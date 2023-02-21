Plan your next meeting accordingly…

On the lookout for some of the best business lunch deals in Abu Dhabi? There are plenty to choose from and just because business is in the title doesn’t mean it’s only for meetings. It’s great if you want to step out of the office to recharge those creativity levels or if you just want to enjoy a cheeky meal outside of the office.

Here are the best places for business lunch in Abu Dhabi.

Antonia

It’s time to get down to business at this Italian restaurant. The authentic restaurant offers up half a tray of pizza or a portion of pasta and gelato, with water for only Dhs95. If you’d like to include two house drinks it will only cost an additional Dhs30.

Antonia Restaurant, Mamsha, Al Saadiyat, Mon to Thu midday to 4pm. Dhs95 for a meal only, Dhs125 inclusive of 2 drinks. Tel: (0)2 667 2554 antoniarestaurant.com

Belgian Cafe

A cult classic, the Belgian Cafe offers guests two courses from a set menu for only Dhs99. The set menu includes a salad or soup and one main, the deal runs from Monday to Thursday from midday to 4pm.

Belgian Cafe, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Mon to Thu, midday to 4pm, Dhs99 for two course set menu. @bbcyasisland

Coya Abu Dhabi

Business lunch with South American flair? Count us in. Every day of the week, guests have the choice of dining with a cheeky business lunch set menu that includes the choice of two appetisers, one main and a soup and one side dish included for only Dhs130. If you want the sweet finish of churros or a popsicle, it will be an additional Dhs30.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Mon to Thu from 12.30pm to 4pm and Fri from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, for Dhs130 per person. Tel: (0)2 306 7000 @coyaabudhabi

Raclette

A French brasserie named after one of the most iconic French cheeses – what more could you want? Well, throw in free-flowing beer or wine and a three-course set menu featuring all your quintessential dishes such as onion soup, coq au vin, and profiteroles. There are three options in each course to choose from and guests also have the choice of water with lunch for Dhs99, one hour of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs119, or two hours of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs169.

Raclette, Lilac 5 Bldg, Jacques Chirac St, Al Sa’Diyat Cultural Cultural District, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs99 three courses and water, Dhs119 three courses and one-hour free flow drinks, Dhs169 three courses and two hours free flow drinks. Tel:(0)2 546 2277 @racletteuae

Villa Toscana

Take a break from your busy day and experience a touch of Italy. At Villa Toscana, business lunch is a luscious affair, with charcoal grilled lamb chops, or fried prawns and calamari, and of course, no Italian lunch is complete without pasta and delightful homemade desserts to round off your meal.

Villa Toscama, Nation Towers, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, W Corniche Road, Mon to Fri, 12pm and 3pm, Dhs120 for antipasti and one dessert, Dhs145 for antipasti, one main course and one dessert. Tel: (0)2 694 4553 villatoscana-abudhabi.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM’s fine French fare has seen it become one of the best restaurants in Abu Dhabi. Its contemporary interiors and expertly executed menu make it a perfect spot for an evening meal. While a full a la carte experience is a must-try, for a taste of light French, Mediterranean and Niçoise cuisine, the weekday business lunch is an ideal first introduction. The set menu, is available from 12pm to 3.15pm and prices start from Dhs135.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs135 one appetiser and one main, Dhs180 two appetisers and one main, Dhs180 one appetiser one main, one dessert. Tel: (0)2 692 9600 lpmrestaurants.com @lpmabudhabi

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 6pm (closed on Monday), from Dhs165. Tel: (0)2 205 4200, fouquetsabudhabi.com

Dai Pai Dong

Celebrating honest Cantonese cuisine, guests can savour Chinese specialities such as homemade noodles, dim sum and barbecued meats at Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s treasured Dai Pai Dong. Take a break on weekdays and enjoy a four-course business lunch featuring delicious dims sum, spring rolls, soup, a main course and dessert from noon to 3pm for Dhs128.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

Shang Palace

Shangri-La’s signature restaurant, Shang Palace is a utopia for authentic Cantonese cuisine. For its weekday lunch deal, diners can indulge in a wide selection of unlimited dim sum favourites such as chicken juice bun, siu mai and steamed Cheungfan from noon until 3pm. It’s priced at Dhs138 for food only, or Dhs168 for soft drinks and tea.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs138 to Dhs168. Tel: 0(2) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Images: Provided