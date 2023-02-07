Upcoming performances, international artists and more in Dubai
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.
February
will.i.am
When: February 10, 2023
Where: Privilege at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences
Multi-platinum global music artist, and seven-time Grammy Award winner, will.i.am will be performing at Privilege Dubai’s sky-high stage. Partygoers will enjoy a night of smash hits from the co-founder of Black Eyed Peas high up in the sky on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai. Expect to hear tracks from Black Eyed Peas’ current album Elevation featuring chart-toppers such as Don’t You Worry and Simply The Best. Prices start from Dhs300 per person and include a drink. Get a table booking with prices starting from Dhs4,000. Call 04 607 0654 for more information.
InClassica International Music Festival
When: February 12 to March 10, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
InClassica International Music Festival returns to Dubai for a new edition running for one whole month from February 12. Expect over 50 internationally-acclaimed soloists, five leading orchestras and 15 distinguished conductors during this series. Tickets for the event are already on sale and can be purchased here. Prices start from Dhs75.
Tinie Tempah and Raye
When: February 19, 2023
Where: Global Village
Tinie Tempah and Raye will be performing on the main stage at Global Village this month. The two world-class acts will take to the stage on Sunday, 19 February from 6pm. Tinie Tempah is an iconic British rapper that had his fame Written in the Stars. Joining him will be Raye, another knockout British artist who has quickly gained double platinum singles working alongside artists such as John Legend, Khalid, Diplo and queen Beyonce. Concerts at the Global Village mainstage are open to all guests inside the park with a designated area for families and ladies. Tickets are available on Global Village’s official website here.
Elrow XXL
When: February 17 and 18, 2023
Where: Dubai Design District
Elrow XXL will finally be making its way to Dubai, with headline sets at the two-day D3 festival from DJ Idris Alba, along with DJs such as Sonny Fodera, Armand Van Helden and many more. For the full lineup click here. You can still book tickets for Friday and they start from Dhs300. Doors open at 2pm.
Shrek The Musical
When: February 21 to 26, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, the Broadway hit is coming to the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023. There are eight shows in total all packed with nonstop laughter. Expect to see Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters, including the muffin man (THE MUFFIN MAN!!). Tickets are on sale now, you can get them on Platinumlist or directly on Dubai Opera, with prices starting from Dhs275.
March
Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023
Photo credit: Grant Spanier
When: March 11, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will be hosting an electrifying performance for one night only at the Dubai Opera on March 11, 2023 showcasing his new Fragments album. Bonobo is one of the biggest names in dance music. He has seven Grammy nominations and has most recently landed a spot in the top ten albums in multiple countries. He has worked with the likes of Erykah Badu, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jon Hopkins. Prices start from Dhs350 and tickets can be booked here.
The Script
When: March 18, 2023
Where: Media City Amphitheatre
Get ready for a fantastic party. The Script will be headlining the St. Patricks Day celebrations at McGettigan’s Media City Amphitheatre festival in March. Brunch and Festival packages start from Dhs699 and will include a brunch at one of McGettigan’s branches before catching a bus to Media City for the festival. Or you can enjoy brunch at the festival for food and five drinks from Dhs349.
April
West Side Story
When: April 25 to 30, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.
Joanne McNally
When: April 29, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Media City
After her first three dates at the QE2 completely sold out, another has been added to the Dubai calendar. Joanne McNally, an Irish comedienne will be hosting another evening in Media City. She is known for her appearances on shows such as The Late Late Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.
May
Jay Shetty World Tour
When: May 11, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.
June
Tom Odell
When: June 7, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
If you didn’t know, singer-songwriter Tom Odell is now performing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Read more here and for more information, visit dubaiopera.com
October
Matilda the Musical
In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.
Lewis Capaldi
When: October 7, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Lewis Capaldi was originally set to perform on Monday, November 28 but the concert has been postponed to October 7, 2023. A statement on Capaldi stated that he was gutted to postpone his show as he is learning to adapt following the star’s recent diagnosis of Tourette’s. If you purchased tickets for the gig at Coca-Cola Arena, your tickets will be automatically valid for the new date next year. His Dubai gig will now come after the release of his long-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will drop on May 19, 2023. Tickets are priced from Dhs199 and can be purchased on coca-cola-arena.com.
