As the sunshine has returned, now is the time to put yourself poolside for some much needed sun.

Dubai ladies’ days come with various benefits, from complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools to unlimited free drinks and even lunch.

Here are some of the best ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

New: Privilege

When? Tuesday

Ladies Day at Privilege is taking Tuesdays to another level! Get pool access to the 75th floor, adults-only, city-facing pool with a glass of bubbly for Dhs100. Soak up the sun and enjoy the incredible views across the Downtown skyline. Privilege, SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, 9am to 6pm, Tuesday, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 607 0737, book.ennismore.com

New: White Beach

One of the hottest beach clubs on Palm Jumeirah dedicates Tuesdays to the ladies of the city, offering free-flowing wines and cocktails for Dhs200 alongside 50 per cent off their dining menu. If you want to bring your guy friends, they can redeem the same deal for Dhs300.

When? Tuesday

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 free-flowing drinks and 50 per cent off food. Tel: (0)4 426 0700, atlantis.com

New: Address Sky View

Expect good times, sunshine and tan lines on this gorgeous pool day, where ladies will be treated to delicate dishes and crisp drinks, every Wednesday from 10am to 7pm. For Dhs200 you will gain access to the pool and two complimentary drinks, with Dhs150 being redeemable on food.

When? Wednesday

Address Sky View, Emaar Square Area, Downtown Dubai, 10am to 7pm, Dhs200 with Dhs150 being redeemable, Tel: (0)4 873 8888, addresshotels.com

New: Wane by Sominya The Address Dubai Marina

Wane by Sominya has two deals for the ladies on Wednesdays and Fridays. If you’re looking for a hump day treat, from 12pm to 6pm you and your girl gang can enjoy 3 drinks for Dsh100 whilst you perch poolside. On Fridays the party really gets going, with all queens being able to sip on unlimited wine and cocktails for only Dhs99 between 12pm and 5pm- a no-brainer.

When? Wednesday and Friday

Wane by Somiya, The Address Dubai Marina, Wed and Fri, multiple offers, Tel: (0)52 884 4879, wanebysomiya.ae

New: Playa

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city every Tuesday at Playa’s ladies’ day. From 11am to 5pm, all queens are invited to sit poolside or lounge on the beach, with a minimum spend of Dhs180, which will then get you two free drinks.

When? Tuesdays

Playa, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 11am to 5pm, minimum spend of Dhs180 plus two free drinks, Tel: (8) 007 5292, playadxb.com

New: Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Spend your Sunday at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool’s luxurious Sunday pool session, dedicated to all the queens of Dubai. For Dhs199 all ladies can sip on four drinks including wine, spirits and selected cocktails, whilst grazing on a lunch platter from 12pm to 7pm. Alongside this, there are many VIP options you can choose to upgrade your classic pool day, to make it uber luxurious.

When? Sunday

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool, Radisson Resort Hotel, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun Dhs199, four house beverages, lunch platter. Tel: (0)58 559 4222, tlamborghini-maresnostrum.ae

Andreea’s

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club has a super-sized swimming pool. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Friday and Sunday. For Dhs145, ladies can enjoy six hours of free-flowing beverages and light bites from 12pm to 6pm.

When? Every Friday and Sunday

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Friday and Sunday, Dhs135. Tel: (058) 693 5778. @andreeasdubai

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is a hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. Join this JBR hotspot from 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, where ladies pay Dhs200 at the entrance, which includes five selected drinks vouchers. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene all day.

When? Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm, Dhs200 inclusive of five drinks vouchers and pool and beach access. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach has its ladies’ day not once, but twice per week. From 9am to 4pm on Mondays, there’s unlimited frozen drinks and lunch for Dhs75, or come before 11am and present a real lemon for a free wristband. On Tuesdays, it’s Dhs100 with unlimited rosé, a ladies’ day cocktail and a selection of beach bites, or free before 11am if you come in pink swimwear.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs75 Mon, Dhs100 Tues. Tel: (04) 399 3333. @barastibeach

Bla Bla

Miami Beats runs every Tuesday between 12pm to 3pm so round up your girls and snag an extra day off work. There’s something for everyone with a special deal for girls and guys. For the ladies it’s Dhs150 for a wristband which will get you three hours of free-flowing house white or red wine, sangria, mocktails or soft drinks, plus one bar snack. upgrade your package to Dhs220 for free-flowing prosecco. Gents can join in the fun by paying Dhs199 to receive four tokens which can be redeemed against a selection of house beers, house spirits, soft drinks and mocktails.

When? Every Tuesday

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Tuesdays 12pm to 3pm, Dhs150 or Dhs220. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but its what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Sunday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy unlimited strawberry daiquiri or rosé wine for Dhs149.

When? Every Sunday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 10pm to 7pm, Dhs149. Tel:(04) 427 1000. facebook.com/CocoLoungeDXB

Cove Beach

Cove Beach’s Wednesday ladies’ day is arguably one of the city’s most popular girls days. For the silver package (Dhs149), ladies can enjoy five hours of free-flowing rose and sangria, from 12pm to 5pm and a bean bag on the beach. For the gold package (Dhs199) you can get the same plus the option of sipping on pink gin, a sun bed by the pool, as well as access to the lunch buffet (12pm to 4pm). For guys its’ Dhs300 including a sun bed and Dhs150 credit redeemable on food and drinks.

When? Every Wednesday

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Drift Beach Dubai

Located in the swanky One&Only Royal Mirage, Drift Beach Dubai is described as a destination where “luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity”. Every Tuesday, ladies can access for Dhs75 which is inclusive of Drift’s signature cocktail ‘Le Rose’ on arrival.

When? Every Tuesday

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh. Pool and beach open daily 10.30am to 7pm, restaurant open daily 12.30pm to 7pm, ladies’ day Tuesdays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Eva Beach House

This beach club at Palm West Beach’s The Club boasts a Tulum-style beachside experience for all guests. Tuesday is dedicated to all the ladies, with five beverages and a two-course lunch available for Dhs200. Upgrade for Dhs100 and receive a sunlounger and Prosecco.

When? Tuesday

Eva Beach House, The Club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 for 2 course lunch and five house beverages, +Dhs100 for a sunbed and prosecco. Tel: (0)4 510 4800, evabeachhousedubai.com

February 30

We have fallen for this new beach club and might have just double tap it once more, thanks to its new ladies’ day deal. Every Tuesday from noon to 4pm, women get a sun bed, plus four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman to order a la carte. Dishes include seared salmon, beef sliders and shrimp tempura.

When? Every Tuesday

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Tue Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at The Social Pool by Soul St is the new ladies’ day that offers fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 12pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

When? Every Sunday

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party, Soul St, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Sundays 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel:(0)55 700 0515, @soulstreetdubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150, or Dhs250 if you upgrade to include unlimited prosecco. For guys it’s Dhs300 minimum spend, or use that for a set lunch and four selected beers.

When? Every Thursday

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Every Tuesday from 8am to 7pm, ladies can head to Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse to enjoy one dish from a specially prepared menu, plus two house drinks and pool access for Dhs100 per person. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost).

When? Every Tuesday

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Tuesdays 8am til 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

La Piscina

Wind into the weekend on Fridays at La Piscina, the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Ladies can enjoy free entry every Friday from 1pm to 4pm and three complimentary drinks when you order a main dish.

When? Monday

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai Creek, 1pm to 4pm Monday. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Ease your midweek blues at this effortless boho-chic beachfront lounge, where ladies can enjoy deals during the day and evening. For a relaxing beach day with your girls book one of the new deluxe cabanas (max four per bed) for Dhs399, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks at the lounge area. When the sun sets, you and your fellow queens can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10pm for Dhs99 per person.

When? Wednesday

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeriah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, Day time beach cabana Dhs399 fully redeemable, 7pm to 10pm free-flowing drinks Dhs99, www.sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Mare by Bussola

A chic ode to the Italian Riviera, Mare by Bussola is a new adults-only pool and beach experience at The Westin Mina Seyahi. Decorated in alluring aquatics, every Tuesday is dedicated to ladies’ day, where for Dhs149 ladies can enjoy pool and beach access, a dish from the ladies’ day menu and free flowing red, white and rose wine plus pink bubbly.

When? Every Tuesday

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (056) 994 7429, @marebybussola

Nikki Beach Dubai

One of the stalwarts on the ladies’ day scene is Nikki Beach Dubai, which serves up a lively atmosphere, live music and some top beats alongside their ladies’ day deal. Priced at Dhs250, ladies can enjoy three complimentary beverages, a two-course lunch and take advantage of a complimentary day bed with pool access.

When? Every Tuesday

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Tuesdays, 11am to 6pm, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 376 6162. facebook.com/nikkibeachdubai

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy passes for Dhs75 for entry, plus one complimentary starter dish. There will be resident DJs spinning relaxing house hits throughout the day, plus it’s open from 10am to maximise tanning time.

When? Every Wednesday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 5pm, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Surf Club

Buckle up for a ladies’ day and night at Surf Club. Renowned for its eclectic ambience and lively beats, this poplar beach bar is now offering fun in the sun and moonlight madness for all ladies. For Dhs199 ladies can bask in the sun, whilst they tuck into a specially curated food platter and bottomless mojitos and grape. This deal is redeemable between 1pm and 5pm and again at 7pm to 11pm.

When? Wednesday

Surf Club, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 589 5444, Dhs199 for food platter and unlimted selected drinks, 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm, surfclubdubai.com

Venus Beach Club

Grab your besties and head to Venus Beach Club as they have recently introduced a pool day every Tuesday from 10am to 7pm. Lounge on the water’s edge and indulge in Italian favourites and delicious cocktails. All you have to pay is Dhs150, which is completely redeemable on food and beverages.

When? Tuesday

Venus Beach Club, Caesars Palace, Julius Tower, Dubai, Tues 10am to 7pm Dhs150 fully redeemable, Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

Villamoré

Villamoré nestled in the luxurious Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah has launched a new Friday offer for ladies called Aphrodite Ladies’ Day. For Dhs150, ladies will receive vouchers to enjoy five of Villamoré’s royally refreshing cocktails and complimentary access to the resort’s pool and beach. Feel hungry? Ladies can also avail 50 per cent off from the pool and beach menu. You can avail of the deal every Friday from 9am to 4pm.

When: Friday

Villamoré, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri 9am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 444 2000, @villamoredubai

WET Deck

Drip runs every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. The deal includes pool access and bottomless house beverages and one food voucher for Dhs199. For guys it’s Dhs299 with six drinks vouchers and a meal. Expect good vibes’ poolside, with live entertainment and hypnotic beats.

When? Every Sunday

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity. You’ll get free entry, access to both pool and beach, as well as one drinks voucher. For guys, it’s Dhs200 with Dhs100 back in credit.

When? Every Tuesday and Thursday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am. Tel:(04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

