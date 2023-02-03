Attractions, brands, delivery services and more, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Getting holiday wardrobe ready with… L’Couture

I’ve been trying to incorporate more healthy habits into my day-to-day life, which includes regular gym sessions and quitting my snacking sessions. I’m going on vacation for the first time since setting aforementioned new habits, and I’m determined not to get off track. So I’ll be packing my ultra-comfy new Club LC activewear set for Thailand this week, and ensuring my holiday routine includes morning hikes as well as afternoon cocktails on the beach. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Treating my skin with… a Clear and Glow facial at Frame by Sarah Battikha

Even as an adult, I’ve struggled with oily and acne prone skin. But more recently, I’ve been treating myself to regular facials at Frame by Sarah Battikha, and the results are really impressive. Their Clear and Glow facial starts with a detailed skin diagnosis to define your problem areas, then uses a medical jet that treats the skin on the surface as well as several layers below, activating ingredients deep below the epidermal barrier. The result is dewy, fresh-faced skin that lasts several weeks post-treatment. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@framebysarahbattikha_dubai

Decorating my home with… Siluet

I’ve been looking for something cool to hang above my desk at home, and Siluet kindly sent me one of their cool recycled acrylic skylines last week. I chose Dubai, of course, but they have many different cities to choose from. There are a range of colours and sizes too, and they’re super easy to install in your home. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@wearesiluet

Trying out a local beauty salon called… Stay Flawless

Despite having lived in Town Square for two years now, I’m still discovering cool spots within the area. This week I popped into Stay Flawless, a cute beauty salon just around the corner from me. It’s super girly, with plenty of attention to detail paid from the branded water bottles, to Insta-friendly swing chair. This time I refreshed my nails with a simple gellish mani, but I’ll be back soon to try some of their other treatments. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@stayflawlessuae

Indulging my poission for seafood with… Fish Box

One of my all time favourite subjects for a weekend grill fest *snaps tongs* is white fish. Whacking another sea bream or sea bass fillet on the barbie. I delight in coming up with fiery, citrussy, aromatic marinades, getting the cook just right — tinkering with dressings, the only reel (sorry) snag on the line has been getting a supply of consistent quality, that’s been ethically caught and doesn’t cost a small fortune. Enter fishbox.ae — a cod-send for fans of fruits de mer, a reliable one-stop-shop offering free delivery on a full larder of fresh and smoked deboned and cleaned fish and seafood. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

fishbox.ae

Testing my gag reflex on the world’s first sideways drop roller coaster at… Ferrari World

This week, we tried out Mission Ferrari, a “multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience” with “the world’s first sideways coaster drop”, at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. We’re not sure why they had to slap a 5D label on it, it feels clunkily gimmicky given that the human limitations of experiencing anything beyond the standard 4D space-time matrix in which we all unquestionably live, is literally outside of the laws of physics. Hyperbolic nomenclature aside — this ride is an absolute treat. It follows a sort of James Bond/Mission Impossible theme and in terms of adrenaline, this is undoubtedly a mid-range ride. Which we’re more than fine with. Like its namesake, it’s obnoxiously quick, a cute blend of theatre and thrill, full of literal and metaphorical twists and turns and is a perfect way to build up to some of the more “screams helplessly into the void” rides at the park. Pro tip: Just don’t eat soup before you go. Seriously. You’ll thank us later. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

@ferrariworldabudhabi

Excited to head on over to… Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

I love reading, but it’s been a busy couple of months and I haven’t had the time to get any reading in. However, with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature taking place this week, the spark has been lit once again. I can’t wait to head on down this weekend to attend a few sessions and purchase a book (or two… or three…) to add to my already-building pile. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@emirateslitfest

Immersing myself in art at… kanvas

Dubai is home to stunning digital art venues, but if you want something new to shake up your art world, add this new immersive art exhibition to your list. kanvas is a digital art and event space in Al Khayat Art Avenue and it is currently hosting an art exhibition called Revival of Aesthetics 2.0 which focuses attention on the Eastern custom of carpet weaving. Using AI, kanvas has created an immersive experience with 150,000 traditional carpet compositions. The experience is mesmerizing and if you want to check it out, do so before February 20. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@kanvas_dubai

Taking a journey through Italy at the one Michelin star… Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura, the world-class chef, hosted an incredible evening of traditional Italian dishes at his beautiful beachfront restaurant Torno Subito on the Palm. Una Sera Con Massimo featured a six-course menu curated by Chef Massimo himself, inspired by his childhood memories. Menu highlights included the risotto with smoked anchovies and fried breadcrumb, lamb with artichoke in three ways and fried panella, and beetroot and walnut ravioli with black truffle. Of course, no true Italian experience is complete without limoncello and the evening ended with a glass of homemade Amalfi lemon limoncello. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@tornosubitodubai

Taking in one of the most beautiful sunset views in Dubai at…Aura Skypool

After a day of exploring Old Dubai, Team What’s On headed 50-floors up to check out somewhere a little more New Dubai. Just in time for sunset, we made it to Aura Skypool for a swim in the sky. The stunning 360º infinity pool overlooking the Palm is a bucket list must and arguably one of the best sunset experiences in Dubai. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter



@auraskypool.dubai

Living it up with rainforest animals at… The Green Planet

Nature and wildlife are two things that have always been extremely grounding to me. This week I headed to Green Planet with some of my colleagues and it was one of the most fun days we’ve all had. Learning about pythons and parrots, lemurs and the slow loris was only half of it. We ventured into the bat cave, pet a ball python, made friends with a parrot. Then I, very courageously I might add, held a Madagascan hissing cockroach. Needless to say, my hands were vigorously sanitised after the fact, but it was an experience that I won’t soon forget. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@thegreenplanetdubai

Binge watching the new Netflix show… Lockwood & Co.

Although I spent a day going wild (pun intended) in Green Planet, I have spent quite a bit of time at home recently which has been a welcome pause in the bustle of Q1. My brother and I were scrolling through Netflix, while our dinner got cold, deciding what to watch when we stumbled upon a new serious called Lockwood & Co. The occults and fantasy TV shows are something that I have always greatly appreciated – including Twilight. Without any spoilers, teenagers have an affinity for ghost-hunting as London is plagued by deadly spirits and three young agents team up to save the day. That’s all I’m giving you. Please watch it. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

netflix.com

Riding the abras in… Old Dubai

When it comes to weekend plans, one area that frequently slips my mind is old Dubai. That’s not to say that I don’t love it, but I seldomly make it down to this bustling corner of the city. However, on Tuesday I was reminded of my deep love for old Dubai, as I spent the morning floating across the creek on an abra in the warm winter sun and refuelling on scrumptious onion bhajis. Moments like this make me grateful to live in such a diverse and amazing city, and it has inspired me to devote some of my Sundays to getting to know more of Dubai’s small pockets. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

Eating my bodyweight in sushi at… Sumosan

Earlier this week I had the privilege of dining at Sumosan, a chic new downtown eatery that has just arrived from London. Everything about my dining experience, from the gorgeous cocktails to the attentive service, exceeded my expectations. A major highlight for me was the gorgeous sushi platter which boasted an array of flavours, my favourite being the spicy Hamachi roll which had a crispy quinoa exterior. If you’re a sushi fanatic like myself, then make sure to get yourself down to Sumosan sometime soon, you will not be disappointed. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

@sumosandubai