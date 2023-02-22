Astonishing natural beauty, mountains, marine life, history, and hidden gems…

Just two hours away from Dubai and a world away from the glitzy skyscrapers and five-star lifestyle, this tiny coastal town is waiting to be discovered.

As the only emirate on the UAE’s east coast, Fujairah lies between the rocky Hajar mountains and the sparkling Indian Ocean and is becoming a popular weekend getaway for those looking for a change of scenery, a dose of nature, and an element of tranquility.

From scuba-diving to wadi-climbing, Fujairah is synonymous with beautiful beaches, adventures, culture, and its fair share of hidden gems.

Here are 12 things to do when visiting Fujairah:

Snorkel around Snoopy Island

Named after the cartoon dog, which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling in the GCC. Turtles, fish every colour of the rainbow, and even little white-tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home. Take a daycation at Sandy Beach Resort for direct access to the island with snorkeling equipment to rent and non-motorised water sports. Sandy Beach Resort also has a mini waterpark for little ones and a beautiful infinity pool with a swim-up bar.

Sandy Beach Resort, Fujairah, Al Aqah. Tel:(0)9 244 5555. Dhs130 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. sandybeach.ae

Visit the Fujairah Fort

This one is for the history lovers… Built in the 16th century, Fujairah Fort is one of the oldest forts in the UAE and the largest castle in Fujairah. The top of the tower is elevated around 20-metres above sea level offering incredible views over the city while the fort is known for its significant role in resisting invasion and bombardment by the British Royal Navy.

Fujairah Fort, Fujairah City. Daily, 8am to 5pm. Free entry. Tel:(0)9 223 9201.

Lunch with a view at Turtle Beach Bar

Located within Royal Beach Hotel, Turtle Beach Bar has an amazing view of Dibba Rock and a chilled, holiday beach shack vibe. The beautiful spot overlooks the sparkling Indian Ocean with direct access to the beach and serves lunch and dinner from 11am every day. On the menu? You can enjoy cocktails, mocktails, fish and chips, speciality coffee, burgers, and more while taking in the scenes and sea breeze. Oh and it is pet-friendly!

Royal Beach Hotel & Resort, Al Faqeet Area, Dibba, Fujairah. Daily from 11am to 1am. Tel:(0)9 244 9444. royalbeach.ae/ @turtle_beach_restaurant_bar

Hike through Wadi Abadilah

Being located within the Hajar mountains, Fujairah has plenty of gems worth exploring. Wadi Abadilah is the perfect hike for picturesque nature scenes and wadi dips. The trail is considered easy to moderate and will take you through agricultural farmland where you will spot banana trees, mango trees, date palms, and, if you’re lucky, you may be able to catch flowing streams and pools in the wadis. It is possible for little ones to do this hike but do keep an eye on them as a few rocks can be slippery.

Coordinates: 25.440816, 56.196784. @visitfujeirah / @mhsnpkl

Satisfy your seafood cravings at Salia

For a chic seafood lunch on the beach, the newly-opened Salia Fujairah is the place to be. Located within the Address Beach Resort, the modern seafood bar and grill serves fresh fish and creative cocktails with direct beach access and ocean views. What to get? Order the seafood cioppino (Dhs69) and heirloom tomato salad (Dhs72).

Salia, Address Beach Resort, Fujairah. Tuesday to Sunday 4.30pm to 11.30pm, closed on Mondays. Tel:(0)9 204 7777. addresshotels.com

Get your thrills at Fujairah Adventure Park

Fujairah adventure park is reopened to the public, spanning 20 hectares, and has tons of activities for the whole family. From expertly designed bike and hiking trails to wall climbing and kayaking, there are plenty of fun fitness activities which both adults and children can enjoy while admiring the majestic views. Don’t have your own gear? Don’t worry, you can rent it at the venue. You can further chill out at the open-air cinema or fuel up at the coffee shop.

Fujairah Adventure Park. Sunday to Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 8pm. From Dhs40. Tel:(0)56 5111 660. fujairahadventurepark.ae

Explore the Rainbow Mountain

Wadi Ghub, also known as rainbow mountain, is a unique must-visit for avid hikers with spectacular terrain views and famous colourful rock formations. The 15km hike (full loop) is moderate to difficult with a fair amount of climbing and scrambling over rocks, so remember your hiking boots and plenty of water!

Coordinates: 25.577141897459178, 56.18519758915695. @visitfujeirah

Visit one of the oldest mosques in the country

On the road between Dibba and Khorfakkan, lies the oldest standing mosque in UAE: Al Bidya Mosque. Built from mud and stone, the ancient religious building is still in use and is recognised by UNESCO World Heritage Sites for its unique architecture, with four domes instead of one, and archaeological carvings.

Al Bidya, Fujairah. @visitfujeirah

Splash into the floating waterpark

Fujairah’s first-ever floating water park, Aqua Bounce, is located inside the Fairmont hotel. Surrounded by majestic mountain views and the sparkling Indian Ocean, there are slides, towers, bridges, cliffs, monkey bars, and even a floating trampoline for endless fun for all.

Fairmont Hotel, Mina Al Fajer, Dibba, Fujairah. 10am to 5pm, closed Wednesdays. Tel:(0)9 204 1111. fairmont.com

Find quaint cafés in Masafi

The quaint village of Masafi is around 30 minutes away from Fujairah and the scenic drive makes it well worth the trip. There’s a daily ‘Friday’ market selling everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to carpets (haggling is a must). Stop by the cute gem Cafe De La Ville for refreshing and affordable sips and smoothies.

De La Ville Cafe, Masafi Town, Fujairah. Daily 7am to 12am. Tel:(0)566499621. @cafe.dela.ville

Stroll along Umbrella Beach

Umbrella Beach is the new place to be for family fun in Fujairah. On the beach, there’s a padel tennis court, walking trails, beach volleyball, water sports, and a children’s jungle play area. Plus you’ll find loads of restaurants and dining options to fuel up, including Chicken Man, Mara, Saddle, and more.

Umbrella Beach, Fujairah. Tel:(0)92239090. umbrella-beach.com

Slurp down fresh oysters straight from Dibba

For a fresh, farm-to-table experience Dibba Bay’s rustic shop in Fujairah serves fresh oysters straight from the farm, just a stone’s throw away. It is the first farm in the Middle East to grow gourmet oysters and has become the primary supplier of fresh, juicy oysters to the UAE’s best restaurants. For Dhs127, you can get a dozen juicy shucked oysters served with lemon and vinaigrette.

Dibba Bay, Fujairah. Friday to Sunday, 8.30am to 4.30pm. Tel:(0) 50 119 1489. dibbabay.com

