Try something new: 21 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

New dining spots, performances and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 21 new things to do in Dubai this month.

Dance your Sunday away at Laguna Beach Taverna

This boho chic al fresco dining spot is turning up the heat with a party every Sunday. Nomadic Tune takes place from 12pm to 8pm, where partygoers can dance to the beats of funky house and melodic techno. The dress code is boho-chic, with all guests being encouraged to dive into the complimentary festival makeup and hair braiding stations on arrival. With a glass of sangria in hand and your toes in the sand, you will be transported to your own Grecian party Island at this beachfront venue. This Sunday session is free entrance for ladies but will cost men Dhs255 per person which includes three drinks. Or, book a table for four and it’s Dhs1,000, fully redeemable.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, Sundays 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)5 875 7662. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Dine at Address Grand Creek Harbour

Dubai Creek Harbour’s second hotel comes from Dubai-born Address Hotels & Resorts. The 233-room hotel offers stunning views of the entire city across the Creek, with the Executive, Skyline, and Panoramic suites boasting unbeatable cityscapes. This property is designed to create the intimacy of a boutique hotel, whilst offering the amenities and energy to ensure a stay perfect for the whole family. Foodies can tuck into international fare at The Restaurant and Mediterranean flavours at Luma Pool Lounge, both of which benefit from stunning views. Make a weekend of it, and check in for a getaway, where room rates start from Dhs1,050.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor Rd, Dubai, doubles from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)4 567 2030, addresshotels.com

Test out your padel skills on a new floating court

With padel taking the world by storm, we have seen many venues dedicated to this fast growing sport pop up across the city. Adding a classic Dubai twist, you and your besties can now have your weekly padel match on a floating court in JLT. Padelx is open from 6am to 11pm, with two courts available with prices starting from Dhs200 an hour.

Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 6am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)50 9574069. @padelx_official

Be immersed in a futuristic world

Aya, an experiential entertainment park, opened at the end of last year in Wafi City Mall and transports visitors into a futuristic universe through the magic of art and technology. Aya is Spread across 40,000 square feet at Wafi City Mall, divided into 12 different zones, all with water and space themes, such as ‘the falls,’ ‘luna,’ and ‘aurora.’ Each room is filled with interactive experiences that you can wander through, witness and even touch, so there’s sure to be some Instagram-worthy locations as you move through the destination. Luminous gardens, twinkling galaxies and stunning light shows await.

Aya Dubai, first floor, Wafi Mall, Oud Metha Road, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to midnight weekends, opens December 17, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com Get creative at a new female-focused co-working space Dubai now has a beautiful female focused co-working space, The Bureau. This light and airy co-working space is located in the heart of Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. The concept is co-founded by Dubai born and raised sisters, Nikita and Rhea Patel, who shared the vision of creating a cosy, welcoming and supportive space. The Bureau offers a modern and light space with a co-working lounge, as well as private offices, meeting rooms, as well as a podcast studio and phone booth. This one-stop shop also incorporates a fitness studio called NAÕ, a vanity room complete with showers, and even a pumping room for new mothers. It’s important to stay fueled and hydrated, which is made easy thanks to an on-site Jones The Grocer, where you can stock up on coffee, snacks and wholesome meals. The Bureau, Building 6, Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai, UAE, Tel: (0)54 583 3397, @thebureauae

Check out a sizzling new dinner and a show

Babylon is bringing something new to the haute dining scene in DIFC, with sophisticated interiors and sultry decor setting the stage for an evening of fun fine dining and extraordinary entertainment. Known as a place of maximalism and opulence, this splendour is showcased through rich interiors, a menu of gourmet delights and vibrant entertainment. When guests can tear their eyes away from the stage, a culinary show awaits on their plate, with refined sharing dishes the star of the show. Internationally influenced and inspired by Babylon’s historic essence as a gathering place for pure conviviality, executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos describes his menu as ‘revisited neo-classical cuisine’ that promises to be “unique, fun and designed to serve the purpose of entertaining.”

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 7.30pm to late. Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylondifc

Retreat to a stunning desert glamping retreat

Set over a sprawling 371,000 square metre landscape, Terra Solis Dubai can be found in a hidden oasis surrounded by endless dunes. The venue is a 30-minute drive from most locations in Dubai, making it the perfect escape from the city without a long car journey. Inspired by star constellations, guests can choose from three overnight experiences including 48 spacious and luxurious Polaris bell tents, 20 Perseid lodges and six exclusive Orion pool lodges. Prices for the bell tents start from Dhs1,354 per couple including breakfast and access to the pool and events.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision, from Dhs1,354. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com

Enjoy high tea at glamourous Parisian restaurant Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

First being announced two years ago from the creators of top Dubai restaurants Il Borro and Alici comes oh-so-pretty Josette. Reservations start from Monday February 6, where guests can enjoy high tea alongside a live quartet (the restaurant also opens for lunch and dinner). This glamourous Parisian spot has a menu crafted by chef Burcu Cracknell, whose extensive culinary experience includes stints at LPM, La Serre and Il Borro in Dubai, and promises a unique showcase of Parisian cuisine. Expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, @josettedubai

See Fontana – the all-new aquatic circus performance #dubaifestivalcity #dubai #VibesByTheBay ♬ … is sweaty – Kellan @whatsondubai Fontana is a new aquatic circus experience that has landed in Dubai… Here’s a preview… #whatsondubai Fontana, a breathtaking water show produced by Cirque Du Liban is running until March. Fontana is the first travelling water circus in the Middle East and is a performance the whole family will love. Expect live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Ticket prices start from Dhs90 for the green seating and it goes all the way up to Dhs300 for gold which is right in front of the mesmerizing action. @cirqueduliban, @Fontanashow Grab a coffee at a cool desert pop-up The ever popular and Insta worthy Hidden pop-up is back. This off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe oozes boho-vibes, with rope deck chairs in crisp white surrounding cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. Hidden welcomes guests for evenings under the stars from 4pm to 12am from Sunday to Thursday and 4pm until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Hidden, near Al Maha, Dubai, Sun to Thu 4pm to 12am and Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. @hidden_dubai Party into the late hours at an exclusive new club, Voyage by Amelia In the grounds of Address Sky View, Amelia Lounge is a jaw-dropping spot for partying in an incredible setting. Now the brand has unveiled a secret room upstairs, called Voyage by Amelia, and it’s an exclusive club you’re going to want to be a part of. Set to transport guests to the 1920s through a sensorial journey, the eclectic design of this brand-new private room sets the stage for evenings of master mixology and incredible music. Accessed via a private elevator, it’s a secret spot for those in the know. Voyage by Amelia, Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur to Sat from 11pm till late, Tel: (0)4 328 2805, amelialounge.com Top up your tan at gorgeous Verde Beach Beach club season is back and if you’re looking for a sizzling new spot to try, Verde Beach needs to go straight to the top of your list. Verde Beach is the brand new beach club you need to know about, bottling up chic Riviera glamour and showering it over a luxurious Mediterranean beach club and restaurant. A hedonistic playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach is now open daily for dreamy days on the sand. Whether a leisurely lunch in the restaurant or a day of tanning on the beach, Verde Beach is set to be the place to see and be seen this season. Verde Beach Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 10am to 7pm beach, daily 12pm to 5.30pm and 8pm to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 228 5053. @verdebeachdubai Travel 300 metres above the Palm on the Dubai Balloon Thrill-seekers can now view the Palm and the Arabian Gulf from 300 meters above the ground. This unique aviation experience is located in Atlantis Aquaventure, which will offer unique views of the entire city. This 10-minute experience will lift riders into the air via a helium-inflated tethered balloon. For adults, it’s Dhs175 for a regular pass or Dhs75 for children. There’s also a fast pass ticket for priority boarding, as well as a complimentary beverage in The Dubai Balloon lounge, priced at Dhs275 for adults and Dhs125 for children. The Dubai Balloon, Aquaventure, Atlantis, The Palm, Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am to midnight. thedubaiballoon.com / @thedubaiballoon Experience omakase at Clap New to Clap’s impressive culinary repertoire, omakase-style dining is now on offer at this uber-chic DIFC venue. Offering specially crafted dishes utilising ingredients from the sea and those that are in season, Clap’s omakase is full of exquisite surprises. Guests can expect textures such as oysters, caviar, yuzu truffle, foie gras and more. Prices start at Dhs750, with the premium omakase costing Dhs1,150. Wine pairings cost an additional Dhs650 to Dhs1,650 depending on each guest’s preference. Prepared to be wowed by the constant stream of changing dishes. Clap, DIFC Gate Village, Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs750 regular omakase, Dhs1,150 premium, wine pairing Dhs650/Dhs950/Dhs1,650. Tel: (0)4 569 3820, claprestaurant.com Dine at celebrity chef Jason Atherton’s new restaurant

Jason Atherton’s newest restaurant is now open at Grosvenor House, and boasts 360-degree views of the Dubai Marina from it’s 43rd floor location. Taking centre stage, a seven-metre marble cocktail bar sets the scene, with a resident DJ filling the room with ambient beats. Alongside Atherton’s famed classic, there will be new exciting additions such as Scottish salmon with king crab, cucumber, dill and trout eggs and ravioli of shellfish with seaweed, mushroom jam and sweetcorn veloute.

City Social Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com Try a new ladies’ night at Bla Bla Back better than ever, this beachside venue is hosting a new night dedicated to the ladies every Tuesday. Showcasing a new menu and new entertainment, all girl gangs can make themselves at home on Bla Bla’s al fresco terrace which boasts twinkling views of the Ain Dubai. For Dhs195, you’ll get to tuck into a three-course menu and five drinks between 6pm and 11pm. If you are in it for the long hall, ladies can head to the tent between 10pm and 12am for two additional drinks. Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tuesday 6pm to 12am, Dhs195 for three-course menu and five drinks, two additional drinks between 10pm and 12am. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae Sip on after-work drinks at Mi Amie

Last month, the gorgeous new rooftop bar Mi Amie made its debut at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, bringing some new energy and vibrance to Dubai’s Financial Centre. As the name suggests, this lofty new drinking den draws its inspiration from the colourful hotspots of Miami, fused with bright Art Deco features. Open daily from 5pm, it’s set to be a sought-after sundowner spot as well as the perfect place to party.

Mi Amie Dubai, Level 1, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 5pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 319 8567, miamiedubai.com