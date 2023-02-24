The fun belly-aching laughter festival is back…

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival.

The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before.

The main gigs will take place across a number of popular venues in Dubai including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, and more.

Over 90 funny men and women will perform as part of the comedy festival in Dubai guaranteeing stomach stitches and Muttley laughter. At the moment the line-up hasn’t been revealed, but it will be announced soon so you can get to booking your tickets which will be available in March.

In the past, the event has welcomed several of the planet’s funniest comedians including Russell Peters, Mo Amer, Michelle Wolf, Bassem Youssef, Maz Jobrani, Eddie Griffin, Vir Das, Gad Elmaleh and Ali Al Sayed.

Below is just a preview of the funniest moments from last year’s festival.

Besides international talent, the comedy festival is also a platform where local and regional talent can show off their laughter-inducing skills.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, “The festival is always a great success and brings a level of humour to Dubai that is unrivalled, allowing family, friends, and communities to bond over the joy of comedy.”

Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, ticket prices to be announced soon. dubaicomedyfest.ae