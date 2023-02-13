14 of the best places to enjoy dinner and a show in Dubai

Swapping nightclubs for supper clubs…

We’ve seen a recent shift in the nightlife industry; dance floors are being swapped with dinner tables and loud music switched for live acts. If there’s one thing you can say about Dubai, is its endless determination to create something new in a time where it’s needed the most.

If you’re keen to check out a dinner and a show in Dubai, here are 14 of the best options.

Babylon

DIFC’s latest restaurant presents a sizzling dinner and a show. From the moment you enter Babylon, prepare to be struck by the dramatic venue with sleek light fixtures, soft red furnishings, floral patterns and beautiful ornaments adding to the sultry and eccentric aesthetic. A fusion of cabaret and burlesque is set to enchant you all night long at Babylon, with shows ranging from lone acts to group performances. Masterfully choreographed sets boast high-energy performances and characters in extravagant costumes, often travelling through the audience as well as on the stage.

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Tues to Sun 7pm to 3am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 352 7750, @babylondifc

Kōyō

This chic restaurant and bar is inspired to bring the essence of Japanese highlife all the way to the shores of Dubai. Guests will embark on an immersive experience through fine dining and oriental-inspired live entertainment from dancers to musical performances. Illuminated with sultry red lighting and adorned with oriental detailing, This night club style restaurant is sure to elevate any occasion.

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tues to Fri 6pm to 1am, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am, Sun and Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 423 8312, koyodubai.com

Billionaire

Billionaire Dubai is back in action and offers a line up of exciting live shows to complement your dinner experience. The entertainment is curated by Artistic Production Director, Montserrat (Montse) Moré who has worked with Cirque du Soleil, Lío and Pacha in Ibiza, and this season includes dazzling singers, expertly choreographed dancers and jaw-dropping circus acts. Among the more unmissable and eye-popping feats, see Britain’s Got Talent participants ‘Dust in the Wind’ perform their unique circus act ‘Adagio’; and brothers Michael and Dario Togni perform their act, Icarian Games, a traditional yet very rare circus acrobatic discipline.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial

53 Dubai

53 Dubai is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai

Dream

Dream is the name of the lavish late-night dinner and a show concept at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. The stunning restaurant utilises sophisticated projection technology to express different narratives throughout the evening. With plush, regal finishings, the space has been expertly designed to offer a luxurious experience while keeping its ethereal ‘Dream’ aesthetic. Dream’s wow-factor lies within its evening show, which has been meticulously rehearsed to deliver a faultless performance. A new cast has been added, providing a combination of songs, dances, aerialists, acrobats, magic shows and more.

Dream, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Tuesday to Sunday 8pm to 3am, mon closed. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Papillon

Papillon took over the space previously held by Asia de Cuba in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, with a completely overhauled aesthetic. With a supper-club style setting, tables sit lower than the stage, where a single spotlight shines on closed curtains. The venue has reopened with a brand new show and cast, promising a cabaret style experience – feathers and all. The bar is covered in pink tiles, which is just one of the subtle feminine touches embedded throughout the space. While other dinner-and-a-show concepts focus on beautiful people doing impressive skills, this artistic portrayal of raw emotions sets the experience apart.

Papillon, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Tuesday to Saturday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 252 4098. @papillondxb

The Theater

The Theater Dubai offers ‘world-class entertainment unlike anything seen before, conceptualised by visionary music maestro, Guy Manoukian’. A team of global talent, including dancers, singers and aerialists have been flown in to provide an unforgettable show, from a stage which runs through the audience. Dinner tables are positioned for the best possible view, where a menu of fine dining dishes will accompany the entertainment.

The Theatre Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesday to Saturday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com

Play

PLAY Restaurant & Lounge hosts a ‘Midnight Brunch’ every Monday from 8pm to 10pm, with enigmatic live entertainment and an a la carte menu. Starting from Dhs450, the experience includes access to live entertainment, signature cocktails, and a la carte dining.

Play Restaurant & Lounge, Floor 36, The H Hotel, Mondays, 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 336 4444. playrestaurants.com

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar

This sultry spot is often championed by What’s On Dubai, and for good reason. The hidden gem in Palazzo Versace serves up a decent food menu that’s backed by some of the best live music you’ll hear in Dubai. Currently in residence, American musician Zaxai presents a series of captivating performances throughout February and March. A minimum spend of Dhs250 per person on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Dhs350 on Friday to Sunday is required.

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 556 8865. palazzoversace.ae

La Perle

One of Dubai’s most popular theatre shows, La Perle is found in the purpose-built venue in Al Habtoor City. The enchanting performance is not to be missed, with acrobatics, mind-blowing set design and a theatrical storyline. You can combine your ticket with dinner at one of six restaurants in the area. For Dhs404, you’ll get a bronze ticket and a pre-fixe, three-course dinner at either Gonpachi, BQ, Le patio, Babiole, World Cut Steakhouse or Il Pastaio.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Tuesday to Saturday, 6.30pm or 9.30pm, tickets from Dhs207, dinner and a show tickets from Dhs404. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Taikun

Taikun Dubai has a new location at Habtoor City, and with an entirely new cast of singers and dancers – this is a one of a kind experience that promises a dazzling display of music, dance and culinary skill. Sip on drinks and enjoy the marrying of French and pan-Asian cuisines, all while enjoying the newest rendition of the theatrical dining experience.

Takiun, Hilton Habtoor City, Tuesday to Sunday, Tues to Sat 8pm to 3am, Sun 8pm to 12am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 307 0941. taikundubai.com

Flashback Speakeasy

Flashback Speakeasy, found hidden within Paramount Hotel, is hoping to send you back to the 1920’s with its new live music nights. Vocal talents of local artists such as Claudia Patrice, Larudche and Andrea Laguna will be taking the stage to bring you the sounds of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and many more legendary singers. On Thursdays, guests can enjoy ‘Murder in the Speakeasy’, a murder-mystery themed dinner and a show that’s set in the 1930s. It’s Dhs299 with the soft package, Dhs380 for the house package and Dhs550 with bubbles.

Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Thursdays 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)55 180 7559. @paramounthoteldubai

La Casa Del Tango

With hopes of bringing Buenos Aires to Dubai, professional tango dancer Enrique Macana opened La Casa Del Tango in DIFC. The high-energy show builds throughout the night with passionate dances, intense drumming sessions and impressive solo performances.

La Casa Del Tango Restaurant & Bar, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Sun to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)52 486 9301, @lacasadeltangodxb.

Antika Bar

For a Levantine experience check out DIFC’s theatrical restaurant, Antika Bar. The venue has a variety of different acts on stage throughout the week, including Farah Nakhoul on Thursdays, Karim Nour on Fridays and Fady Harb on Saturdays.

Antika Bar, Podium Level, Tower 2 – Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Sat to Thur 6pm to 3am, Fri 2pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 735 9177. antikabar.ae

Images: Provided