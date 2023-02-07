When: February 17 and 18, 2023

Where: Dubai Design District

Elrow XXL will finally be making its way to Dubai, with headline sets at the two-day D3 festival from DJ Idris Alba, along with DJs such as Sonny Fodera, Armand Van Helden and many more. For the full lineup click here. You can still book tickets for Friday and they start from Dhs300. Doors open at 2pm.

Elrow XXL, Dubai Design District, Fri and Sat Feb 17 and 18 from 2pm to 2.30am. Tickets from Dhs300, dubai.platinumlist.net

Shrek The Musical

When: February 21 to 26, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, the Broadway hit is coming to the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023. There are eight shows in total all packed with nonstop laughter. Expect to see Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters, including the muffin man (THE MUFFIN MAN!!). Tickets are on sale now, you can get them on Platinumlist or directly on Dubai Opera, with prices starting from Dhs275.

Shrek the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. open to all kids and adults over the age of 4. Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP). Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

March

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023

When: March 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will be hosting an electrifying performance for one night only at the Dubai Opera on March 11, 2023 showcasing his new Fragments album. Bonobo is one of the biggest names in dance music. He has seven Grammy nominations and has most recently landed a spot in the top ten albums in multiple countries. He has worked with the likes of Erykah Badu, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jon Hopkins. Prices start from Dhs350 and tickets can be booked here.

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 11, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

The Script

When: March 18, 2023

Where: Media City Amphitheatre

Get ready for a fantastic party. The Script will be headlining the St. Patricks Day celebrations at McGettigan’s Media City Amphitheatre festival in March. Brunch and Festival packages start from Dhs699 and will include a brunch at one of McGettigan’s branches before catching a bus to Media City for the festival. Or you can enjoy brunch at the festival for food and five drinks from Dhs349.

The Script, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Saturday March 18, 2023. Tickets via platinumlist.net, mcgettigans.com/shop

April

West Side Story

When: April 25 to 30, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

West Side Story musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 25 to 30, timings vary, prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Joanne McNally

When: April 29, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Media City

After her first three dates at the QE2 completely sold out, another has been added to the Dubai calendar. Joanne McNally, an Irish comedienne will be hosting another evening in Media City. She is known for her appearances on shows such as The Late Late Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sat April 29 from 7pm. Tickets start from Dhs295, dubai.platinumlist.net

May

Jay Shetty World Tour

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

June

Tom Odell

When: June 7, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

If you didn’t know, singer-songwriter Tom Odell is now performing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Read more here and for more information, visit dubaiopera.com

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

October

Matilda the Musical

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Lewis Capaldi

When: October 7, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Lewis Capaldi was originally set to perform on Monday, November 28 but the concert has been postponed to October 7, 2023. A statement on Capaldi stated that he was gutted to postpone his show as he is learning to adapt following the star’s recent diagnosis of Tourette’s. If you purchased tickets for the gig at Coca-Cola Arena, your tickets will be automatically valid for the new date next year. His Dubai gig will now come after the release of his long-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will drop on May 19, 2023. Tickets are priced from Dhs199 and can be purchased on coca-cola-arena.com.

Lewis Capaldi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 7, coca-cola-arena.com

