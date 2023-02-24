Time to paint the town green… again!

When it comes to shopping in Dubai, sure we are spoilt with a number of huge malls, but if you want something different – there are plenty of outdoor markets you can visit. One you can look forward to visiting is the much loved Not Just For Vegans market returning to the bustling Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Green.

The popular market proved to be quite popular with residents last year. And starting Sunday, February 26, Not Just For Vegans returns with stalls selling ethical products, including everything from clothes to homeware, skincare and food.

It runs from 12pm to 6pm. You can find it on the licensed fourth-floor terrace of the property.

Can’t find time to visit the market this month? Don’t worry, the market will take place on the last Sunday of every month at the same venue.

All of the vendors here are home-grown/small business owners so if you shop here you will be giving back to the community. Some of your vendors showcasing their products include Ethical Eliments; Chic and Daisy; Grawtitude; Olfacation; Pumpkin and Kale; Tropic Skincare; and Mini Nakal.

Now, as the name of the market suggests, it’s ‘not just for vegans’, so everyone can go and check out the stalls.

Want to continue on your vegan journey? Head to award-winning Lah Lah where a number of vegan dishes are available on the menu. Pick from vegan maki roll, kung pao tofu, stir fry noodles, falafel wrap, tempura cauliflower, orange and cinnamon muffin and mango sticky rice.

To stay up to date with the latest information and offerings, visit @notjustforvegans

Level 4, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, The Onyx Tower 3, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Feb 26 every last Sun of the month, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens @notjustforvegans

Images: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens