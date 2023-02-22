When people say let your creative juices flow, they mean wine, right?

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time. Paint and grape classes are essentially an art class like the ones we had in school, with the added bonus of a couple of glasses of wine included.

Here are 3 paint and grape classes you can get creative in.

We Love Art

These classes take it up a level with each session focused on a famous piece of art. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of wine or four non-alcoholic drinks plus a pre-sketched canvas, two hours of teaching and all of the equipment provided. The hosts of We Love Art varies around Dubai and advance booking is advised. The next few events will be held at Phileas Fogg’s, One life, and Four Seasons Jumeirah.

We Love Art, locations vary around Dubai, from Dhs390. weloveart.com

Sip N Paint DXB

Paint along to afrobeats, old school R&B, hip hop, dancehall and amapiano tunes at this unique brunch concept. The class requires no experience and is priced at Dhs189. Soft and house drink packages are also available at the venue. The next events will be held on Saturday, March 11 and Saturday, April 29.

Republic, Doubletree by Hilton, Business Bay, Dhs189. dubai.platinumlist.net

ARTFem

ARTfem hosts wine and paint nights around the city with a member from the ARTfem team to guide you. It is priced at Dhs399 per person. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece. The next event will be hosted at Garth in Kempinski, Mall of The Emirates on Sunday February 26 and is inclusive of an appetiser, main dish and three drinks. This class will be a candle making and candle pot painting course. Check out their website for any other upcoming events.

Garth, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Sun, Feb 26, from 2pm to 4pm, Dhs399. artfemdxb.com

Images: Instagram