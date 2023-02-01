If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, let’s make sure it’s a delicious one…

Whether you want a breakfast with a view, a beautiful spread on the beach, or simply a croissant and coffee, we’ve rounded up some of the best new places to enjoy breakfast in Dubai.

Here are 5 new breakfast spots to try in Dubai:

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, guests can enjoy breakfast from 9am to 11.30am daily, with dishes such as lobster Benedict, açai fluff, a ​​three-cheese souffle omelette, homemade pastries, and fresh fruits.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

East West

Tucked away in the magical Courtyard in Al Quoz, East West is a gorgeous new café/event space and the perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. East West is open from 9am to 8pm every day, keep an eye out for their lineup of events and workshops including flower arranging, a speciality coffee and cupping experience, and meditation. On the menu, you will find a selection of freshly baked pastries, sweet treats, speciality coffee, matcha, and more.

East West, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. 9am to 8pm daily. @eastwest.ae

High at the Towers

For those looking for a more casual breakfast experience, legendary Dubai burger brand High Joint has launched a new concept hidden away in a garden at the foot of Emirates Towers, called High at the Towers. Open from 7am, the indulgent menu includes karak french toast, shakshuka burgers, avocado on toast, iced coffees, and more. An unmissable outdoor breakfast experience with peacocks roaming around the gardens.

High at the Towers, Emirates Towers Garden, DIFC, Dubai. @highattowers

Le Petit Beefbar

Beefbar Dubai is going back to its roots with a new concept, Le Petit Beefbar now open in DIFC. One main difference between Le Petit Beefbar and its sister restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem is that Le Petit Beefbar serves breakfast from 8am to 11.30am daily. From poached pineapple to their famous French toast, beefy benedicts to truffled scrambled eggs, guests can dig into a range of sweet and savoury dishes – no reservation needed.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. Daily 8am to 11.30pm. beefbar.com

RSVP

Traditional French eatery, RSVP, has introduced a Parisian-style breakfast with live music. With an in-house Boulangerie, the restaurant will offer homemade bread and pastries with only the best French butter, rustic baguettes, croissants, and a range of hot dishes from the classic scrambled eggs with caviar to smoked salmon, French toast, and more. Bon appétit!

RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road. Weekend breakfast, 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 265 5007. @rsvprestaurant

Images: Provided/Social