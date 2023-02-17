We’ve tracked them down, so you don’t have to…

If you’re tired of the usual hotspots and are looking for somewhere new to grab an artisan coffee or tuck into delicious Thai street food, there are so many secret spots just waiting to be discovered. Feast your eyes on these unique cafes and restaurants and we guarantee you’ll thank us later.

Here are 14 hidden gems you’ll find in Dubai.

Boston Lane

This quirky coffee shop in Al Quoz was designed with Melbourne’s coffee culture in mind (it’s owned by Australians too, naturally). It’s got an awesome Aussie-inspired menu, but we definitely recommend trying one of the ingredient-packed toasties for that warm fuzzy tummy feeling. There’s an opportunity to shop too, as the cafe doubles up as a boutique.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Café Isan

Hidden in JLT’s bustling dining scene, this chef-founded licensed Thai restaurant offers genuine dishes from the Isan region and lively rustic vibes until late. Oh and it’s super affordable. Order the Thai green curry (Dhs43), papaya salad (Dhs37), and jumbo spring rolls (Dhs34).

Level 1, Armada Avenue Hotel, Cluster P, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Tel:(0)58-5291003.

Comptoir 102

Perfect your boho aesthetic at Comptoir 102, the edgy concept store and cafe in Jumeirah 1. Not only is it home to some of Dubai’s most covetable homewares, jewellery items, and clothes, it also boasts a hip cafe dishing out virtuous salads, plant-based desserts, and the cult-status vegan cheese platter.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 564 6576. comptoir102.com

Fiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

As part of the expansive facilities at the new Matcha padel club in Meydan comes a restaurant from two homegrown heavyweights: healthy pizza brand Pinza and the UAE’s main pitmaster, the legendary Hattem Mattar, introduce Fiya. A community eatery that puts fire-based cooking at its heart, meat is the star of the show at Fiya.

Fiya, Keturah Reserve, Matcha Meydan, daily from 5pm. @fiya.dxb

Fusion Ceviche

Chef-owned, homegrown, and authentically Peruvian – this hole-in-the-wall ceviche bar is a must-visit. The space is not large, seating around 20 or so inside and a further six outside. Sit at the bar for front-row seats to watch Chef Penelope prepare the renowned ceviches and share her fascinating stories. What to order? Try the clasico ceviche to start followed by the pulpo anticuchero.

Fusion Ceviche, Cluster Q (opposite The Park), JLT, Dubai. @fusioncevichedxb

Ivy’s Secret Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivy’s Secret Garden | Plants 🌿 (@secretgardenivy)

Nestled within the industrial warehouses of Al Quoz is Ivy’s Secret Garden. Part plant shop, part cafe, this instantly relaxing space is named after its owner, who combined her love of coffee and plants into one one-stop shop where guests can enjoy a hidden green gem in the urban jungle. The menu is limited to all-day acai bowls and small bites, plus an array of beverages that prove very popular, as do their green-themed workshops like skincare making and plant pot painting.

Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz 4, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (055) 8896982, secretgardenivy.com

Parker’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This pop-up hidden underneath the Museum of the Future is definitely worth seeking out. You don’t need a ticket to Museum of the Future but you’ll probably need to ask a member of staff to direct you to the right elevator. On the menu? You can get the iconic Matilda cake, as well as plenty of sweet and savoury options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Museum of the Future, Trade Centre, Dubai. Open from 9am. Temporary pop-up. @parkers

La Nena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Looking for somewhere to get your caffeine fix this weekend? You may have already seen this stunning new café on your Instagram feed… Recently opened in Al Quoz, La Nena is a Spanish café and concept store, with coffee, delectable snacks, and gorgeous homeware pieces to buy such as cups, plates, and candles. What’s more? It’s dog-friendly so bring along your four-legged friends!

La Nena, Al Marabea St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 7am to 6pm. @lenenacoffee

Moby Sushi

Hidden in a warehouse in Dubai’s industrial area, Al Quoz, Moby Sushi is Japanese inspired plant-based café. Created by INKED’s executive chef Hadrien Villedieu, this vegan menu at Moby combines traditional Japanese ingredients, recipes, and cooking methods with Western flavours. Don’t forget to try their coffee and baked goods too.

Moby at A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. open Sat to Thur 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @moby_sushi

Nightjar Cafe

You’ll find Nightjar in the urban district of Alserkal Avenue. The coffee haunt lives up to its cool location, with a lofthouse-style vibe featuring exposed ceilings, dark woods, and a huge wrap-around bar (it’s just for coffee though). Nightjar specialises in coffee and there are taps serving every type of coffee you can imagine.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Unit G62 Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, open 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 11pm. 7seeds.ae

Seva Table

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables, and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from an outdoor space dedicated to fitness classes to an extensive vegan menu and regular reiki and chakra healing workshops.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

The Farm

Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find a healthy-eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes, and child-friendly activities.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Vanilla Sukkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanilla Sukkar (@vanillasukkar)

This mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah is a quaint coffee shop and bakery. Located on Al Wasl Road, the small space is filled with plants, books, cute collectibles, and the smell of freshly baked goods. Don’t miss their melt-in-the-mouth sourdough pastries, the turmeric country loaf, and their signature white chocolate matcha latte, and join in one of their fun and informative monthly matcha or baking workshops.

Vanilla Sukkar, Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah, Dubai. 8am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 422 8843. @vanillasukkar

