises key features such as a garden maze in the entrance as well as a large outdoor terrace, so we reckon this might just be our new favourite sundowner spot in the winter months. Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, opening March 2023. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

March: Franky in Florence and Hawker Boi

The Park is a new concept brought to you by Tom Arnel, the man behind some of our favourite Aussie-inspired cafes and eateries. The EatX concept stretches over three floors, with each floor housing a different concept to create a new foodie hotspot in JLT. On the ground floor, Splendour Fields is a family-friendly restaurant that’s already open, serving freshly baked croissants, energizing smoothies and specialty coffee. Still to come in February, the first floor is the first permanent restaurant from the elusive Hawker Boi, while the rooftop is home to Franky in Florence, an open-sky Italian where guests can enjoy an aperitivo spritz and a plate of antipasti or wood fired pizza.

Hawker Boi and Frankie in Florence, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening February 2023. eatx.com

March: Limonata

Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata promises the same interiors that demand to be Instagrammed and the kind of ambience that keeps you partying into the night. You’ll find it at Club Vista Mare.

Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 2023. @limonatadubai

March: Miya

Bottling up the spirit of Mykonos and bringing it to the sunny shores of Dubai is Miya, a new Greek restaurant opening on Bluewaters in March. Promising an authentic Greek hospitality experience, the restaurant is modelled on a fictional character called Miya, a lady with a passion for blending, baking and marinating the finest Greek ingredients. Expect reinvented classics and oh-so-pretty interiors.

Miya, Bluewaters Island, off Dubai Marina,

March: Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar

Beloved JLT restaurant Nola will introduce Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar to City Walk, which draws inspiration from 19th Century New Orleans, next month. In keeping with Nola’s blend of notable modern vintage look and feel, the upcoming venue promises a fun attitude and jazzy vibes ,where people can just let the good times roll.

Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar, The Square, City Walk, opening early 2023.

March: Ria

A new concept called Ría is gearing up to take the place of Breeze at Club Vista Mare. Ría comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others, and promises to be an upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. Set to open in the coming weeks, the elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, everyone is welcome at Ría. Whether you’re visiting with the family, for a date night, or with mates for a fun evening out. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat, opening soon.@riarestaurantbar

March: Sfumato

Described as a restaurant and wine lounge, Sfumanto is the latest opening from OY Hospitality, the group behind restaurants like Vaga and Garth. The venue will open inside the iconic Opus Tower in Business Bay, joining the ranks of The Maine, Roka and Basko.

Sfumanto, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, opening Q1, 2023. @oyhospitality.com

March: AYLA Beach

Described as a journey into the Eastern Mediterranean’s 50s & 60s golden era, the culinary scene of the Levant is the inspiration behind this soon-to-open addition to The Club at Palm West Beach. Joining the likes of Playa, Eva and SAN, AYLA Beach will feature a menu of local seafood, paired with refreshing cocktails.

Ayla Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, opening Q1 2023. westbeach.ae/the-club

March: Bal Harbour Beach

Another exciting addition to Palm West Beach’s strip of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be Bal Harbour Beach. Inspired by the famed beach in Miami, this chic beach club will be the signature beachfront spot for sun-drenched days at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opening Q1, 2023. marriott.com

March: Helipad by Frozen Cherry

Beloved Beirut-born Frozen Cherry is opening in Dubai, and it’s going to be straight to the top of your sundowner list. Helipad by Frozen Cherry will open in the first quarter of 2023, located on Festival City Mall’s south helipad. When it opens, guests will be able to enjoy fabulous themed nights and funky music alongside master mixology, making for an iconic sundowners spot. The venue will invite guests to enjoy a rustic-luxe setting with a boho feel, gorgeous views of the Dubai creek, lively music and beverages that have been crafted by best-in-class mixologists.

Helipad by Frozen Cherry, Dubai Festival City Mall’s South helipad, opening Q1 2023, dubaifestivalcity.com

March: McGettigan’s

Bringing signature Irish craic to Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, will be McGettigan’s, when the beloved Irish pub chain opens in the hotel in March. Promising to cater to the local community and nearby residential areas, the hotel’s 3rd floor will be dedicated to the huge indoor and outdoor space, where visitors can expect traditional live music, entertainment, plentiful screens for live sports and authentic Irish food & beverage.

McGettigan’s, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, opening March 2023. mcgettigans.com

Opening later in 2023

Q2: The Guild

Another exciting new opening from EatX, The Guild, is a supersized new dining destination at ICD Brookfield in DIFC. Although we’re not sure of exactly what to expect, their newly created Instagram page promises ‘epicurean feasts among the Nurseries, Rockpool, Salon, and Aviary.’ We’re intrigued.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening early 2023. @theguilddubai

Q2: Leña Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to The Palm in 2023. If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. A year after opening Leña Marbella, an opening in Madrid followed, the same year that the Marbella restaurant was recognised with the highest accolade of the restaurant category at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. So, we can expect some pretty wow-worthy interiors when the brand opens in Dubai. Leña, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, East Side, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2, 2023. groupodanigarcia.com Q2: Okku For 10 years, upscale Japanese restaurant Okku was at the top of its game, consistently recognised among Dubai’s best homegrown restaurants. When it sadly closed down in The H Hotel in the summer of 2018, the team promised that Okku would return in a new location. And now we can confirm that it’s finally happening, with Okku set to reopen on the Palm Jumeirah. At the moment, we’re not sure where on The Palm Okku is planning to open, but we don’t have long to find out. The team behind the brand tell us that Okku 2.0 is set to open at the end of April. Okku Dubai, Palm Jumeirah location TBC, opening April 2023. @okkudubai Q2: Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and TERO by Reif Beloved chef Reif Othman is opening not one, but two licensed restaurants in the new district of Dubai Hills Estate Business Park. The first is another opening of his signature Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant, which already exists in Dar Wasl Mall, with 80 seats across an indoor restaurant and alfresco terrace. While tucking into Reif’s experimental Japanese dishes, diners will be able to sip from a selection of wines and spirits. Alongside Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills will become home to TERO (which stands for The Experience by Reif Othman). TERO Chef’s Table will seat just 12 guests, with chairs perfectly positioned to watch the culinary masters at work. An inviting, apartment-style interior will make TERO feel just like dining in Reif’s home. Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and TERO Chef’s Table, Dubai Hills Estate Business Park, opening early 2023. reifkushiyaki.com

Q3: Signor Sassi

Iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, is set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall in 2023. Signor Sassi Dubai will be the third Signor Sassi in the Middle East, with the brand already operational in Riyadh and Doha. The one in Kuwait, which was the first in the region, has since closed its doors. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, or beautifully presented seafood, but the must-try dish is the spaghetti lobster.

Signor Sassi, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2 2023.

Q3: BCH: CLB

Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm sometime in the third quarter of 2023 is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club. Details remain scarce, although the sandy spot is set to open before the end of the year. What we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look.

BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q1 2023. @bchclbdxb

Q3: Smoki Moto

While Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach is already welcoming guests, it won’t be until next year that its culinary array of 10 restaurants and bars is fully open. Among the last to open will be Smoki Moto, a high-end, Korean steakhouse that will serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant. Stealing the show is the tabletop barbeque, where trailblazing design meets uncompromisingly fresh ingredients.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3,2023. marriott.com

Q4: Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli, renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest. In Dubai, it will be managed by Neat Food, and will become the first extension into the Middle East for the brand when it opens as part of the new J1 Beach at La Mer. “Bâoli is a retreat-styled space inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India and which will offer a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach,” says Sanjeev Nanda, Founder of Neat Food.

Q4: Frantzén and Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm next year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4, 2023.

Q4: Gigi Rigolatto

Merex will team up with Paris Society International for the third beach club at J1 Beach, bringing the legendary Gigi Rigolatto to the region for the first time. From the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area. Described by Brian Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International, as setting “a new standard for ultra-premium hospitality and lifestyle beach offering,” we’re promised ‘extraordinary experiences’ when it opens late next year.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

Q4: Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia. A new opening from the Bulldozer Group at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development, chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We’re promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

TBC: La Vita

La Vita is the name of a new Dubai beach club currently under construction at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. This Italian-born hospitality company is responsible for a duo of the chicest restaurant openings in the last 12 months: elegant DIFC restaurant Chic Nonna, and the upscale Italian seafood eatery, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare.

La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach.

TBC: Toto